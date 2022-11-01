  1. Global Data
Poland GDP and Economic Data

Includes Poland real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Poland economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Poland best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Narodowy Bank Polski

Source
International Reserves

USD 154.22 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 655.33 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 1,412.30 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
4.8% 5.4% 4.7% –2.7% 5.1%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 17,318.50 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 37,322.87 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.98% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 2.4% 
  • industry: 28.2% 
  • services: 57.5%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

1.3% (2019)

OECD, retrieved January 2022

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
2% 1.6% 2.3% 3.4% 4.4%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2014 2015 2016 2020 2021*
4.9% 3.8% 3.3% 3.2% 3.5%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

6.9% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
50.6% 48.8% 45.7% 57.5% 55.5%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
0.1% 1.2% 0.7% –5.7% –3.1%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: A–

Moody's: A2

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

USD 177.5 billion (2020)
World Bank / Market capitalization

Source
Largest companies

Pgnig Group, PKN Orlen, Grupa PZU, PKO Bank Polski, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Bank Pekao, KGHM Polska Miedz

Forbes Global 2000 (2021)

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 14.8 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

2.3% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

56.2% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

1.5% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

1.3% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 333 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Export commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, seats, furniture, computers, video displays (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 292 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum,  packaged medicines, broadcasting equipment, office machinery/parts (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Germany 27%, Czechia 6%, United Kingdom 6%, France 6%, Italy 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Germany 25%, China 10%, Italy 5%, Netherlands 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 16 billion USD 10.9 billion USD 10.1 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 891 million USD 1.3 billion USD 1.8 billion
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2018 2019 2020 2021
USD 131 million USD 1.8 billion USD 463 million USD –91 million
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 40 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 128 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 39 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 60 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 92 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 37 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 51 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 77 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 55 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 25 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

34 out of 141 countries

World Economic Forum - The Global Competitiveness Index 2019

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 39 / Score: 68.7 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

312,685 sq km

Source
Capital

Warsaw 

Source
Currency

Zlotych (PLN) 

Source
Government type

Parliamentary republic

Source
Languages

Polish (official) 98.2%, Silesian 1.4%, other 1.1%, unspecified 1.3%; note - data represent the language spoken at home; shares sum to more than 100% because some respondents gave more than one answer on the census; Poland ratified the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in 2009 recognizing Kashub as a regional language, Czech, Hebrew, Yiddish, Belarusian, Lithuanian, German, Armenian, Russian, Slovak, and Ukrainian as national minority languages, and Karaim, Lemko, Romani (Polska Roma and Bergitka Roma), and Tatar as ethnic minority languages (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Catholic 85% (includes Roman Catholic 84.8% and other Catholic 0.3%), Orthodox 1.3% (almost all are Polish Autocephalous Orthodox), Protestant 0.4% (mainly Augsburg Evangelical and Pentecostal), other 0.3% (includes Jehovah's Witness, Buddhist, Hare Krishna, Gaudiya Vaishnavism, Muslim, Jewish, Church of Jesus Christ), unspecified 12.9% (2020 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
38.1 million 38.3 million 38 million 38 million 38 million

*Estimate

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2018
47.9% 58.1% 61.7% 60.0%
Source
Population median age

41.1 (2022)

Source
Population growth rate

-0.26% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

78.8 years

Source
Literacy

Total population: 99.8%

Male: 99.9%

Female: 99.7% (2015)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0.4% (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

30.2 (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 81/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 34/40

Civil Liberties: 47/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 15.3%

Mobile: 130.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

83.2% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

8.2 metric tons per capita (2018)

World Bank / CO2 emissions

Source

