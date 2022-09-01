  1. Global Data
Switzerland GDP and Economic Data

Includes Switzerland real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Switzerland economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of Switzerland best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Swiss National Bank

Source
International Reserves

USD 1,083.40 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 810.83 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 677.27 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
1.7% 2.9% 1.2% –2.5% 3.7%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 93,515.48 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 78,111.51 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.47% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 0.7% 
  • industry: 25.2% 
  • services: 71.3%

(2020)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

3.2% (2017)

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
0.5% 0.9% 0.4% –0.7% 0.4%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
3.1% 2.5% 2.3% 3.1% 3.1%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

23.1% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
41.2% 39.2% 39.8% 42.4% 42.7%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
1.3% 1.4% 1.5% –2.7% –1.9%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: AAA

Moody's: AaaStandard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares

USD 2,002 billion (2020)

Source
Largest companies

Nestlé, Roche Holding, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, UBS, Chubb, Credit Suisse Group, ABB, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding, Glencore International, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel International, Richemont, STMicroelectronics, Schindler Holding, Sika, Julius Baer Group, TE Connectivity, Lonza Group, Givaudan, Bâloise Group, Alcon, Partners Group Holding, Garmin, Helvetia Holding, SGS, Logitech International, Geberit, Adecco, Coca-Cola HBC, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, EMS-Chemie Holding, Lindt & Sprungli, Barry Callebaut, Swatch Group, Basler Kantonalbank, Luzerner Kantonalbank, Sonova Holding, ALSO Holding, EFG International
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 58.5 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

7.2% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

62.3% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

1.8% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

2.3% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 470.9 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Gold, packaged medicines, medical cultures/vaccines, watches, jewelry (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 401.5 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Gold, packaged medicines, jewelry, cars, medical cultures/vaccines (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Germany 16%, United States 14%, United Kingdom 8%, China 7%, France 6%, India 6%, Italy 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Germany 21%, Italy 8%, United States 6%, France 6%, United Kingdom 5%, United Arab Emirates 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2019 2020 2021
USD –68.3 billion USD –79.1 billion USD –47.2 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2019 2020 2021
USD 43.5 billion USD –43.7 billion USD –16.8 billion
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2018 2019 2020 2021
USD 18.6 billion USD 34.6 billion USD 17.2 billion USD 14.9 billion
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 36 out of 190 countries (2020)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 81 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 71 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 13 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 18 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 67 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 105 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 20 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 26 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 57 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 49 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

12 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 2 / Score: 84.2 (Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

41,277 sq km 

Source
Capital

Bern

Source
Currency

Swiss francs (CHF)

Source
Government type

Federal republic (formally a confederation)

Source
Languages

German (or Swiss German) (official) 62.1%, French (official) 22.8%, Italian (official) 8%, English 5.7%, Portuguese 3.5%, Albanian 3.3%, Serbo-Croatian 2.3%, Spanish 2.3%, Romansh (official) 0.5%, other 7.9%; note - German, French, Italian, and Romansh are all national and official languages; shares sum to more than 100% because respondents could indicate more than one main language (2019 est.)

Source
Religions

Roman Catholic 34.4%, Protestant 22.5%, other Christian 5.7%, Muslim 5.5%, other 1.6%, none 29.5%, unspecified 0.8% (2019 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
6.7 million 7.2 million 7.8 million 8.3 million 8.6 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
70.9% 74.5% 73.4% 73.9%
Source
Population median age

42.7 (2022 est.)

Source
Population growth rate

0.65% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

83.2 years (2022 est.)

Source
Literacy

N/A

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0% (last available estimate, 2018)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

33.1 (last available estimate, 2018)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 96/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 39/40

Civil Liberties: 57/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 35.5%

Mobile: 127.3% (2020)

(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

94.2% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

4.4 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

