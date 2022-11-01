Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

55 out of 190 countries

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 91 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 147 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 157 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 46 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 25 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 32 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 19 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 56 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020