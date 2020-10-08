It has been Global Finance’s practice to conduct a Best Bank award ceremony during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. As this year’s Meetings have gone virtual, so will Global Finance’s awards ceremony. Below are a selection of winners from the Middle East accepting their awards. Click here to see winners from other regions accept their awards.

Hussein Abaza, CEO and Board Member of Commercial International Bank, accepts the award for Best Emerging Markets Bank.

Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group, accepts the award for World's Best Islamic Corporate Bank, World's Best Islamic Investment Bank, and World's Best Islamic Bank in Saudi Arabia.

