Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

18 out of 190 countries

​Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 14 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 19 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 53 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 6 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 79 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 12 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 17 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 8 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 54 out of 190 countries