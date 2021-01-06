Sudan's Delicate Balance
A revolution overthrew the country's dictator, clearing the way for political and economic reform.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Sudan economic outlook, debt-to-GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends.
A revolution overthrew the country's dictator, clearing the way for political and economic reform.
Bank of Sudan
USD 0.18 billion (2017)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved October 2019
USD 33.9 billion (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 177.7 billion (2018, estimate)
|2014*
|2015*
|2016*
|2017*
|2018*
|4.7%
|1.9%
|2.9%
|1.7%
|-2.1%
*Estimate
USD 807.5 (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 4,232.0 (2018, estimate)
0.12% (2019 estimate)
(2016 estimate)
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|16.9%
|17.8%
|32.4%
|63.3%
|50.4%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|21.6%
|20.6%
|19.6%
|19.5%
|22.1%
*Estimate
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|92.2%
|128.4%
|159.2%
|212.1%
|207.0%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|-3.8%
|-4.4%
|-6.5%
|-7.7%
|-5.4%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: N/A
Moody's: N/A
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
N/A
N/A
USD -4.7 billion (2018 estimate)
-13.6% (2018 estimate)
10.2% (2018)
0.02% (2018)
0.03% (2018)
USD 5.0 billion (2018 estimate)
Gold; oil and petroleum products; cotton, sesame, livestock, peanuts, gum Arabic, sugar
USD 8.2 billion (2018 estimate)
Foodstuffs, manufactured goods, refinery and transport equipment, medicines, chemicals, textiles, wheat
UAE 55.5%, Egypt 14.7%, Saudi Arabia 8.8% (2017)
UAE 12.7%, Egypt 10.6%, India 10.5%, Turkey 10.2%, Japan 7.6%, Saudi Arabia 6%, Germany 4.6% (2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 1,064 million
|USD 1,065 million
|USD 1,136 million
N/A
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
N/A
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
Overall ranking: 171 out of 190 countries (2019)
Subcategories:
Starting a business: 157 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 124 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 162 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 95 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 176 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 153 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 164 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 185 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 148 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 152 out of 190 countries
N/A
N/A
UTC+3
1,861,484 sq km
Khartoum
Sudanese pounds (SDG)
Presidential republic
Arabic (official), English (official), Nubian, Ta Bedawie, Fur
Sunni Muslim, small Christian minority
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020*
|25.75 million
|31.1 million
|40.1 million
|38.4 million
|44.4 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|11%
|20%
|33%
|34%
17.9 years (2018 estimate)
2.93% (2018 estimate)
65.8 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 75.9%
Male: 83.3%
Female: 68.6% (2018 est.)
(age 15 and over can read and write)
N/A
N/A
Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 7 (2019)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)
Fixed 0.30% Mobile 72% (2018)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
30.87% (2017)
N/A
0.3 metric tons (2014)