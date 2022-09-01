Switzerland Becomes Crypto Powerhouse
The country is home to major blockchain companies including the Ethereum Foundation, Polkadot, Cardano and Libra.
Swiss National Bank
USD 1,083.40 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 810.83 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 677.27 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.7%
|2.9%
|1.2%
|–2.5%
|3.7%
*Estimate
USD 93,515.48 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 78,111.51 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
0.47% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020)
3.2% (2017)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|0.5%
|0.9%
|0.4%
|–0.7%
|0.4%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|3.1%
|2.5%
|2.3%
|3.1%
|3.1%
*Estimate
23.1% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|41.2%
|39.2%
|39.8%
|42.4%
|42.7%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|–2.7%
|–1.9%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AAA
Moody's: AaaStandard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 2,002 billion (2020)
Nestlé, Roche Holding, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, UBS, Chubb, Credit Suisse Group, ABB, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding, Glencore International, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel International, Richemont, STMicroelectronics, Schindler Holding, Sika, Julius Baer Group, TE Connectivity, Lonza Group, Givaudan, Bâloise Group, Alcon, Partners Group Holding, Garmin, Helvetia Holding, SGS, Logitech International, Geberit, Adecco, Coca-Cola HBC, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, EMS-Chemie Holding, Lindt & Sprungli, Barry Callebaut, Swatch Group, Basler Kantonalbank, Luzerner Kantonalbank, Sonova Holding, ALSO Holding, EFG International
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)
USD 58.5 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
7.2% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
62.3% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
1.8% (2020)
2.3% (2020)
USD 470.9 billion (2020 estimate)
Gold, packaged medicines, medical cultures/vaccines, watches, jewelry (2019)
USD 401.5 billion (2020 estimate)
Gold, packaged medicines, jewelry, cars, medical cultures/vaccines (2019)
Germany 16%, United States 14%, United Kingdom 8%, China 7%, France 6%, India 6%, Italy 5% (2019)
Germany 21%, Italy 8%, United States 6%, France 6%, United Kingdom 5%, United Arab Emirates 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD –68.3 billion
|USD –79.1 billion
|USD –47.2 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 43.5 billion
|USD –43.7 billion
|USD –16.8 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 18.6 billion
|USD 34.6 billion
|USD 17.2 billion
|USD 14.9 billion
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 36 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 81 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 71 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 13 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 18 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 67 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 105 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 20 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 26 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 57 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 49 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
12 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking
Ranking: 2 / Score: 84.2 (Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
41,277 sq km
Bern
Swiss francs (CHF)
Federal republic (formally a confederation)
German (or Swiss German) (official) 62.1%, French (official) 22.8%, Italian (official) 8%, English 5.7%, Portuguese 3.5%, Albanian 3.3%, Serbo-Croatian 2.3%, Spanish 2.3%, Romansh (official) 0.5%, other 7.9%; note - German, French, Italian, and Romansh are all national and official languages; shares sum to more than 100% because respondents could indicate more than one main language (2019 est.)
Roman Catholic 34.4%, Protestant 22.5%, other Christian 5.7%, Muslim 5.5%, other 1.6%, none 29.5%, unspecified 0.8% (2019 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|6.7 million
|7.2 million
|7.8 million
|8.3 million
|8.6 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|70.9%
|74.5%
|73.4%
|73.9%
42.7 (2022 est.)
0.65% (2022 est.)
83.2 years (2022 est.)
N/A
0% (last available estimate, 2018)
33.1 (last available estimate, 2018)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 96/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 39/40
Civil Liberties: 57/60 (2022)
Fixed: 35.5%
Mobile: 127.3% (2020)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
94.2% (2020)
N/A
4.4 metric tons per capita (2018)