Estonia: Digital Economy Drives Growth
By embracing new technologies, Estonia has become the Baltic region’s economic rising star.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Estonia economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Estonia best banks and safest banks are also available.
By embracing new technologies, Estonia has become the Baltic region’s economic rising star.
Bank of Estonia
USD 2.37 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022
USD 36.04 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 55.71 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|5.8%
|4.1%
|4.1%
|–3.0%
|8.5%
*Estimate
USD 27,100.74 (2021 estimate)
USD 41,892.18 (2021 estimate)
(2018 estimate)
1.6% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.7%
|3.4%
|2.3%
|–0.6%
|3.8%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|5.8%
|5.4%
|4.4%
|6.8%
|6.5%
*Estimate
9.6% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|9.1%
|8.2%
|8.6%
|18.5%
|20%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|–0.8%
|–0.5%
|0.5%
|–4.9%
|–2.9%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AA–
Moody': A1
Standard & Poor's / Moody's
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
N/A
N/A
USD -0.65 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-1.8% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
71.2% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.09% (2020)
0.1% (2020)
USD 21.7 billion (2020 estimate)
Broadcasting equipment, refined petroleum, coal tar oil, cars, prefabricated buildings (2019)
USD 21.6 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars, refined petroleum, coal tar oil, broadcasting equipment, packaged medicines (2019)
Finland 13%, Sweden 9%, Latvia 8%, Russia 8%, United States 7%, Lithuania 6%, Germany 6% (2019)
Russia 12%, Germany 10%, Finland 9%, Lithuania 7%, Latvia 7%, Sweden 6%, Poland 6%, China 6% (2019)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 1.5 billion
|USD 3.1 billion
|USD 3.2 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 58 million
|USD 2.0 billion
|USD 218 million
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD –654 million
|USD 44 million
|USD -50 million
|USD –165 million
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
18 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 14 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 19 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 53 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 6 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 79 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 12 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 17 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 8 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 54 out of 190 countries
126 out of 141 (2019)
Ranking: 7 / Score: 80 (Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+2
45,228 sq km
Tallinn
Euro (EUR)
Parliamentary republic
Estonian (official) 68.5%, Russian 29.6%, Ukrainian 0.6%, other 1.2%, unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)
Orthodox 16.2%, Lutheran 9.9%, other Christian (including Methodist, Seventh Day Adventist, Roman Catholic, Pentecostal) 2.2%, other 0.9%, none 54.1%, unspecified 16.7% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|1.57 million
|1.4 million
|1.33 million
|1.32 million
|1.33 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|57.5%
|69.7%
|69.4%
|69.2%
77.9 years
-0.71% (2022 est.)
77 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 99.8%
Male: 99.8%
Female: 99.8% (2015) Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.8% (last available estimate, 2019)
30.8 (last available estimate, 2019)
Total score: 94/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 38/40
Civil Liberties: 56/60 (2022)
Fixed: 23.0%
Mobile: 145.2% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
89.1% (2020)
N/A
12.1 metric tons per capita (2018)