KAZAKHSTAN: GRANDIOSE AMBITIONS
Getting rid of the “stan” on the end of his country’s name is just one of the many ambitions Kazakhstan’s leader has for his increasingly prosperous country.
National Bank of the Republic of Tajikistan
USD 1.3 billion (2018)
USD 7.5 billion (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 31.1 billion (2018, estimate)
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|6.7%
|6%
|6.9%
|7.1%
|7%
*Estimate
USD 825.8 (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 3,415.8 (2018, estimate)
0.02% (2019, estimate)
(2018 estimate)
N/A
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|5.8%
|5.9%
|7.3%
|3.8%
|7.4%
*Estimate
N/A
N/A
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|34.7%
|42.1%
|50.4%
|47.9%
|45.4%
*Estimate
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|-2%
|-9%
|-6%
|-2.8%
|-4%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: B–
Moody's: B3
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
N/A
N/A
USD -0.4 billion (2018 estimate)
-5.0% (2018 estimate)
15.7% (2017)
0.01% (2018)
0.004% (2018)
USD 1.1 billion (2018 estimate)
Aluminum, electricity, cotton, fruits, vegetable oil, textiles
USD 3.2 billion (2018 estimate)
Petroleum products, aluminum oxide, machinery and equipment, foodstuffs
Turkey 27.5%, China 17.7%, Russia 13.4%, Switzerland 12.5%, Algeria 8.2%, Iran 7.1%(2017)
Russia 38%, Kazakhstan 19%, China 8.7%, Iran 4.4% (2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 344 million
|USD 270 million
|USD 317 million
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 106 out of 190 countries (2019)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 36 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 137 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 163 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 77 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 11 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 139 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 141 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 76 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 153 out of 190 countries
104 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 122 / Score: 55.6 (Mostly unfree) (2019)
(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)
UTC+5
144,100 sq km
Dushanbe
Tajikistani somoni (TJS)
Presidential republic
Tajik (official) 84.4%, Uzbek 11.9%, Kyrgyz .8%, Russian .5%, other 2.4% (2010 est.)
Muslim 98% (Sunni 95%, Shia 3%) other 2% (2014 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015*
|2020*
|N/A
|6.22 million
|7.64 million
|8.55 million
|9.48 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|33.2%
|34.3%
|26.5%
|27.1%
24.8 years (2018 estimate)
1.58% (2018 estimate)
68.4 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 99.8%
Male: 99.8%
Female: 99.7% (2015 est.)
(age 15 and over can read and write)
20.3% (2018)
34 (2015)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 6 (2019)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)
Fixed 5.4% Mobile 111.5% (2017)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
21.96% (2017)
N/A
0.63 metric tons per capita (2014)