Ex PM Wins Upset In Zagreb
A surprise win in the EU's newest member state.
Croatian National Bank
USD 23.25 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 63.40 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 124.78 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.4%
|2.8%
|2.9%
|–8%
|6.3%
*Estimate
USD 15,807.70 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 31,112.00 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.1%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|0.1%
|2%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|12.4%
|9.9%
|7.8%
|9%
|8.4%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|77.5%
|74.3%
|72.8%
|88.7%
|87%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.2%
|2.3%
|2.3%
|–5.7%
|–2.6%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: BBB–
Moody's: Ba1
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 22.2 billion (2020) World Bank / Market capitalization
N/A
USD -0.06 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-0.1% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
42% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.1% (2020)
0.2% (2020)
USD 23.5 billion (2020 estimate)
Refined petroleum, packaged medicines, cars, medical cultures/vaccines, lumber (2019)
USD 27.5 billion (2020 estimate)
Crude petroleum, cars, refined petroleum, packaged medicines, electricity (2019)
Italy 13%, Germany 13%, Slovenia 10%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 9%, Austria 6%, Serbia 5% (2019)
Italy 14%, Germany 14%, Slovenia 11%, Hungary 7%, Austria 6% (2019)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 1,808 million
|USD 2,037 million
|USD 1,159 million
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 1,808 million
|USD 2,037 million
|USD 1,159 million
N/A
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
51 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 114 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 150 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 37 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 38 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 104 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 37 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 49 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 27 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 63 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
44 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 45 / Score: 67.6 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
56,594 sq km
Zagreb
Kuna (HRK)
Parliamentary democracy
Croatian (official) 95.6%, Serbian 1.2%, other 3% (including Hungarian, Czech, Slovak, and Albanian), unspecified 0.2% (2011 est.)
Roman Catholic 86.3%, Orthodox 4.4%, Muslim 1.5%, other 1.5%, unspecified 2.5%, not religious or atheist 3.8% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|4.78 million
|4.47 million
|4.3million
|4.2 million
|4.05 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|30.2%
|47.3%
|53.4
|57.6%
43.9 years (2022 est.)
-0.47% (2022 est.)
77.2 years (2022 est.)
Total population: 99.3%
Male: 99.7%
Female: 98.9% (2015)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.6% (last available estimate, 2019)
28.9 (last available estimate, 2019)
Total score: 85/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 36/40
Civil Liberties: 49/60 (2022)
Fixed: 31.7%
Mobile: 106.6% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
78.3% (2020)
N/A
4.1 metric tons per capita (2018)