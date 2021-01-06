  1. Global Data
Featured image for Sudan

Sudan GDP and Economic Data

Browse economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Sudan economic outlook, debt-to-GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Bank of Sudan

Source
International Reserves

USD 0.18 billion (2017)

International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved October 2019

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 33.9 billion (2018, estimate)

 

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

Intl$ 177.7 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
Real GDP growth
2014* 2015* 2016* 2017* 2018*
4.7% 1.9% 2.9% 1.7% -2.1%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 807.5 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

Intl$ 4,232.0 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.12% (2019 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 31.5% 
  • industry: 2.4% 
  • services: 49.5%

(2016 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Source
Inflation
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
16.9% 17.8% 32.4% 63.3% 50.4%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
21.6% 20.6% 19.6% 19.5% 22.1%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
92.2% 128.4% 159.2% 212.1% 207.0%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
-3.8% -4.4% -6.5% -7.7% -5.4%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: N/A

Moody's: N/A

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

N/A

Source
Largest companies

N/A

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD -4.7 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-13.6% (2018 estimate)

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

10.2% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

0.02% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.03% (2018)

Source
Total exports

USD 5.0 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Gold; oil and petroleum products; cotton, sesame, livestock, peanuts, gum Arabic, sugar

Source
Total imports

USD 8.2 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Foodstuffs, manufactured goods, refinery and transport equipment, medicines, chemicals, textiles, wheat

Source
Exports - major partners

UAE 55.5%, Egypt 14.7%, Saudi Arabia 8.8% (2017)

Source
Imports - major partners

UAE 12.7%, Egypt 10.6%, India 10.5%, Turkey 10.2%, Japan 7.6%, Saudi Arabia 6%, Germany 4.6% (2017)

Source
FDI inflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 1,064 million USD 1,065 million USD 1,136 million
Source
FDI outflows
N/A
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
N/A
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Best countries for doing business

Overall ranking: 171 out of 190 countries (2019)

Subcategories:

Starting a business: 157 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 124 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 162 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 95 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 176 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 153 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 164 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 185 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 148 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 152 out of 190 countries

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

N/A

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

N/A 

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+3

Source
Total area

1,861,484 sq km

Source
Capital

Khartoum

Source
Currency

Sudanese pounds (SDG)

Source
Government type

Presidential republic

Source
Languages

Arabic (official), English (official), Nubian, Ta Bedawie, Fur

Source
Religions

 Sunni Muslim, small Christian minority

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020*
25.75 million 31.1 million 40.1 million 38.4 million 44.4 million

*Estimate  

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
11% 20% 33% 34%
Source
Population median age

17.9 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

2.93% (2018 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

65.8 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 75.9%
Male: 83.3%
Female: 68.6% (2018 est.)

(age 15 and over can read and write)

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

N/A

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

N/A

Source
Freedom House rating

Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 7 (2019)                         

(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed 0.30%   Mobile 72% (2018)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

30.87% (2017)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

0.3 metric tons (2014)

Source

