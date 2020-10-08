It has been Global Finance’s practice to conduct a Best Bank award ceremony during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. As this year’s Meetings have gone virtual, so will Global Finance’s awards ceremony. Below are a selection of winners from Latin America accepting their awards. Click here to see winners from other regions accept their awards.

Eduardo Luna, CEO of Banco Cuscatlan, accepts the award for Best Bank in El Salvador.

Fernando Eguilluz, CEO of BBVA Peru, accepts the award for Best Bank in Mexico and Peru.

Michael Neff, Managing Director at Butterfield Bank, accepts the award for Best Bank in Bermuda.

Septimus Blake, CEO of National Commercial Bank of Jamaica, accepts the award for Best Bank in Jamaica.

Samuel Pereyra Rojas, General Administator of Banreservas, accepts the award for Best Bank in Dominican Republic.

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, CEO of Produbanco, accepts the award for Best Bank in Ecuador.

Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo, CEO of Banco de Bogota, accepts the award for Best Bank in Colombia.

Rodrigo Zamora, Managing Director at Banco LAFISE, accepts the award for Best Bank in Nicaragua.

Luis R. Lara, CEO of Banco Industrial, accepts the award for Best Bank in Guatemala.

Bruno Boetger, Executive Director of Banco Bradesco, accepts the award for Best Bank in Brazil.