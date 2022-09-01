Bulgaria: Anti-Corruption Win At Polls
Yet, achieving quick results in battling graft and bringing prosperity to the European bloc’s poorest nation is unlikely.
Bulgarian National Bank
USD 39.19 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022
USD 77.91 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 177.70 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.5%
|3.1%
|3.7%
|–4.2%
|4.5%
*Estimate
USD 11,331.87 (2021 estimate)
USD 25,846.68 (2021 estimate)
0.12% (2021 estimate)
(2018 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|6.2%
|5.3%
|4.3%
|1.2%
|2.1%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|23%
|20.1%
|18.4%
|23.6%
|25%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.2%
|0.3%
|–0.8%
|–2.9%
|–3.6%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.8%
|4.1%
|2.2%
|–3.3%
|5.3%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: BBB–
Moody's: Baa1
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 17.7 billion (2020)
N/A
USD 0.4 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.52% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
55.3% (2020)
0.18% (2020)
0.2% (2020)
USD 39.2 billion (2020 estimate)
Refined petroleum, packaged medicines, copper, wheat, electricity (2019)
USD 38 billion (2020 estimate)
Crude petroleum, copper, cars, packaged medicines, refined petroleum (2019)
Germany 16%, Romania 8%, Italy 7%, Turkey 7%, Greece 6% (2019)
Germany 11%, Russia 9%, Italy 7%, Romania 7%, Turkey 7% (2019)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 1.1 million
|USD 1.7 million
|USD 2.4 million
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 249 million
|USD 420 million
|USD 204 million
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 34 million
|N/A
|USD 94 million
|2.7 million
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
61 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 113 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 43 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 151 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 66 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 67 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 25 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 97 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 21 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 42 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 61 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
49 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 29 / Score: 71 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+2
110,879 sq km
Sofia
Leva (BGN)
Parliamentary republic
Bulgarian (official) 76.8%, Turkish 8.2%, Romani 3.8%, other 0.7%, unspecified 10.5% (2011 est.)
Eastern Orthodox 59.4%, Muslim 7.8%, other (including Catholic, Protestant, Armenian Apostolic Orthodox, and Jewish) 1.7%, none 3.7%, unspecified 27.4% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|8.72 million
|8.17 million
|7.4 million
|7.18 million
|6.93 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|37.1%
|62.1%
|68.9%
|75.7%
43.7 years
-0.67% (2022 est.)
75.6 years
Total population: 98.4%
Male: 98.7%
Female: 98.1% (2015)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
2.6% (last available estimate, 2019)
40.3 (last available estimate, 2019)
Total score: 79/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 33/40
Civil Liberties: 46/60 (2022)
Fixed: 12.6%
Mobile: 114.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
70.2% (2020)
N/A
5.9 metric tons per capita (2018)