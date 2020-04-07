Announcing the 2020 winners of Global Finance's Best Innovator awards.

Global Finance revealed its selections for The Innovators 2020 on May 6th during two digital events spanning the world’s time zones. The Innovators 2020 is the publication’s eighth annual awards honoring entities that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance. Innovations were recognized in the following areas:

- The Top Innovations in the following categories: Corporate Finance, Payments, Trade Finance, Cash Management, Islamic Finance and Special Honors (for innovations that did not neatly fit into any of the other categories).

- The Most Innovative Banks in the following regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America and Western Europe

- The Most Innovative Fintech Companies in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, North America and Western Europe

- The Best Financial Innovation Labs

A video of the Winner Announcement Event is available below, along with the press releases for each award category.

For editorial information please contact:

Andrea Fiano | afiano@gfmag.com

To obtain rights to use Global Finance’s World’s Best Banks 2020 logo, please contact:

Chris Giarraputo | chris@gfmag.com

The unauthorized use of Global Finance Award logos is strictly prohibited.

***When referencing this release, please include a link to GFMag.com and a link to this coverage of these awards as well as the ‘About Global Finance’ paragraph below. Thank you.



About Global Finance



Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 180 countries. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFmag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the heritage of 33 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.