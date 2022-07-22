Countries With The Most External Debt 2021
The world's ballooning debt was already threat to the global economic growth and financial stability before Covid-19. Things have since only gotten worse.
Bank of Portugal
USD 29.46 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 251.71 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 376.09 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.5%
|2.8%
|2.7%
|–8.4%
|4.4%
*Estimate
USD 24,457.14 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 36,542.63 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.26% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
1.4% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.6%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|–0.1%
|1.2%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|9.2%
|7.2%
|6.6%
|7%
|6.9%
*Estimate
3.5% (2020)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|126.1%
|121.5%
|116.6%
|135.2%
|130.8%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|0.7%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|–3%
|–2.3%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: BBB
Moody's: Baa2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
Edp-energias De Portugal, Jeronimo Martins, Galp Energia, Banco Comercial Portugues
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)
USD -4.2 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-1.7% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
37% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.35% (2020)
0.5% (2020)
USD 85.2 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, refined petroleum, leather footwear, paper products, tires (2019)
USD 89.2 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, aircraft, packaged medicines, refined petroleum, natural gas (2019)
Spain 23%, France 13%, Germany 12%, United Kingdom 6%, United States 5% (2019)
Spain 29%, Germany 13%, France 9%, Italy 5%, Netherlands 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 7.1 billion
|USD 12.1 billion
|USD 6.3 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 799 million
|USD 3.3 billion
|USD 2.3 billion
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD –2.5 billion
|USD 544 million
|USD –829 million
|USD 1.2 billion
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 39 out of 190 countries (2020)
Starting a Business: 63 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 60 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 52 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 35 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 119 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 43 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 38 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 15 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
34 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 31 / Score: 70.8 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC 0
92,090 sq km
Lisbon
Euros (EUR)
Semi-presidential republic
Portuguese (official), Mirandese (official, but locally used)
Roman Catholic 81%, other Christian 3.3%, other (includes Jewish, Muslim) 0.6%, none 6.8%, unspecified 8.3% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|9.98 million
|10.29 million
|10.57 million
|10.36 million
|10.31 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|35.0%
|42.8%
|54.4%
|66.3%
44.6 years (2022 estimate)
-0.2% (2022 estimate)
81.5 years (2022 est.)
Total population: 96.1%
Male: 97.4%
Female: 95.1% (2018)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
0.2% (last available estimate, 2019)
32.8 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 95/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 39/40
Civil Liberties: 56/60 (2022)
Fixed: 51.1%
Mobile: 116.3% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
78.3% (2020)
N/A
4.8 metric tons per capita (2018)