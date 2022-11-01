  1. Global Data
Montenegro GDP and Economic Data

Includes Montenegro real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Montenegro economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Montenegro best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Central Bank of Montenegro

Source
International Reserves

USD 2.13 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 5.49 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 13.30 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
4.7% 5.1% 4.1% –15.2% 7%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 8,837.58 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 21,386.95 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.01% (2021 estimate)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • Agriculture: 6.4%
  • Industry: 16.1%
  • Services: 58.7%

(2019 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
2.4% 2.6% 0.4% -0.2% 2%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate

N/A

Source
Household saving rates
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
4.7% 4.3% 3.7% -7% 4.5%*

*Estimate

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
66.2% 71.9% 78.8% 107.2% 93.4%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
–4.4% –4% 0.4% -8.2% –2.4%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: B

Moody's: B1

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

USD 3.8 billion (2012)

World Bank / Market capitalization

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -1.2 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-21% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

26% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.002% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.02% (2020)
Compiled by GFMag - Based on World Bank - World Development Indicators

Source
Total exports

USD 1.2 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Aluminum, packaged medicines, cars, zinc, wine (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 2.9 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Refined petroleum, cars, packaged medicines, recreational boats, cigarettes (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Serbia 17%, Hungary 15%, China 11%, Russia 7%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 6%, Germany 6%, Italy 5%, Poland 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Serbia 30%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 8%, Croatia 8%, Italy 6%, Greece 6%, Germany 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 490 million USD 417 million USD 529 million
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 109 million USD 75 million USD –5.2 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 50 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 101 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 40 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 134 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 83 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 15 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 75 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 41 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 44 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 43 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

75 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 103 / Score: 57.8 (Mostly Unfree)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

13,812 sq km

Source
Capital

Podgorica; note - Cetinje retains the status of "Old Royal Capital"

Source
Currency

Euros (EUR) 

Source
Government type

Parliamentary republic

Source
Languages

Serbian 42.9%, Montenegrin (official) 37%, Bosnian 5.3%, Albanian 5.3%, Serbo-Croat 2%, other 3.5%, unspecified 4% (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Orthodox 72.1%, Muslim 19.1%, Catholic 3.4%, atheist 1.2%, other 1.5%, unspecified 2.6% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
0.61 million 0.60 million 0.62 million 0.62 million 0.62 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
18.8% 36.8% 58.5% 67.5%
Source
Population median age

39.6 (2022 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

-0.41% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

77.8 years

Source
Literacy

Total population: 98.8%

Male: 99.5%

Female: 98.3% (2018)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

6.4% (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

36.8 (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 67/100

Status: Partly Free

Political Rights: 26/40

Civil Liberties: 41/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 30.5%

Mobile: 172.0% (2020)

(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

77.6% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

4.0 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

