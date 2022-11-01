  1. Global Data
Featured image for North Macedonia

North Macedonia GDP and Economic Data

Includes North Macedonia real GDP growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about North Macedonia economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. 

 
 
Source
Central bank

National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia

Source
International Reserves

USD 4.13 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 13.89 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 37.38 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
1.2% 2.9% 3.2% –4.5% 4%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 6,711.73 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 18,068.90 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.03% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 9.1% 
  • industry: 22.6% 
  • services: 57.0%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
1.4% 1.5% 0.8% 1.2% 3.1%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
22.4% 20.7% 17.3% 16.4% 15.9%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
39.4% 40.4% 40.6% 51.3% 53%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
–1.4% –0.6% -0.8% –6.9% -4.6%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

N/A

(January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

N/A

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -0.29 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-2.1% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

58.1% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.04% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.03% (2020)
Compiled by GFMag - Based on World Bank - World Development Indicators

Source
Total exports

USD 7.1 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Export commodities

Support catalysts, centrifuges, insulated wiring, vehicle parts, buses, seats (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 8.7 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Platinum, refined petroleum, laboratory ceramics, cars, insulated wiring (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Germany 45%, Serbia 8%, Bulgaria 5% (2019)
CIA World Factbook

Source
Imports - major partners

United Kingdom 14%, Germany 14%, Greece 8%, Serbia 8% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
725 million 446 million 274 million
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
12 million 40 million 39 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 17 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 78 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 15 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 68 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 48 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 12 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 37 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 32 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 47 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 30 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

132 out of 141 (2019)

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 53 / Score: 65.7 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

25,713 sq km

Source
Capital

Skopje 

Source
Currency

Macedonian denars (MKD) 

Source
Government type

Parliamentary democracy

Source
Languages

Macedonian (official) 66.5%, Albanian (official) 25.1%, Turkish 3.5%, Romani 1.9%, Serbian 1.2%, other (includes Aromanian (Vlach) and Bosnian) 1.8% (2002 est.); note - minority languages are co-official with Macedonian in municipalities where they are spoken by at least 20% of the population; Albanian is co-official in Tetovo, Brvenica, Vrapciste, and other municipalities; Turkish is co-official in Centar Zupa and Plasnica; Romani is co-official in Suto Orizari; Aromanian is co-official in Krusevo; Serbian is co-official in Cucer Sandevo

Source
Religions

Macedonian Orthodox 64.8%, Muslim 33.3%, other Christian 0.4%, other and unspecified 1.5% (2002 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
N/A 2.03 million 2.06 million 2.07 million 2.07 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
34% 53.5% 58.5% 58.5%
Source
Population median age

38.2 years (2022 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

0.189% (2022 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

75.9 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 98.4%

Male: 99.1%

Female: 97.6% (2020)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

7.1% (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

33.0 (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 67/100

Status: Partly Free

Political Rights: 28/40

Civil Liberties: 39/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 19.9%

Mobile: 89.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

81.4% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

3.5 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

