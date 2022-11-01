  1. Global Data
Featured image for Romania

Romania GDP and Economic Data

Includes Romania real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Romania economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Romania best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

National Bank of Romania

Source
International Reserves

USD 51.91 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 287.28 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 653.90 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
7.3% 4.5% 4.1% –3.9% 7%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 14,863.89 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 33,833.10 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.45% (2021 estimate)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 4.3% 
  • industry: 28.2% 
  • services: 57.8%

(2020 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

0.5% (2019)

OECD, retrieved January 2022

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
1.3% 4.6% 3.8% 2.6% 4.3%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021*
4.9% 4.2% 3.9% 5% 4.9%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2020 2021*
36.8% 36.5% 36.8% 49.8% 51.1%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2020 2021*
–1.7% –1.5% –3.5% –8.3% –5.2%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: BBB–

Moody's: Baa3 

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

USD 25.5 billion (2020)
World Bank / Market capitalization

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -16.4 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-5.7% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

37.3% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.4% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.5% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 92.8 billion (2020 estimate)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Source
Export commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, insulated wiring, refined petroleum, electrical control boards, seats (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 103.9 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, packaged medicines, insulated wiring, broadcasting equipment (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Germany 22%, Italy 10%, France 7% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Germany 19%, Italy 9%, Hungary 7%, Poland 6%, China 5%, France 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 6.2 billion USD 5.8 billion USD 2.3 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 379 million USD 363 million USD 202 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2018 2019 2020 2021
USD 6.3 million USD 3.4 million USD 1.3 million N/A
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

55 out of 190 countries

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 91 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 147 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 157 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 46 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 32 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 19 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 56 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

43 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 47 / Score: 67.1 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+2

Source
Total area

238,391 sq km

Source
Capital

Bucharest 

Source
Currency

Lei (RON) 

Source
Government type

Semi-presidential republic

Source
Languages

Romanian (official) 85.4%, Hungarian 6.3%, Romani 1.2%, other 1%, unspecified 6.1% (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Eastern Orthodox (including all sub-denominations) 81.9%, Protestant (various denominations including Reformed and Pentecostal) 6.4%, Roman Catholic 4.3%, other (includes Muslim) 0.9%, none or atheist 0.2%, unspecified 6.3% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
23.2 million 22.4 million 20.2 million 19.8 million 19.3 million

*Estimate

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
34.2% 46.1% 53% 54.2%
Source
Population median age

42.5 (2022 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

-1.09% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

75.8 years (2022 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 98.8%

Male: 99.1%

Female: 98.6% (2018)

Definition: age 15 and over can read and write 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

4.1% (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

34.8 (last available estimate, 2019)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 83/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 35/40

Civil Liberties: 48/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 15.7%

Mobile: 117.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

78.5% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

3.8 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

