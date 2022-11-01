North Macedonia: Fresh FDI
A lively export sector is helping boost North Macedonia out of the Covid-19 crisis.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about North Macedonia economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends.
A lively export sector is helping boost North Macedonia out of the Covid-19 crisis.
National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
USD 4.13 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 13.89 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 37.38 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|1.2%
|2.9%
|3.2%
|–4.5%
|4%
*Estimate
USD 6,711.73 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 18,068.90 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.03% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|1.4%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|1.2%
|3.1%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|22.4%
|20.7%
|17.3%
|16.4%
|15.9%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|39.4%
|40.4%
|40.6%
|51.3%
|53%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|–1.4%
|–0.6%
|-0.8%
|–6.9%
|-4.6%
*Estimate
N/A
(January 2022)
N/A
N/A
USD -0.29 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-2.1% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
58.1% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.04% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
0.03% (2020)
Compiled by GFMag - Based on World Bank - World Development Indicators
USD 7.1 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Support catalysts, centrifuges, insulated wiring, vehicle parts, buses, seats (2019)
USD 8.7 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Platinum, refined petroleum, laboratory ceramics, cars, insulated wiring (2019)
Germany 45%, Serbia 8%, Bulgaria 5% (2019)
CIA World Factbook
United Kingdom 14%, Germany 14%, Greece 8%, Serbia 8% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|725 million
|446 million
|274 million
|2019
|2020
|2021
|12 million
|40 million
|39 million
N/A
N/A
N/A
Overall ranking: 17 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 78 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 15 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 68 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 48 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 12 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 37 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 32 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 47 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 30 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
132 out of 141 (2019)
(2019)
Ranking: 53 / Score: 65.7 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
25,713 sq km
Skopje
Macedonian denars (MKD)
Parliamentary democracy
Macedonian (official) 66.5%, Albanian (official) 25.1%, Turkish 3.5%, Romani 1.9%, Serbian 1.2%, other (includes Aromanian (Vlach) and Bosnian) 1.8% (2002 est.); note - minority languages are co-official with Macedonian in municipalities where they are spoken by at least 20% of the population; Albanian is co-official in Tetovo, Brvenica, Vrapciste, and other municipalities; Turkish is co-official in Centar Zupa and Plasnica; Romani is co-official in Suto Orizari; Aromanian is co-official in Krusevo; Serbian is co-official in Cucer Sandevo
Macedonian Orthodox 64.8%, Muslim 33.3%, other Christian 0.4%, other and unspecified 1.5% (2002 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|N/A
|2.03 million
|2.06 million
|2.07 million
|2.07 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|34%
|53.5%
|58.5%
|58.5%
38.2 years (2022 estimate)
0.189% (2022 estimate)
75.9 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 98.4%
Male: 99.1%
Female: 97.6% (2020)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
7.1% (last available estimate, 2018)
33.0 (last available estimate, 2018)
Total score: 67/100
Status: Partly Free
Political Rights: 28/40
Civil Liberties: 39/60 (2022)
Fixed: 19.9%
Mobile: 89.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
81.4% (2020)
N/A
3.5 metric tons per capita (2018)