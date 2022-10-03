  1. Global Data
Featured image for Estonia

Estonia GDP and Economic Data

Includes Estonia real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Estonia economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Estonia best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Central bank

Bank of Estonia

International Reserves

USD 2.37 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022

Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 36.04 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 55.71 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
5.8% 4.1% 4.1% –3.0% 8.5%

*Estimate

GDP per capita - current prices

USD 27,100.74 (2021 estimate)

GDP per capita - PPP

USD 41,892.18 (2021 estimate)

GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.04% (2021 estimate)
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 2.2% 
  • industry: 22.7%
  • services: 62.7%

(2018 estimate)

Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

1.6% (2019)

Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.7% 3.4% 2.3% –0.6% 3.8%

*Estimate

Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
5.8% 5.4% 4.4% 6.8% 6.5%

*Estimate

Household saving rates

9.6% (2019)

Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
9.1% 8.2% 8.6% 18.5% 20%

*Estimate

Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
–0.8% –0.5% 0.5% –4.9% –2.9%

*Estimate

Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: AA–

Moody': A1

Standard & Poor's / Moody's 

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Market value of publicly traded shares

N/A

Largest companies

N/A

Current account balance

USD -0.65 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-1.8% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

71.2% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Shares in world total merchandising export

0.09% (2020)

Shares in world total commercial services export

0.1% (2020)

Total exports

USD 21.7 billion (2020 estimate)

Export commodities

Broadcasting equipment, refined petroleum, coal tar oil, cars, prefabricated buildings (2019)

Total imports

USD 21.6 billion (2020 estimate)

Import commodities

Cars, refined petroleum, coal tar oil, broadcasting equipment, packaged medicines (2019)

Exports - major partners

Finland 13%, Sweden 9%, Latvia 8%, Russia 8%, United States 7%, Lithuania 6%, Germany 6% (2019)

Imports - major partners

Russia 12%, Germany 10%, Finland 9%, Lithuania 7%, Latvia 7%, Sweden 6%, Poland 6%, China 6% (2019)

FDI inflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 1.5 billion USD 3.1 billion USD 3.2 billion
FDI outflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 58 million USD 2.0 billion USD 218 million
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2017 2018 2019 2020
USD –654 million USD 44 million USD -50 million USD –165 million
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

18 out of 190 countries

​Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 14 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 19 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 53 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 6 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 79 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 12 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 17 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 8 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 54 out of 190 countries

Global competitiveness ranking

126 out of 141 (2019)

Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 7 / Score: 80 (Free)

The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Time zone

UTC+2

Total area

45,228 sq km

Capital

Tallinn 

Currency

Euro (EUR) 

Government type

Parliamentary republic

Languages

Estonian (official) 68.5%, Russian 29.6%, Ukrainian 0.6%, other 1.2%, unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Religions

Orthodox 16.2%, Lutheran 9.9%, other Christian (including Methodist, Seventh Day Adventist, Roman Catholic, Pentecostal) 2.2%, other 0.9%, none 54.1%, unspecified 16.7% (2011 est.)

Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
1.57 million 1.4 million 1.33 million 1.32 million 1.33 million
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
57.5% 69.7% 69.4% 69.2%
Population median age

77.9 years

Population growth rate

-0.71% (2022 est.)

Life expectancy

77 years (2018 estimate)

Literacy

Total population: 99.8%

Male: 99.8%

Female: 99.8% (2015) Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0.8% (last available estimate, 2019)

Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

30.8 (last available estimate, 2019)

Freedom House rating

Total score: 94/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 38/40

Civil Liberties: 56/60 (2022)

Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 23.0%

Mobile: 145.2% (2020)

(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Internet users as % of total population

89.1% (2020)

Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

CO2 emissions

12.1 metric tons per capita (2018)

