Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 39 out of 190 countries (2020)

Starting a Business: 63 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 60 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 52 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 35 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 119 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 43 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 38 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 15 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020