Best countries for doing business

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Overall ranking: 16 out of 190 countries (2017)

Subcategories:

Starting a Business: 17 out of 190 countries

Dealing with Construction Permits: 3 out of 190 countries

Getting Electricity: 1 out of 190 countries

Registering Property: 10 out of 190 countries

Getting Credit: 48 out of 190 countries

Protecting Minority Investors: 13 out of 190 countries

Paying Taxes: 30 out of 190 countries

Trading across Borders: 92 out of 190 countries

Enforcing Contracts: 9 out of 190 countries

Resolving Insolvency: 80 out of 190 countries