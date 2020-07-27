  1. Global Data
Tajikistan GDP and Economic Data

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about Tajikistan economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends.

 
 
Central bank

National Bank of the Republic of Tajikistan

International Reserves

USD 1.3 billion (2018)

Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 7.5 billion (2018, estimate)

GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

Intl$ 31.1 billion (2018, estimate)

Real GDP growth
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
6.7% 6% 6.9% 7.1% 7%

*Estimate

GDP per capita - current prices

USD 825.8 (2018, estimate)

GDP per capita - PPP

Intl$ 3,415.8 (2018, estimate)

GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.02% (2019, estimate)

GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 21.2% 
  • industry: 27% 
  • services: 41.4%

(2018 estimate)

Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Inflation
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
5.8% 5.9% 7.3% 3.8% 7.4%

*Estimate

Unemployment rate

N/A

Household saving rates

N/A

 

Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
34.7% 42.1% 50.4% 47.9% 45.4%

*Estimate

Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
-2% -9% -6% -2.8% -4%

*Estimate

Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: B–

Moody's: B3

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)

Market value of publicly traded shares

N/A

Largest companies

N/A

Current account balance

USD -0.4 billion (2018 estimate)

Current account balance by percentage of GDP

-5.0% (2018 estimate)

Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

15.7% (2017)

Shares in world total merchandising export

0.01% (2018)

Shares in world total commercial services export

0.004% (2018)

Total exports

USD 1.1 billion (2018 estimate)

Export commodities

Aluminum, electricity, cotton, fruits, vegetable oil, textiles

Total imports

USD 3.2 billion (2018 estimate)

Import commodities

Petroleum products, aluminum oxide, machinery and equipment, foodstuffs

Exports - major partners

Turkey 27.5%, China 17.7%, Russia 13.4%, Switzerland 12.5%, Algeria 8.2%, Iran 7.1%(2017)

Imports - major partners

Russia 38%, Kazakhstan 19%, China 8.7%, Iran 4.4% (2017)

FDI inflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 344 million USD 270 million USD 317 million
FDI outflows
N/A
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
N/A
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 106 out of 190 countries (2019)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 36 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 137 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 163 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 77 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 11 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 139 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 141 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 76 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 153 out of 190 countries

Global competitiveness ranking

104 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 122 / Score: 55.6 (Mostly unfree) (2019)

(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)

Time zone

UTC+5

Total area

144,100 sq km

Capital

Dushanbe

Currency

Tajikistani somoni (TJS)

Government type

Presidential republic

Languages

Tajik (official) 84.4%, Uzbek 11.9%, Kyrgyz .8%, Russian .5%, other 2.4% (2010 est.)

Religions

Muslim 98% (Sunni 95%, Shia 3%) other 2% (2014 est.)

Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015* 2020*
N/A 6.22 million 7.64 million 8.55 million 9.48 million

*Estimate   

Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
33.2% 34.3% 26.5% 27.1%
Population median age

24.8 years (2018 estimate)

Population growth rate

1.58% (2018 estimate)

Life expectancy

68.4 years (2018 estimate)

Literacy

Total population: 99.8%
Male: 99.8%
Female: 99.7% (2015 est.)

(age 15 and over can read and write)

% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

20.3% (2018)

Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

34 (2015)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Freedom House rating

Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 6 (2019)                         

(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)

Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed 5.4%   Mobile 111.5% (2017)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Internet users as % of total population

21.96% (2017)

Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

CO2 emissions

0.63 metric tons per capita (2014)

