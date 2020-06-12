  1. Global Data
  2. Country Data
  3. Brunei GDP and Economic Data
Featured image for Brunei

Brunei GDP and Economic Data

Country Report 2017 - Includes Brunei real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Brunei economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Brunei best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Monetary Authority of Brunei Darussalam

Source
International Reserves

USD 3.4 billion (2018)

International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved October 2019

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 14.1 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

Intl$ 34.6 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
Real GDP growth
2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013
0.1% -2% -1.8% 2.7% 3.7% 0.9% -2.1%
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*    
-2.5% -0.4% -2.5% 1.3% -0.2%    

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 32,413.9 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

Intl$ 79,529.9 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.03% (2019, estimate)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 1% 
  • industry: 63.2%
  • services: 37.3%

(2018 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Source
Inflation
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
-0.4% -0.7% -0.2% 0.1% 0.1%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
7.7% 8.5% 9.3% 9.3% 9.3%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
3% 3% 2.8% 2.6% 2.8%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
-14.5% -21.7% -10.6% -3.6% -11.5%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: N/A

Moody's: N/A

Standard & Poor's / Moody's 

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares
2013 2014 2015
N/A N/A N/A
Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 1.1 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

7.9 % (2018 estimate)

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

51.9% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.03% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.01% (2018)

Source
Total exports

USD 7.1 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Mineral fuels, organic chemicals

Source
Total imports

USD 5.7 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Machinery and mechanical appliance parts, mineral fuels, motor vehicles, electric machinery

Source
Exports - major partners

Japan 27.8%, South Korea 12.4%, Thailand 11.5%, Malaysia 11.3%, India 9.3%, Singapore 7.7%, Switzerland 5%, China 4.7% (2017)

Source
Imports - major partners

China 19.6%, Singapore 19%, Malaysia 18.8%, US 9.2%, Germany 5.9%, Japan 4.1%, UK 4%(2017)

Source
FDI inflows
2016 2017 2018
USD -150 million USD 460 million USD 504 million
Source
FDI outflows
2016 2017 2018
N/A N/A N/A
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2015 2016 2017 2018
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

66 out of 190 countries

Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 16 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 54 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 31 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 144 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 1 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 90 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 149 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 66 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 59 out of 190 countries

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

56 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 63 / Score: 65.1 (Moderately free)

(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+8

Source
Total area

5,765 sq km

Source
Capital

Bandar Seri Begawan

Source
Currency

Bruneian dollars (BND)

Source
Government type

Absolute monarchy or sultanate (locally known as Malay Islamic Monarchy)

Source
Languages

Malay (Bahasa Melayu) (official), English, Chinese dialects

Source
Religions

Muslim (official) 78.8%, Christian 8.7%, Buddhist 7.8%, other (includes indigenous beliefs) 4.7% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015* 2020*
0.25 million 0.33 million 0.39 million 0.41 million 0.45 million

*Estimate 

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2018
43.4% 64.9% 71.2% 77.6%
Source
Population median age

30.5 years

Source
Population growth rate

1.55% (2018 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

77.5 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 96% 
Male: 97.5% 
Female: 94.5%
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write (2015 est.)

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

N/A

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

N/A

Source
Freedom House rating

Not Free
Political Rights: 6
Civil Liberties: 5 (2019)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)"

(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 18.3% Mobile: 131.9% (2018)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

94.6 % (2018)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

Bandar Seri Begawan: 102nd (2019)

Source
CO2 emissions

22.23 metric tons per capita (2014)

Source

World's Best Developed & Emerging Markets Banks

2013
2012

World's Best Islamic Financial Institutions

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

World's Best Internet Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

World's Best Banks By Region

2014
2013
2012

World's Best Banks

2014
2013
2013

Additional Awards

2014
2011
2010
2008
View all Brunei GDP and Economic Data content