NATO Bids Impact Business
The altered relationship with Moscow is certain to hurt Finland the hardest.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Sweden economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Sweden best banks and safest banks are also available.
The altered relationship with Moscow is certain to hurt Finland the hardest.
Sveriges Riksbank
USD 58.26 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 622.37 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 609.48 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.6%
|2%
|2%
|–2.8%
|4%
*Estimate
USD 58,639.19 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 57,425.00 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.42% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2018 estimate)
3.4% (2019)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.9%
|2%
|1.7%
|0.7%
|2%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|6.7%
|6.3%
|6.8%
|8.3%
|8.9%
*Estimate
17.1% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|40.7%
|38.9%
|34.9%
|37.3%
|39.6%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.4%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|–3.2%
|–2.8%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AAA
Moody's: aaa
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
N/A
Volvo Group, Investor AB, Ericsson, SEB AB, Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank, Atlas Copco, Essity Ab, Sandvik, Assa Abloy, H&M - Hennes & Mauritz, Skanska, Industrivarden, Kinnevik, Telia, Hexagon, Epiroc, Fastighets Balder, ICA Gruppen, SKF Group, Boliden, Latour Ab Investment, Electrolux Group, Lundbergs, AB Sagax, Evolution Gaming Group AB, EQT AB, Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden, Swedish Match, Tele2, Alfa Laval, Heimstaden AB Pref. Shs
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)
USD 29.9 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
4.8% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
44.6% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
0.88% (2020)
1.3% (2020)
USD 239.8 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, packaged medicines, refined petroleum, broadcasting equipment, lumber (2019)
USD 217.4 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, crude petroleum, refined petroleum, broadcasting equipment, computers (2019)
Germany 10%, Norway 9%, United States 8%, Denmark 7%, Finland 6%, United Kingdom 5%, Netherlands 5%, China 5% (2019)
Germany 18%, Netherlands 9%, Denmark 7%, Norway 7%, China 6%, Finland 5%, Belgium 5%, Poland 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 4.2 billion
|USD 10.1 billion
|USD 26.1 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 17.8 billion
|USD 15.5 billion
|USD 31 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD –941 million
|USD 7.4 billion
|USD to 21.1 million
|USD 24.3 billion
N/A
N/A
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 10 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 39 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 31 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 10 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 9 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 80 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 28 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 31 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 18 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 39 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 17 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
5 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking
Ranking: 11 / Score: 77.9 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
450,295 sq km
Stockholm
Swedish kronor (SEK)
Parliamentary constitutional monarchy
Swedish (official)
Note: Finnish, Sami, Romani, Yiddish, and Meankieli are official minority languages
Church of Sweden (Lutheran) 57.6%, other (includes Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Baptist, Muslim, Jewish, and Buddhist) 8.9%, none or unspecified 33.5% (2019 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|8.56 million
|8.87 million
|9.38 million
|9.8 million
|10.35 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|73%
|83%
|84%
|88%
41.1 (2022 est.)
0.5% (2022 est.)
82.7 years
N/A
N/A
29.3 (last available estimate, 2019)
Total score: 100/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 40/40
Civil Liberties: 60/60 (2022)
Fixed: 14.6%
Mobile: 126.7% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
94.5% (2020)
N/A
3.5 metric tons per capita (2018)