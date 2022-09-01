  1. Global Data
  2. Country Data
  3. Albania GDP and Economic Data
Featured image for Albania

Albania GDP and Economic Data

Includes Albania real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Albania economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Albania best banks and safest banks are also available.

Personal Income Tax Rates

The OECD defines tax as a compulsory unrequited payment to the government. A taxable base is the base amount on which the tax rate is applied—such as corporate income, personal income, or property.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Bank of Albania

Source
International Reserves

USD 4.82 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 16.77 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 44.49 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.8% 4.1% 2.2% –3.3% 5.3%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 5,837.18 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 15,487.00 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.03% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 19.3% 
  • industry: 19.7% 
  • services: 48.4%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
2% 2% 1.4% 1.6% 1.9%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
13.7% 12.3% 11.5% 11.7% 12%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
71.9% 69.5% 67.8% 77.6% 81.5%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
0.7% 0.9% 0.1% –4.7% –4.5%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: B+

Moody's: B1

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

N/A

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -1.5 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-8.6% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

23.1% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.01% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.05% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 3.5 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Leather footwear and parts, crude petroleum, iron alloys, clothing, electricity, perfumes (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 5.7 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Refined petroleum, cars, tanned hides, packaged medical supplies, footwear parts (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Italy 45%, Spain 8%, Germany 6%, Greece 5%, France 4%, China 4% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Italy 28%, Greece 12%, China 11%, Turkey 9%, Germany 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 1.3 billion USD 1.3 billion USD 1.1 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 83 million USD 128 million USD 89 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

82 out of 190 countries

​Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 53 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 166 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 107 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 98 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 111 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 123 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 25 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 120 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 39 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

81 out of 141 (2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 50 / Score: 66.6 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

28,748 sq km

Source
Capital

Tirana (Tirane) 

Source
Currency

Leke (ALL) 

Source
Government type

Parliamentary republic

Source
Languages

Albanian 98.8% (official - derived from Tosk dialect), Greek 0.5%, other 0.6% (including Macedonian, Romani, Vlach, Turkish, Italian, and Serbo-Croatian), unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Muslim 56.7%, Roman Catholic 10%, Orthodox 6.8%, atheist 2.5%, Bektashi (a Sufi order) 2.1%, other 5.7%, unspecified 16.2% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
3.3 million 3.1 million 2.9 million 2.9 million 2.8 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
30.7% 33.8% 41.7% 62.1%
Source
Population median age

34.3 years (2022 est.)

Source
Population growth rate

0.22% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

79.5 years (2022 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 98.1%

Male: 98.5%

Female: 97.8% (2018)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

1.2% (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

30.8 (last available estimate, 2019)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 67/100

Status: Partly Free

Political Rights: 28/40

Civil Liberties: 39/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 7.8%

Mobile: 91.0% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

72.2% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

1.9 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

World's Best Developed & Emerging Markets Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

World’s Best Investment Banks

2011

World's Best Banks By Region

2013
2012
2011

World's Best Banks

2014
2013
2013

Best of…

2012
2009
2005

Additional Awards

2014
View all Albania GDP and Economic Data content