  1. Global Data
  2. Country Data
  3. Croatia GDP and Economic Data
Featured image for Croatia

Croatia GDP and Economic Data

Includes Croatia real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Croatia economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Croatia best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Croatian National Bank

Source
International Reserves

USD 23.25 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 63.40 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 124.78 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.4% 2.8% 2.9% –8% 6.3%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 15,807.70 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 31,112.00 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.09% (2021 estimate)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 3.3% 
  • industry: 21.5% 
  • services: 58.9%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
1.1% 1.5% 0.8% 0.1% 2%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
12.4% 9.9% 7.8% 9% 8.4%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
77.5% 74.3% 72.8% 88.7% 87%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.2% 2.3% 2.3% –5.7% –2.6%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: BBB–

Moody's: Ba1

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

USD 22.2 billion (2020) World Bank / Market capitalization

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -0.06 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-0.1% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

42% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.1% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.2% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 23.5 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Refined petroleum, packaged medicines, cars, medical cultures/vaccines, lumber (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 27.5 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Crude petroleum, cars, refined petroleum, packaged medicines, electricity (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Italy 13%, Germany 13%, Slovenia 10%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 9%, Austria 6%, Serbia 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Italy 14%, Germany 14%, Slovenia 11%, Hungary 7%, Austria 6% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 1,808 million USD 2,037 million USD 1,159 million
Source
FDI outflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 1,808 million USD 2,037 million USD 1,159 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

51 out of 190 countries

​Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 114 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 150 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 37 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 38 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 104 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 37 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 49 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 27 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 63 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

44 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 45 / Score: 67.6 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

56,594 sq km

Source
Capital

Zagreb 

Source
Currency

Kuna (HRK) 

Source
Government type

Parliamentary democracy

Source
Languages

Croatian (official) 95.6%, Serbian 1.2%, other 3% (including Hungarian, Czech, Slovak, and Albanian), unspecified 0.2% (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Roman Catholic 86.3%, Orthodox 4.4%, Muslim 1.5%, other 1.5%, unspecified 2.5%, not religious or atheist 3.8% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
4.78 million 4.47 million 4.3million 4.2 million 4.05 million

*Estimate

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
30.2% 47.3% 53.4 57.6%
Source
Population median age

43.9 years (2022 est.)

Source
Population growth rate

-0.47% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

77.2 years (2022 est.)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 99.3%

Male: 99.7%

Female: 98.9% (2015)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0.6% (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

28.9 (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 85/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 36/40

Civil Liberties: 49/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 31.7%

Mobile: 106.6% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

78.3% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

4.1 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

World's Best Developed & Emerging Markets Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

Best Risk Management Providers - Insurance & Derivatives

2007

World's Best Internet Banks

2013
2012
2005
2004

World's Best Subcustodian Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

World’s Best Investment Banks

2004

World’s Best Foreign Exchange Providers

2012
2011
2004
2003

World's Best Banks By Region

2014
2013
2012
2011
2003

World's Best Banks

2014
2013
2013

World’s Best Trade Finance Banks

2011
2010

Best of…

2012
2009
2005

World's Biggest Banks

2010
2009

Additional Awards

2014
2012
View all Croatia GDP and Economic Data content