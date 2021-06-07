  1. Global Data
Nicaragua GDP and Economic Data

Includes Nicaragua real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Nicaragua economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. 

 
 
Source
Central bank

Central Bank of Nicaragua

Source
International Reserves

USD 2.3 billion (2018)

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 14.3 billion (2017, estimate)

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

Intl$ 13.3 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
Real GDP growth
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
4.8% 4.8% 4.7% 4.9% 4.0%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 2,108.4 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

Intl$ 5,682.7 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.2% (2019)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 15.5% 
  • industry: 25.8% 
  • services: 50.2%

(2016 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Source
Inflation
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
4.0% 3.5% 3.9% 5.0% 5.6%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
5.9% 4.5% 3.7% 5.5% 8.7%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
28.9% 30.9% 33.9% 37.2% 39.0%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
-1.7% -1.7% -1.6% -3.1% -3.1%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: B+

Moody's: B2

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares
2013 2014 2015
N/A N/A N/A
Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 0.1 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

0.6% (2018 estimate)

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

42% (2018 estimate)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.03% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.02% (2018)

Source
Total exports

USD 5.1 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Coffee, beef, gold, sugar, peanuts, shrimp and lobster, tobacco, cigars, automobile wiring harnesses, textiles, apparel, cotton

Source
Total imports

USD 6.7 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Consumer goods, machinery and equipment, raw materials, petroleum products

Source
Exports - major partners

US 44.2%, El Salvador 6.4%, Venezuela 5.5%, Costa Rica 5.5% (2017)

Source
Imports - major partners

US 20.8%, China 14.3%, Mexico 11.1%, Costa Rica 7.9%, Guatemala 7%, El Salvador 5.6%(2017)

Source
FDI inflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 899 million USD 772 million USD 359 million
Source
FDI outflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 65 million USD 65 million USD 75 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 142 out of 190 countries

Starting a Business: 145 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 176 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 115 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 160 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 104 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 170 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 162 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 84 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 87 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 107 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2019

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

109 out of 141 countries

​World Economic Forum - The Global Competitiveness Index 2019

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 107 / Score: 57.7 (Mostly unfree)

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC-6

Source
Total area

130,370 sq km

Source
Capital

Managua

Source
Currency

Cordobas (NIO)

Source
Government type

Presidential republic

Source
Languages

Spanish (official) 95.3%, Miskito 2.2%, Mestizo of the Caribbean coast 2%, other 0.5%

Note: English and indigenous languages found on the Caribbean coast (2005 est.)

Source
Religions

Roman Catholic 58.5%, Protestant 23.2% (Evangelical 21.6%, Moravian 1.6%), Jehovah's Witnesses 0.9%, other 1.6%, none 15.7% (2005 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2016* 2021*
N/A 5.098 million 5.923 million 6.342 million 6.705 million

*Estimate

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2015
40% 50% 55% 59%
Source
Population median age

25.2 years (2016 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

0.99% (2016 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

73.2 years (2016 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 82.8%
Male: 82.4%
Female: 83.2% (2015 est.)

(age 15 and over can read and write)

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

5.3% (2014)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

47.1 (2014)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Political Rights: 5
Civil Liberties: 4 (2017)                         

(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed 5.66%   Mobile 116.11% (2015)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

19.7% (2015)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

Managua: 192nd (2016)

Source
CO2 emissions

0.8 (2013)

Source

