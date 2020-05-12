Announcing the 2020 winners of Global Finance's Best Sub-custodian awards.



Earlier Today, Global Finance revealed, its selections for Best Sub-custodian Bank during two digital events spanning the world’s time zones. The Sub- Custodian awards honor entities that reliably provide the best sub-custody services in local markets and regions. Global Finance recognized winners by region in Africa, Asia- Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe, as well as in more than 80 countries.

A video of the Winner Announcement Event is available below, along with the press release for each award category.

For editorial information please contact:

Andrea Fiano | afiano@gfmag.com

To obtain rights to use Global Finance’s World’s Best Sub-Custodian Bank 2020 logo, please contact:

Chris Giarraputo | chris@gfmag.com

The unauthorized use of Global Finance Award logos is strictly prohibited.

***When referencing this release, please include a link to GFMag.com and a link to this coverage of these awards as well as the ‘About Global Finance’ paragraph below. Thank you.



About Global Finance



Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 180 countries. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFmag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the heritage of 33 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.