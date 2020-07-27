Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 106 out of 190 countries (2019)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 36 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 137 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 163 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 77 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 11 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 128 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 139 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 141 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 76 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 153 out of 190 countries