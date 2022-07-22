  1. Global Data
Featured image for Portugal

Portugal GDP and Economic Data

Includes Portugal real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Portugal economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Portugal best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Bank of Portugal

Source
International Reserves

USD 29.46 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 251.71 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 376.09 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.5% 2.8% 2.7% –8.4% 4.4%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 24,457.14 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 36,542.63 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.26% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 2.0% 
  • industry: 19.2% 
  • services: 66.1%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

1.4% (2019)

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
1.6% 1.2% 0.3% –0.1% 1.2%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
9.2% 7.2% 6.6% 7% 6.9%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

3.5% (2020)

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
126.1% 121.5% 116.6% 135.2% 130.8%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
0.7% 2.9% 2.9% –3% –2.3%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: BBB

Moody's: Baa2

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares
USD 61.9 billion (2018)
Source
Largest companies

Edp-energias De Portugal, Jeronimo Martins, Galp Energia, Banco Comercial Portugues
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -4.2 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-1.7% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

37% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.35% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.5% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 85.2 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, refined petroleum, leather footwear, paper products, tires (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 89.2 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, aircraft, packaged medicines, refined petroleum, natural gas (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Spain 23%, France 13%, Germany 12%, United Kingdom 6%, United States 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Spain 29%, Germany 13%, France 9%, Italy 5%, Netherlands 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 7.1 billion USD 12.1 billion USD 6.3 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 799 million USD 3.3 billion USD 2.3 billion
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2015 2016 2017 2018
USD –2.5 billion USD 544 million USD –829 million USD 1.2 billion
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 39 out of 190 countries (2020)

Starting a Business: 63 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 60 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 52 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 35 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 119 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 43 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 38 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 15 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

34 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 31 / Score: 70.8 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC 0

Source
Total area

92,090 sq km

Source
Capital

Lisbon

Source
Currency

Euros (EUR)

Source
Government type

Semi-presidential republic

Source
Languages

Portuguese (official), Mirandese (official, but locally used)

Source
Religions

Roman Catholic 81%, other Christian 3.3%, other (includes Jewish, Muslim) 0.6%, none 6.8%, unspecified 8.3% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
9.98 million 10.29 million 10.57 million 10.36 million 10.31 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
35.0% 42.8% 54.4% 66.3%
Source
Population median age

44.6 years (2022 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

-0.2% (2022 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

81.5 years (2022 est.)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 96.1%

Male: 97.4%

Female: 95.1% (2018)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0.2% (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

32.8 (last available estimate, 2019)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 95/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 39/40

Civil Liberties: 56/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 51.1%

Mobile: 116.3% (2020)

(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

78.3% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

4.8 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

