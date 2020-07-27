New UAE Gas Field Promises Self-Sufficiency
UAE may become an even bigger player in the gas markets in the near future.
Global news and insight for corporate financial professionals
Browse additional economic indicators and data sets, selected by Global Finance editors, to learn more about The UAE economic outlook, debt to GDP ratio, international trade performance and population trends. Rankings of the country's best banks and safest banks are also available.
UAE may become an even bigger player in the gas markets in the near future.
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates
USD 99.5 billion (2018)
USD 426.6 billion (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 723.7 billion (2018, estimate)
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|4.4%
|5.1%
|3%
|0.8%
|1.7%
*Estimate
USD 40,711.5 (2018, estimate)
Intl$ 69,381.7 (2018, estimate)
0.7% (2019)
(2018 estimate)
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|2019*
|4.1%
|1.6%
|2.0%
|3.1%
|-1.5%
*Estimate
N/A
N/A
|2015
|2016
|2017*
|2018*
|2019*
|18.7%
|20.2%
|20%
|19.1%
|20.1%
*Estimate
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018*
|2019*
|-3.4%
|-2%
|-1.4%
|1.2%
|-1.6%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AA
Moody's: Aa2
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (Updated January 2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 221.4 billion
|USD 239.4 billion
|USD 235.5 billion
First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etisalat, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emaar Properties, DP World, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
USD 37.8 billion (2018 estimate)
9.1% (2018 estimate)
93.9% (2018)
1.77% (2018)
1.23% (2018)
USD 388.7 billion (2018 estimate)
Crude oil 45%, natural gas, reexports, dried fish, dates (2012 estimate)
USD 307.7 billion (2018 estimate)
Machinery and transport equipment, chemicals, food
India 10.1%, Iran 9.9%, Japan 9.3%, China 5.4%, Oman 5%, Switzerland 4.4%, South Korea 4.1% (2017)
China 8.5%, US 6.8%, India 6.6% (2017)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 9,605 million
|USD 10,354 million
|USD 10,385 million
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 15,711 million
|USD 14,060 million
|USD 15,079 million
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|USD 460 million
|USD -1,131 million
|USD 162 million
|USD 5183.1 million
Emirates Telecommunications Corp, Itissalat Al Maghrib SA, Morocco, USD 5.7 billion
(for a monthly update on M&A; click here )
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 16 out of 190 countries (2017)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 17 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 3 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 1 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 10 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 13 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 30 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 92 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 9 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 80 out of 190 countries
25 out of 141 countries
(2019)
Ranking: 9 / Score: 77.6 (Mostly free) (2019)
(100=totally free 0=totally repressed)
UTC+4
83,600 sq km
Abu Dhabi
Emirati dirhams (AED)
Federation of monarchies
Arabic (official), English, Hindi, Malayam, Urdu, Pashto, Tagalog, Persian
Muslim (official) 76%, Christian 9%, other (primarily Hindu and Buddhist, less than 5% of the population consists of Parsi, Baha'i, Druze, Sikh, Ahmadi, Ismaili, Dawoodi Bohra Muslim, and Jewish) 15%
(2005 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|1.84 million
|3 million
|8.26 million
|9.58 million
|11.08 million
*Estimate
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|73.5%
|80.7%
|80.2%
|86.5%
37.2 years (2018 estimate)
1.44% (2018 estimate)
78.7 years (2018 estimate)
Total population: 93.8%
Male: 93.1%
Female: 95.8% (2015 est.)
(age 15 and over can read and write)
N/A
N/A
Political Rights: 7
Civil Liberties: 6 (2019)
(1 represents the most free, 7 the least free rating)
Fixed 24.3% Mobile 208.5% (2019)
(fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
98.45% (2018)
Dubai: 21st
Abu Dhabi: 33rd
(2019)
22.94 metric tons per capita (2014)