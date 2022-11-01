A Window Of Opportunity For The Frontier Market
Montenegro tries to keep the foreign direct investment environment as simple as possible.
Central Bank of Montenegro
USD 2.13 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 5.49 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 13.30 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|4.7%
|5.1%
|4.1%
|–15.2%
|7%
*Estimate
USD 8,837.58 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 21,386.95 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2019 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.4%
|2.6%
|0.4%
|-0.2%
|2%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|4.7%
|4.3%
|3.7%
|-7%
|4.5%*
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|66.2%
|71.9%
|78.8%
|107.2%
|93.4%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|–4.4%
|–4%
|0.4%
|-8.2%
|–2.4%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: B
Moody's: B1
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
USD 3.8 billion (2012)
World Bank / Market capitalization
N/A
USD -1.2 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-21% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
26% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.002% (2020)
0.02% (2020)
Compiled by GFMag - Based on World Bank - World Development Indicators
USD 1.2 billion (2020 estimate)
Aluminum, packaged medicines, cars, zinc, wine (2019)
USD 2.9 billion (2020 estimate)
Refined petroleum, cars, packaged medicines, recreational boats, cigarettes (2019)
Serbia 17%, Hungary 15%, China 11%, Russia 7%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 6%, Germany 6%, Italy 5%, Poland 5% (2019)
Serbia 30%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8%, Croatia 8%, Italy 6%, Greece 6%, Germany 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 490 million
|USD 417 million
|USD 529 million
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 109 million
|USD 75 million
|USD –5.2 million
N/A
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 50 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 101 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 40 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 134 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 83 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 15 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 75 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 41 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 44 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 43 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
75 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 103 / Score: 57.8 (Mostly Unfree)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
13,812 sq km
Podgorica; note - Cetinje retains the status of "Old Royal Capital"
Euros (EUR)
Parliamentary republic
Serbian 42.9%, Montenegrin (official) 37%, Bosnian 5.3%, Albanian 5.3%, Serbo-Croat 2%, other 3.5%, unspecified 4% (2011 est.)
Orthodox 72.1%, Muslim 19.1%, Catholic 3.4%, atheist 1.2%, other 1.5%, unspecified 2.6% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|0.61 million
|0.60 million
|0.62 million
|0.62 million
|0.62 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|18.8%
|36.8%
|58.5%
|67.5%
39.6 (2022 estimate)
-0.41% (2022 est.)
77.8 years
Total population: 98.8%
Male: 99.5%
Female: 98.3% (2018)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
6.4% (last available estimate, 2018)
36.8 (last available estimate, 2018)
Total score: 67/100
Status: Partly Free
Political Rights: 26/40
Civil Liberties: 41/60 (2022)
Fixed: 30.5%
Mobile: 172.0% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
77.6% (2020)
N/A
4.0 metric tons per capita (2018)