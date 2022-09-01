  1. Global Data
  2. Country Data
  3. The Czech Republic GDP and Economic Data
Featured image for The Czech Republic

The Czech Republic GDP and Economic Data

Includes The Czech Republic real Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with latest forecasts and historical data, GDP per capita, GDP composition and breakdown by sector.

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about The Czech Republic economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of The Czech Republic best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Czech National Bank

Source
International Reserves

USD 166.12 billion (2020)
World Bank, last updated 12/16/2021

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 276.91 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

USD 469.07 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Real GDP growth
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
5.2% 3.2% 3% –5.8% 3.8%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 25,806.38 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

USD 43,713.66 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total
0.32% (2021 estimate)
Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 1.9% 
  • industry: 30.8% 
  • services: 58.3%

(2018 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

1.9% (2019)

Source
Inflation
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
2.5% 2.1% 2.8% 3.2% 2.7%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
2.9% 2.2% 2% 2.5% 3.4%

*Estimate

Source
Household saving rates

16.9% (2020)

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
34.2% 32.1% 30% 37.8% 45%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021*
2.1% 1.5% 0.8% –5.5% –7.3%

*Estimate

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: AA–

Moody's: Aa3

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares
USD 26.6 billion (2020)
Source
Largest companies

CEZ Group 

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 4.3 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

1.6% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

71% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

1.1% (2020)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

0.5% (2020)

Source
Total exports

USD 174.6 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Cars and vehicle parts, computers, broadcasting equipment, office machinery/parts, seating (2019)

Source
Total imports

USD 157.7 billion (2020 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Broadcasting equipment, cars and vehicle parts, office machinery/parts, computers, packaged medicines (2019)

Source
Exports - major partners

Germany 31%, Slovakia 7%, Poland 6%, France 5% (2019)

Source
Imports - major partners

Germany 27%, China 12%, Poland 9%, Slovakia 5% (2019)

Source
FDI inflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 11 billion USD 10.1 billion USD 6.3 billion
Source
FDI outflows
2018 2019 2020
USD 8.6 billion USD 4.1 billion USD 3.1 billion
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2017 2018 2019 2020
USD 44 million USD 154 million USD 246 million USD 302 million
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

N/A

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking:

Starting a Business: 134 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 157 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 11 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 32 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 61 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 53 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 1 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 103 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 16 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

10 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 21 / Score: 74.4 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+1

Source
Total area

78,867 sq km

Source
Capital

Prague

Source
Currency

Koruny (CZK)

Source
Government type

Parliamentary republic

Source
Languages

Czech (official) 95.4%, Slovak 1.6%, other 3% (2011 est.)

Source
Religions

Roman Catholic 10.4%, Protestant (includes Czech Brethren and Hussite) 1.1%, other and unspecified 54%, none 34.5% (2011 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
10.3 milion 10.3 million 10.5 million 10.5 million 10.7 million
Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
59.5% 75.2% 74% 74.1%
Source
Population median age

43.3 years 

Source
Population growth rate

0.02% (2022 est.)

Source
Life expectancy

79.7 years (2022 est.)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 99%

Male: 99%

Female: 99% (2011)

Definition: NA 

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

0% (last available estimate, 2019)

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

25.3 (last available estimate, 2019)

(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)

Source
Freedom House rating

Total score: 91/100

Status: Free

Political Rights: 36/40

Civil Liberties: 55/60 (2022)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed: 12.5%

Mobile: 121.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

81.3% (2020)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

N/A

Source
CO2 emissions

9.6 metric tons per capita (2018)

Source

World's Best Developed & Emerging Markets Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

World's Best Internet Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2005

The Innovators

2018

Safest Emerging Markets Banks

2012
2011

World's Best Subcustodian Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2005
2004
2003

World’s Best Investment Banks

2010
2004

World's Safest

2015
2013
2012
2011
2010

World’s Best Foreign Exchange Providers

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2006
2005
2004
2003

World's Best Banks By Region

2014
2011

World's Best Banks

2014
2013
2013

World’s Best Trade Finance Banks

2014
2012
2011
2010
2009

Best of…

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2005
2003

World's Biggest Banks

2010
2009

Additional Awards

2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
View all The Czech Republic GDP and Economic Data content