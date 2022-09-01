Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

82 out of 190 countries

​Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 53 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 166 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 107 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 98 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 111 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 123 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 25 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 120 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 39 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020