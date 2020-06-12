New CPTPP Chips Away At U.S. Prestige
Monetary Authority of Brunei Darussalam
USD 3.4 billion (2018)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved October 2019
USD 14.1 billion (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 34.6 billion (2018, estimate)
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|0.1%
|-2%
|-1.8%
|2.7%
|3.7%
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|-2.5%
|-0.4%
|-2.5%
|1.3%
|-0.2%
*Estimate
USD 32,413.9 (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 79,529.9 (2018, estimate)
(2018 estimate)
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|-0.4%
|-0.7%
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|7.7%
|8.5%
|9.3%
|9.3%
|9.3%
*Estimate
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|3%
|3%
|2.8%
|2.6%
|2.8%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|-14.5%
|-21.7%
|-10.6%
|-3.6%
|-11.5%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: N/A
Moody's: N/A
Standard & Poor's / Moody's
|2013
|2014
|2015
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
N/A
USD 1.1 billion (2018 estimate)
7.9 % (2018 estimate)
51.9% (2018)
0.03% (2018)
0.01% (2018)
USD 7.1 billion (2018 estimate)
Mineral fuels, organic chemicals
USD 5.7 billion (2018 estimate)
Machinery and mechanical appliance parts, mineral fuels, motor vehicles, electric machinery
Japan 27.8%, South Korea 12.4%, Thailand 11.5%, Malaysia 11.3%, India 9.3%, Singapore 7.7%, Switzerland 5%, China 4.7% (2017)
China 19.6%, Singapore 19%, Malaysia 18.8%, US 9.2%, Germany 5.9%, Japan 4.1%, UK 4%(2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD -150 million
|USD 460 million
|USD 504 million
|2016
|2017
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
66 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 16 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 54 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 31 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 144 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 1 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 90 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 149 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 66 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 59 out of 190 countries
56 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 63 / Score: 65.1 (Moderately free)
(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)
UTC+8
5,765 sq km
Bandar Seri Begawan
Bruneian dollars (BND)
Absolute monarchy or sultanate (locally known as Malay Islamic Monarchy)
Malay (Bahasa Melayu) (official), English, Chinese dialects
Muslim (official) 78.8%, Christian 8.7%, Buddhist 7.8%, other (includes indigenous beliefs) 4.7% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015*
|2020*
|0.25 million
|0.33 million
|0.39 million
|0.41 million
|0.45 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2018
|43.4%
|64.9%
|71.2%
|77.6%
30.5 years
1.55% (2018 estimate)
77.5 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 96%
Male: 97.5%
Female: 94.5%
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write (2015 est.)
N/A
N/A
Not Free
Political Rights: 6
Civil Liberties: 5 (2019)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)"
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)
Fixed: 18.3% Mobile: 131.9% (2018)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
94.6 % (2018)
Bandar Seri Begawan: 102nd (2019)
22.23 metric tons per capita (2014)