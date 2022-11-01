Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 17 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 78 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 15 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 68 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 48 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 12 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 37 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 32 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 47 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 30 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020