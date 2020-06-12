Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

66 out of 190 countries

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 16 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 54 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 31 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 144 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 1 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 90 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 149 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 66 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 59 out of 190 countries