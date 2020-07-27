  1. Global Data
  2. Country Data
  3. The United Arab Emirates
Featured image for The United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates

Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about The UAE economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of the country's best banks and safest banks are also available.

 
 
Source
Central bank

Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates

Source
International Reserves

USD 99.5 billion (2018)

Source
Gross Domestic Product - GDP

USD 426.6 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

Intl$ 723.7 billion (2018, estimate)

Source
Real GDP growth
2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018*
4.4% 5.1% 3% 0.8% 1.7%

*Estimate

Source
GDP per capita - current prices

USD 40,711.5 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP per capita - PPP

Intl$ 69,381.7 (2018, estimate)

Source
GDP (PPP) - share of world total

0.7% (2019)

Source
 
 
Source
GDP - composition by sector
  • agriculture: 0.7% 
  • industry: 46.8% 
  • services: 52.5%

(2018 estimate)

Source
Gross domestic expenditure on R&D; (% of GDP)

N/A

 

Source
Inflation
2015 2016 2017* 2018* 2019*
4.1% 1.6% 2.0% 3.1% -1.5%

*Estimate

Source
Unemployment rate

N/A

Source
Household saving rates

N/A

 

Source
Public debt (General government gross debt as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017* 2018* 2019*
18.7% 20.2% 20% 19.1% 20.1%

*Estimate

Source
Public deficit (General government net lending/borrowing as a % of GDP)
2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019*
-3.4% -2% -1.4% 1.2% -1.6%

*Estimate  

Source
Government bond ratings

Standard & Poor's: AA

Moody's: Aa2

Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)

Source
Market value of publicly traded shares
2016 2017 2018
USD 221.4 billion USD 239.4 billion USD 235.5 billion
Source
Largest companies

First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etisalat, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emaar Properties, DP World, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Source
 
 
Source
Current account balance

USD 37.8 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Current account balance by percentage of GDP

9.1% (2018 estimate)

Source
Exports as percent of GDP (Exports of goods and services)

93.9% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total merchandising export

1.77% (2018)

Source
Shares in world total commercial services export

1.23% (2018)

Source
Total exports

USD 388.7 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
Export commodities

Crude oil 45%, natural gas, reexports, dried fish, dates (2012 estimate)

Source
Total imports

USD 307.7 billion (2018 estimate)

Source
 
 
Source
Import commodities

Machinery and transport equipment, chemicals, food

Source
Exports - major partners

India 10.1%, Iran 9.9%, Japan 9.3%, China 5.4%, Oman 5%, Switzerland 4.4%, South Korea 4.1% (2017)

Source
Imports - major partners

China 8.5%, US 6.8%, India 6.6% (2017)

Source
FDI inflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 9,605 million USD 10,354 million USD 10,385 million
Source
FDI outflows
2016 2017 2018
USD 15,711 million USD 14,060 million USD 15,079 million
Source
Value of cross-border M&A, by country of purchaser
2015 2016 2017 2018
USD 460 million USD -1,131 million USD 162 million USD 5183.1 million
Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2014

Emirates Telecommunications Corp, Itissalat Al Maghrib SA, Morocco, USD 5.7 billion

(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )

Source
Cross-border M&A deals worth over $3 billion completed in 2015

N/A

Source
Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 16 out of 190 countries (2017)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 17 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 3 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 1 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 10 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 13 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 30 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 92 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 9 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 80 out of 190 countries

Source
Global competitiveness ranking

25 out of 141 countries

(2019)

Source
Index of Economic Freedom

Ranking: 9 / Score: 77.6 (Mostly free) (2019)

(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)

Source
 
 
Source
Time zone

UTC+4

Source
Total area

83,600 sq km

Source
Capital

Abu Dhabi

Source
Currency

Emirati dirhams (AED) 

Source
Government type

Federation of monarchies

Source
Languages

Arabic (official), English, Hindi, Malayam, Urdu, Pashto, Tagalog, Persian

Source
Religions

Muslim (official) 76%, Christian 9%, other (primarily Hindu and Buddhist, less than 5% of the population consists of Parsi, Baha'i, Druze, Sikh, Ahmadi, Ismaili, Dawoodi Bohra Muslim, and Jewish) 15%
(2005 est.)

Source
Total population
1990 2000 2010 2015 2020
1.84 million 3 million 8.26 million 9.58 million 11.08 million

*Estimate  

Source
 
 
Source
Urban population as % of total population
1960 1980 2000 2020
73.5% 80.7% 80.2% 86.5%
Source
Population median age

37.2 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Population growth rate

1.44% (2018 estimate)

Source
Life expectancy

78.7 years (2018 estimate)

Source
Literacy

Total population: 93.8%
Male: 93.1%
Female: 95.8% (2015 est.)

(age 15 and over can read and write)

Source
% of population living on less than $3.10 a day

N/A

Source
Inequality of wealth distribution (Gini index)

N/A

Source
Freedom House rating

Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 6 (2019)                         

(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)

Source
Total telephone subscribers as % of population

Fixed 24.3%   Mobile 208.5% (2019)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)

Source
Internet users as % of total population

98.45% (2018)

Source
Mercer Cost of living index

Dubai: 21st 
Abu Dhabi: 33rd

(2019)

Source
CO2 emissions

22.94 metric tons per capita (2014)

Source

World's Best Developed & Emerging Markets Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010

World's Best Islamic Financial Institutions

2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009

Best Risk Management Providers - Insurance & Derivatives

2013

World's Best Internet Banks

2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2005

World’s Best Treasury & Cash Management Providers

2013

Safest Emerging Markets Banks

2012

World's Best Subcustodian Banks

2012
2009
2005
2004
2003

World’s Best Investment Banks

2014
2012
2011
2010
2009

World's Safest

2015
2013
2012
2011

World’s Best Foreign Exchange Providers

2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2004
2003

World's Best Banks By Region

2013
2012
2011

World's Best Banks

2014
2013
2013

Best of…

2013
2012
2011
2009
2004

Additional Awards

2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
View all The United Arab Emirates content