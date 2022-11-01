ROMANIA: PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Frontier Markets Focus | Romania
Romania aggressively pursues foreign direct investment by providing a number of incentive programs. But international investors should approach each one carefully.
National Bank of Romania
USD 51.91 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022
USD 287.28 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 653.90 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|7.3%
|4.5%
|4.1%
|–3.9%
|7%
*Estimate
USD 14,863.89 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 33,833.10 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
0.5% (2019)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|1.3%
|4.6%
|3.8%
|2.6%
|4.3%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|4.9%
|4.2%
|3.9%
|5%
|4.9%
*Estimate
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2020
|2021*
|36.8%
|36.5%
|36.8%
|49.8%
|51.1%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2020
|2021*
|–1.7%
|–1.5%
|–3.5%
|–8.3%
|–5.2%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: BBB–
Moody's: Baa3
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 25.5 billion (2020)
World Bank / Market capitalization
N/A
USD -16.4 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-5.7% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
37.3% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.4% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
0.5% (2020)
USD 92.8 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Cars and vehicle parts, insulated wiring, refined petroleum, electrical control boards, seats (2019)
USD 103.9 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, packaged medicines, insulated wiring, broadcasting equipment (2019)
Germany 22%, Italy 10%, France 7% (2019)
Germany 19%, Italy 9%, Hungary 7%, Poland 6%, China 5%, France 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 6.2 billion
|USD 5.8 billion
|USD 2.3 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 379 million
|USD 363 million
|USD 202 million
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 6.3 million
|USD 3.4 million
|USD 1.3 million
|N/A
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
55 out of 190 countries
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 91 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 147 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 157 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 46 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 32 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 19 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 56 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
43 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking
Ranking: 47 / Score: 67.1 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+2
238,391 sq km
Bucharest
Lei (RON)
Semi-presidential republic
Romanian (official) 85.4%, Hungarian 6.3%, Romani 1.2%, other 1%, unspecified 6.1% (2011 est.)
Eastern Orthodox (including all sub-denominations) 81.9%, Protestant (various denominations including Reformed and Pentecostal) 6.4%, Roman Catholic 4.3%, other (includes Muslim) 0.9%, none or atheist 0.2%, unspecified 6.3% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|23.2 million
|22.4 million
|20.2 million
|19.8 million
|19.3 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|34.2%
|46.1%
|53%
|54.2%
42.5 (2022 estimate)
-1.09% (2022 est.)
75.8 years (2022 estimate)
Total population: 98.8%
Male: 99.1%
Female: 98.6% (2018)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
4.1% (last available estimate, 2019)
34.8 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 83/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 35/40
Civil Liberties: 48/60 (2022)
Fixed: 15.7%
Mobile: 117.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
78.5% (2020)
N/A
3.8 metric tons per capita (2018)