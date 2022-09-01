Personal Income Tax Rates
The OECD defines tax as a compulsory unrequited payment to the government. A taxable base is the base amount on which the tax rate is applied—such as corporate income, personal income, or property.
Bank of Albania
USD 4.82 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 16.77 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 44.49 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.8%
|4.1%
|2.2%
|–3.3%
|5.3%
*Estimate
USD 5,837.18 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 15,487.00 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.03% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2%
|2%
|1.4%
|1.6%
|1.9%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|13.7%
|12.3%
|11.5%
|11.7%
|12%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|71.9%
|69.5%
|67.8%
|77.6%
|81.5%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|0.7%
|0.9%
|0.1%
|–4.7%
|–4.5%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: B+
Moody's: B1
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
N/A
N/A
USD -1.5 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-8.6% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
23.1% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.01% (2020)
0.05% (2020)
USD 3.5 billion (2020 estimate)
Leather footwear and parts, crude petroleum, iron alloys, clothing, electricity, perfumes (2019)
USD 5.7 billion (2020 estimate)
Refined petroleum, cars, tanned hides, packaged medical supplies, footwear parts (2019)
Italy 45%, Spain 8%, Germany 6%, Greece 5%, France 4%, China 4% (2019)
Italy 28%, Greece 12%, China 11%, Turkey 9%, Germany 5% (2019)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 1.3 billion
|USD 1.3 billion
|USD 1.1 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 83 million
|USD 128 million
|USD 89 million
N/A
N/A
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
N/A
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
82 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 53 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 166 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 107 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 98 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 111 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 123 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 25 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 120 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 39 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
81 out of 141 (2019)
Ranking: 50 / Score: 66.6 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
28,748 sq km
Tirana (Tirane)
Leke (ALL)
Parliamentary republic
Albanian 98.8% (official - derived from Tosk dialect), Greek 0.5%, other 0.6% (including Macedonian, Romani, Vlach, Turkish, Italian, and Serbo-Croatian), unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)
Muslim 56.7%, Roman Catholic 10%, Orthodox 6.8%, atheist 2.5%, Bektashi (a Sufi order) 2.1%, other 5.7%, unspecified 16.2% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|3.3 million
|3.1 million
|2.9 million
|2.9 million
|2.8 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|30.7%
|33.8%
|41.7%
|62.1%
34.3 years (2022 est.)
0.22% (2022 est.)
79.5 years (2022 estimate)
Total population: 98.1%
Male: 98.5%
Female: 97.8% (2018)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
1.2% (last available estimate, 2019)
30.8 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 67/100
Status: Partly Free
Political Rights: 28/40
Civil Liberties: 39/60 (2022)
Fixed: 7.8%
Mobile: 91.0% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
72.2% (2020)
N/A
1.9 metric tons per capita (2018)