Nicaragua’s Political Impasse
Fifteen months after a political crisis erupted, the economy continues to wobble. Some of the damage is self-inflicted; some imposed from outside.
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Nicaragua economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends.
Central Bank of Nicaragua
USD 2.3 billion (2018)
USD 14.3 billion (2017, estimate)
Intl$ 13.3 billion (2018, estimate)
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|4.8%
|4.8%
|4.7%
|4.9%
|4.0%
*Estimate
USD 2,108.4 (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 5,682.7 (2018, estimate)
(2016 estimate)
N/A
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|4.0%
|3.5%
|3.9%
|5.0%
|5.6%
*Estimate
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|5.9%
|4.5%
|3.7%
|5.5%
|8.7%
*Estimate
N/A
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|28.9%
|30.9%
|33.9%
|37.2%
|39.0%
*Estimate
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|-1.7%
|-1.7%
|-1.6%
|-3.1%
|-3.1%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: B+
Moody's: B2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
|2013
|2014
|2015
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
N/A
USD 0.1 billion (2018 estimate)
0.6% (2018 estimate)
42% (2018 estimate)
0.03% (2018)
0.02% (2018)
USD 5.1 billion (2018 estimate)
Coffee, beef, gold, sugar, peanuts, shrimp and lobster, tobacco, cigars, automobile wiring harnesses, textiles, apparel, cotton
USD 6.7 billion (2018 estimate)
Consumer goods, machinery and equipment, raw materials, petroleum products
US 44.2%, El Salvador 6.4%, Venezuela 5.5%, Costa Rica 5.5% (2017)
US 20.8%, China 14.3%, Mexico 11.1%, Costa Rica 7.9%, Guatemala 7%, El Salvador 5.6%(2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 899 million
|USD 772 million
|USD 359 million
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 65 million
|USD 65 million
|USD 75 million
N/A
N/A
N/A
Overall ranking: 142 out of 190 countries
Starting a Business: 145 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 176 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 115 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 160 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 104 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 170 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 162 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 84 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 87 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 107 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2019
109 out of 141 countries
World Economic Forum - The Global Competitiveness Index 2019
Ranking: 107 / Score: 57.7 (Mostly unfree)
UTC-6
130,370 sq km
Managua
Cordobas (NIO)
Presidential republic
Spanish (official) 95.3%, Miskito 2.2%, Mestizo of the Caribbean coast 2%, other 0.5%
Note: English and indigenous languages found on the Caribbean coast (2005 est.)
Roman Catholic 58.5%, Protestant 23.2% (Evangelical 21.6%, Moravian 1.6%), Jehovah's Witnesses 0.9%, other 1.6%, none 15.7% (2005 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2016*
|2021*
|N/A
|5.098 million
|5.923 million
|6.342 million
|6.705 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2015
|40%
|50%
|55%
|59%
25.2 years (2016 estimate)
0.99% (2016 estimate)
73.2 years (2016 estimate)
Total population: 82.8%
Male: 82.4%
Female: 83.2% (2015 est.)
(age 15 and over can read and write)
5.3% (2014)
47.1 (2014)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Political Rights: 5
Civil Liberties: 4 (2017)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)
Fixed 5.66% Mobile 116.11% (2015)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
19.7% (2015)
Managua: 192nd (2016)
0.8 (2013)