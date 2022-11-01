Duda Squeaks Back In
Divided Poland narrowly re-elects the Law and Justice party president.
Narodowy Bank Polski
USD 154.22 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 655.33 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 1,412.30 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|4.8%
|5.4%
|4.7%
|–2.7%
|5.1%
*Estimate
USD 17,318.50 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 37,322.87 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.98% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
1.3% (2019)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|2%
|1.6%
|2.3%
|3.4%
|4.4%
*Estimate
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2020
|2021*
|4.9%
|3.8%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|3.5%
*Estimate
6.9% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|50.6%
|48.8%
|45.7%
|57.5%
|55.5%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|0.1%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|–5.7%
|–3.1%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: A–
Moody's: A2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 177.5 billion (2020)
World Bank / Market capitalization
Pgnig Group, PKN Orlen, Grupa PZU, PKO Bank Polski, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Bank Pekao, KGHM Polska Miedz
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)
USD 14.8 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
2.3% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
56.2% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
1.5% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
1.3% (2020)
USD 333 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Cars and vehicle parts, seats, furniture, computers, video displays (2019)
USD 292 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, packaged medicines, broadcasting equipment, office machinery/parts (2019)
Germany 27%, Czechia 6%, United Kingdom 6%, France 6%, Italy 5% (2019)
Germany 25%, China 10%, Italy 5%, Netherlands 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 16 billion
|USD 10.9 billion
|USD 10.1 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 891 million
|USD 1.3 billion
|USD 1.8 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 131 million
|USD 1.8 billion
|USD 463 million
|USD –91 million
N/A
N/A
Overall ranking: 40 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 128 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 39 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 60 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 92 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 37 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 51 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 77 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 55 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 25 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
34 out of 141 countries
World Economic Forum - The Global Competitiveness Index 2019
Ranking: 39 / Score: 68.7 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
312,685 sq km
Warsaw
Zlotych (PLN)
Parliamentary republic
Polish (official) 98.2%, Silesian 1.4%, other 1.1%, unspecified 1.3%; note - data represent the language spoken at home; shares sum to more than 100% because some respondents gave more than one answer on the census; Poland ratified the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in 2009 recognizing Kashub as a regional language, Czech, Hebrew, Yiddish, Belarusian, Lithuanian, German, Armenian, Russian, Slovak, and Ukrainian as national minority languages, and Karaim, Lemko, Romani (Polska Roma and Bergitka Roma), and Tatar as ethnic minority languages (2011 est.)
Catholic 85% (includes Roman Catholic 84.8% and other Catholic 0.3%), Orthodox 1.3% (almost all are Polish Autocephalous Orthodox), Protestant 0.4% (mainly Augsburg Evangelical and Pentecostal), other 0.3% (includes Jehovah's Witness, Buddhist, Hare Krishna, Gaudiya Vaishnavism, Muslim, Jewish, Church of Jesus Christ), unspecified 12.9% (2020 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|38.1 million
|38.3 million
|38 million
|38 million
|38 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2018
|47.9%
|58.1%
|61.7%
|60.0%
41.1 (2022)
-0.26% (2022 est.)
78.8 years
Total population: 99.8%
Male: 99.9%
Female: 99.7% (2015)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.4% (last available estimate, 2018)
30.2 (last available estimate, 2018)
Total score: 81/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 34/40
Civil Liberties: 47/60 (2022)
Fixed: 15.3%
Mobile: 130.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
83.2% (2020)
N/A
8.2 metric tons per capita (2018)
World Bank / CO2 emissions