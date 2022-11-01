Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 40 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 128 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 39 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 60 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 92 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 37 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 51 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 77 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 55 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 25 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020