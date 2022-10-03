Lithuania Lures Fintechs
Lithuania establishes a regulatory regime fit for fintechs.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Lithuania economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Lithuania best banks and safest banks are also available.
Bank of Lithuania
USD 5.8 billion (2018)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved October 2019
USD 62.64 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 117.63 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|4.3%
|3.9%
|4.3%
|–0.9%
|4.7%
*Estimate
USD 22,411.65 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 42,091.31 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2018 estimate)
1.0% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.7%
|2.5%
|2.2%
|1.1%
|3%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|7.1%
|6.1%
|6.3%
|8.5%
|6.5%
*Estimate
1.0% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|39.3%
|33.7%
|35.9%
|47.1%
|47.4%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.6%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|–6.8%
|–4.9%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: A+
Moody's: A2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's
N/A
USD 4.2 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
6.7% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
73.5% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.19% (2020)
0.2% (2020)
USD 41.4 billion (2020 estimate)
Refined petroleum, furniture, cigarettes, wheat, polyethylene (2019)
USD 36 billion (2020 estimate)
Crude petroleum, cars, packaged medicines, refined petroleum, electricity (2019)
Poland 12%, Russia 12%, Germany 12%, Latvia 7%, Netherlands 5% (2019)
Poland 12%, Russia 12%, Germany 12%, Latvia 7%, Netherlands 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 977 million
|USD 1.2 billion
|USD 479 million
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 704 million
|USD 143 million
|USD –285 million
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 16 million
|USD 143 million
|N/A
|USD 32 million
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
11 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 34 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 10 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 15 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 4 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 37 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 18 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 19 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 7 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 89 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
18 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking
Ranking: 17 / Score: 75.8 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+2
65,300 sq km
Vilnius
Litai (LTL)
Semi-presidential republic
Lithuanian (official) 82%, Russian 8%, Polish 5.6%, other 0.9%, unspecified 3.5% (2011 est.)
Roman Catholic 77.2%, Russian Orthodox 4.1%, Old Believer 0.8%, Evangelical Lutheran 0.6%, Evangelical Reformist 0.2%, other (including Sunni Muslim, Jewish, Greek Catholic, and Karaite) 0.8%, none 6.1%, unspecified 10.1% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|3.7 million
|3.5 million
|3.1 million
|2.9 million
|2.8 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|39.5%
|61.2%
|67%
|68%
44.5 years
-1.04% (2022 estimate)
75.8 years (2022 est.)
Total population: 99.8%
Male: 99.8%
Female: 99.8% (2015)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.7% (last available estimate, 2019)
35.3 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 89/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 38/40
Civil Liberties: 51/60 (2022)
Fixed: 11.8%
Mobile: 134.9% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
79.72 % (2018)
N/A
4.1 metric tons per capita (2018)