Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

Starting a Business: 134 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 157 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 11 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 32 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 53 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 103 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 16 out of 190 countries

World Bank - Doing Business 2020