Czechs Return To EBRD
The Czech Republic’s decision to rejoin EBRD has an echo of Cyprus belatedly becoming a member country in 2014 in the wake of its financial crisis.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about The Czech Republic economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of The Czech Republic best banks and safest banks are also available.
The Czech Republic’s decision to rejoin EBRD has an echo of Cyprus belatedly becoming a member country in 2014 in the wake of its financial crisis.
Czech National Bank
USD 166.12 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021
USD 276.91 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 469.07 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|5.2%
|3.2%
|3%
|–5.8%
|3.8%
*Estimate
USD 25,806.38 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 43,713.66 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2018 estimate)
1.9% (2019)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.5%
|2.1%
|2.8%
|3.2%
|2.7%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.9%
|2.2%
|2%
|2.5%
|3.4%
*Estimate
16.9% (2020)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|34.2%
|32.1%
|30%
|37.8%
|45%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.1%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|–5.5%
|–7.3%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AA–
Moody's: Aa3
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
CEZ Group
USD 4.3 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
1.6% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
71% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
1.1% (2020)
0.5% (2020)
USD 174.6 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars and vehicle parts, computers, broadcasting equipment, office machinery/parts, seating (2019)
USD 157.7 billion (2020 estimate)
Broadcasting equipment, cars and vehicle parts, office machinery/parts, computers, packaged medicines (2019)
Germany 31%, Slovakia 7%, Poland 6%, France 5% (2019)
Germany 27%, China 12%, Poland 9%, Slovakia 5% (2019)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 11 billion
|USD 10.1 billion
|USD 6.3 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 8.6 billion
|USD 4.1 billion
|USD 3.1 billion
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|USD 44 million
|USD 154 million
|USD 246 million
|USD 302 million
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking:
Starting a Business: 134 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 157 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 11 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 32 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 53 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 103 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 16 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
10 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 21 / Score: 74.4 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC+1
78,867 sq km
Prague
Koruny (CZK)
Parliamentary republic
Czech (official) 95.4%, Slovak 1.6%, other 3% (2011 est.)
Roman Catholic 10.4%, Protestant (includes Czech Brethren and Hussite) 1.1%, other and unspecified 54%, none 34.5% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|10.3 milion
|10.3 million
|10.5 million
|10.5 million
|10.7 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|59.5%
|75.2%
|74%
|74.1%
43.3 years
0.02% (2022 est.)
79.7 years (2022 est.)
Total population: 99%
Male: 99%
Female: 99% (2011)
Definition: NA
0% (last available estimate, 2019)
25.3 (last available estimate, 2019)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 91/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 36/40
Civil Liberties: 55/60 (2022)
Fixed: 12.5%
Mobile: 121.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
81.3% (2020)
N/A
9.6 metric tons per capita (2018)