Balkan Spring
Even with investor and public worries about corruption, the dynamic Balkan economies offer opportunities with the promise of EU membership.
National Bank of Serbia
USD 16.59 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 60.67 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 146.55 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|2.1%
|4.5%
|4.2%
|–1%
|6.5%
*Estimate
USD 8,793.84 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 21,242.55 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.10% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2016 estimate)
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|3.1%
|2%
|1.9%
|1.6%
|3%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|14.1%
|13.3%
|10.9%
|9.5%
|9.3%
*Estimate
N/A
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|58.6%
|54.4%
|52.8%
|58.4%
|59.9%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021*
|3.9%
|3%
|2%
|–5.3%
|–4.6%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: BB+
Moody's: Ba2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
USD 4.1 billion (2011)
World Bank / Market capitalization
N/A
USD -2.5 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-4.1% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
48.2% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.11% (2020)
0.1% (2020)
USD 26.6 billion (2020 estimate)
Insulated wiring, tires, corn, cars, iron products, copper (2019)
USD 30.8 billion (2020 estimate)
Crude petroleum, cars, packaged medicines, natural gas, refined petroleum (2019)
Germany 12%, Italy 10%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 7%, Romania 6%, Russia 5% (2019)
Germany 13%, Russia 9%, Italy 8%, Hungary 6%, China 5%, Turkey 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 4.1 billion
|USD 4.3 billion
|USD 3.4 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 4.1 billion
|USD 4.3 billion
|USD 3.4 billion
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 44 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 73 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 9 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 94 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 58 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 67 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 37 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 85 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 23 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 65 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 41 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
Overall ranking: 76 out of 141 countries (2019)
Ranking: 59 / Score: 65.2 (Moderately Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
77,474 sq km
Belgrade (Beograd)
Serbian dinars (RSD)
Parliamentary Republic
Serbian (official) 88.1%, Hungarian 3.4%, Bosnian 1.9%, Romani 1.4%, other 3.4%, undeclared or unknown 1.8%; note - Serbian, Hungarian, Slovak, Romanian, Croatian, and Ruthenian (Rusyn) are official in the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina; most ethnic Albanians boycotted the 2011 census (2011 est.)
Orthodox 84.6%, Catholic 5%, Muslim 3.1%, Protestant 1%, atheist 1.1%, other 0.8% (includes agnostics, other Christians, Eastern, Jewish), undeclared or unknown 4.5% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|7.6 million
|7.5 million
|7.3 million
|7.1 million
|6.9 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|29.1%
|46.1%
|52.8%
|56.4%
43.4 (2021 estimate)
-0.75% (2022 est.)
74.2 years (2020 estimate)
Total population: 99.5%
Male: 99.9%
Female: 99.1% (2019)
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
4% (last available estimate, 2019)
34.5 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 62/100
Status: Partly Free
Political Rights: 21/40
Civil Liberties: 41/60 (2022)
Fixed: 37.4% Mobile: 120.2% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
78.4% (2020)
N/A
6.5 metric tons per capita (2018)
World Bank / CO2 emissions