Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 50 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 101 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 40 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 134 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 83 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 15 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 75 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 41 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 44 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 43 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020