It has been Global Finance’s practice to conduct a Best Bank award ceremony during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. As this year’s Meetings have gone virtual, so will Global Finance’s awards ceremony. Below are a selection of winners from Africa accepting their awards. Click here to see winners from other regions accept their awards.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank, accepts the award for Best Bank in Africa in the countries of Cape Verde, Gambia, Mali, and Togo.

Julian Opuni, Managing Director at Fidelity Bank, accepts the award for Best Bank in Ghana.

Laurent Goutard, Head of International Retail Banking for Africa, the Mediterranean Basin & Overseas at Société Générale, accepts the award for Best Bank in Algeria, Cameroon, Guinea and Senegal.

Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela, Group CEO and Managing Director at CRDB accepts the award for Best Bank in Tanzania.