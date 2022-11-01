Moldova's New Prime Minister
Pro-EU former Prime Minister Maia Sandu beat pro-Russia incumbent Igor Dodon with 58% of the vote.
National Bank of Moldova
USD 3.78 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 12.40 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 36.89 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|4.7%
|4.3%
|3.7%
|-7%
|4.5%*
*Estimate
USD 4,791.63 (2021 estimate)
USD 14,257.81 (2021 estimate)
(2018 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|6.5%
|3.6%
|4.3%
|4.4%
|3%*
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|4.1%
|3.1%
|5.1%
|8%
|5.5%*
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|34.3%
|31.2%
|28.3%
|34.8%
|38.1%*
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|0.5%
|0%
|–0.7%
|-4.3.%
|–3.3%*
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: N/A
Moody's: B3
Standard & Poor's / Moody's
N/A
N/A
USD -1 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-8.5% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
26.5% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.01% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
0.02% (2020)
Compiled by GFMag - Based on World Bank - World Development Indicators
USD 3.2 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Insulated wiring, sunflower seeds, wine, corn, seats (2019)
USD 5.9 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Refined petroleum, cars, insulated wiring, packaged medicines, broadcasting equipment (2019)
Romania 27%, Russia 9%, Italy 9%, Germany 9%, Turkey 6%, Poland 5% (2019)
Romania 20%, Russia 10%, Ukraine 9%, Germany 8%, China 7%, Turkey 6%, Italy 6% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 292 million
|USD 503 million
|USD 55 million
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 38 million
|USD 42 million
|USD –12 million
N/A
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
Starting a Business: 13 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 156 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 84 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 22 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 45 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 33 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 38 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 62 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 67 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
102 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 78 / Score: 61.3 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+2
33,851 sq km
Chisinau in Romanian (Kishinev in Russian)
Moldovan lei (MDL)
Parliamentary republic
Moldovan/Romanian 80.2% (official) (56.7% identify their mother tongue as Moldovan, which is virtually the same as Romanian; 23.5% identify Romanian as their mother tongue), Russian 9.7%, Gagauz 4.2% (a Turkish language), Ukrainian 3.9%, Bulgarian 1.5%, Romani 0.3%, other 0.2% (2014 est.); note - data represent mother tongue
Orthodox 90.1%, other Christian 2.6%, other 0.1%, agnostic <.1%, atheist 0.2%, unspecified 6.9% (2014 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|3.0 million
|2.9 million
|2.9 million
|2.8 million
|2.6 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|23.4%
|40.4%
|44.6%
|42.8%
37.7 (2022 estimate)
-1.12% (2022 est.)
72.4 years (2022 est.)
Total population: 99.4%
Male: 99.7%
Female: 99.1% (2015)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.5% (last available estimate, 2019)
26.0 (last available estimate, 2019)
Total score: 62/100
Status: Partly Free
Political Rights: 27/40
Civil Liberties: 35/60 (2022)
Fixed: 25.5%
Mobile: 84.8% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
76.1% (2017)
N/A
3.2 metric tons per capita (2018)