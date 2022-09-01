Boris Johnson's Successor Touts Risky Tax Cuts
Liz Truss is promising tax cuts during an inflationary crisis.
Bank of England
USD 239.19 billion (2021)
International Monetary Fund (IMF), data retrieved January 2022
USD 3,108.42 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 3,276.14 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|1.7%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|–9.8%
|6.8%
*Estimate
USD 46,200.26 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
USD 48,693.18 (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
2.27% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
(2020 estimate)
1.8% (2019)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|2.7%
|2.5%
|1.8%
|0.9%
|2.2%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|4.4%
|4.1%
|3.8%
|4.5%
|5.0%
*Estimate
7.5% (2020)
OECD, retrieved January 2022
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|86.3%
|85.8%
|85.2%
|104.5%
|108.5%
*Estimate
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020*
|2021*
|–0.6%
|–0.6%
|–0.9%
|–11.4%
|–10.8%
*Estimate
Standard & Poor's: AA
Moody's: Aa3
Standard & Poor's / Moody's (January 2022)
USD 3,570.9 billion (2014)
World Bank / Market capitalization
HSBC Holdings, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Prudential, Vodafone, Barclays, Linde, AstraZeneca, Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General Group, Anglo American, National Grid, Tesco, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser Group, BT Group, LyondellBasell Industries, BP, Imperial Brands, Phoenix Group Holdings, Standard Chartered, M&G, NatWest Group, Willis Towers Watson, RELX, London Stock Exchange, Ferguson, SSE, CNH Industrial, Coca-Cola European Partners, Amcor, Compass Group, WPP, St. James's Place, Liberty Global, Kingfisher, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Ashtead Group, Segro, Investec, Evraz Group, J Sainsbury, IHS Markit, International Airlines, Bunzl, Antofagasta, RSA Insurance Group, Mondi, Melrose Industries, 3i Group, Centrica, Quilter, Persimmon, Standard Life, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Technipfmc, Admiral Group, Virgin Money UK, TP ICAP, Smith & Nephew, Johnson Matthey, JD Sports Fashion, Just Group, Royal Mail, Barratt Developments, Dixons Carphone
Forbes Global 2000 (2021)
USD -104.6 billion (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
-3.4% (2021 estimate)
IMF - World Economic Outlook, October 2021
28.1% (2020)
World Bank - World Development Indicators (updated Feb 2022)
2.3% (2020)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
7.4% (2020)
USD 741.2 billion (2020 estimate)
Cars, gas turbines, gold, crude petroleum, packaged medicines (2019)
USD 750.9 billion (2020 estimate)
Gold, cars, crude petroleum, refined petroleum, broadcasting equipment (2019)
United States 15%, Germany 10%, China 7%, Netherlands 7%, France 7%, Ireland 6% (2019)
Germany 13%, China 10%, United States 8%, Netherlands 7%, France 6%, Belgium 5% (2019)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 65.3 billion
|USD 45.5 billion
|USD 19.7 billion
|2019
|2020
|2021
|USD 44.4 billion
|USD –6.1 billion
|USD 33.4 billion
|2018
|2019
|2020
|20121
|USD 128 million
|USD 72.4 billion
|USD 17.8 billion
|USD 73.7 billion
N/A
N/A
Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.
Overall ranking: 8 out of 190 countries (2020)
Subcategories:
Starting a Business: 18 out of 190 countries
Dealing with Construction Permits: 23 out of 190 countries
Getting Electricity: 8 out of 190 countries
Registering Property: 41 out of 190 countries
Getting Credit: 37 out of 190 countries
Protecting Minority Investors: 7 out of 190 countries
Paying Taxes: 27 out of 190 countries
Trading across Borders: 33 out of 190 countries
Enforcing Contracts: 34 out of 190 countries
Resolving Insolvency: 14 out of 190 countries
World Bank - Doing Business 2020
2 out of 141 (2019)
World Economic Forum / Global competitiveness ranking
Ranking: 24 / Score: 72.7 (Mostly Free)
The Heritage Foundation - 2022 Index of Economic Freedom
UTC 0
243,610 sq km
London
British pounds (GBP)
Parliamentary constitutional monarchy; a Commonwealth realm
English / note: the following are recognized regional languages: Scots (about 30% of the population of Scotland), Scottish Gaelic (about 60,000 speakers in Scotland), Welsh (about 20% of the population of Wales), Irish (about 10% of the population of Northern Ireland), Cornish (some 2,000 to 3,000 people in Cornwall) (2012 est.)
Christian (includes Anglican, Roman Catholic, Presbyterian, Methodist) 59.5%, Muslim 4.4%, Hindu 1.3%, other 2%, unspecified 7.2%, none 25.7% (2011 est.)
|1990
|2000
|2010
|2015
|2020
|57.2 million
|58.9 million
|62.8 million
|65.1 million
|67.2 million
|1960
|1980
|2000
|2020
|78.4%
|78.5%
|78.7%
|83.9%
40.6 years (2022 est.)
0.53% (2022 est.)
81.9 years (2022 est.)
N/A
0.5% (last available estimate, 2017)
35.1 (last available estimate, 2017)
(0=perfect equality, 100=absolute inequality)
Total score: 93/100
Status: Free
Political Rights: 39/40 Civil Liberties: 54/60 (2022)
Fixed: 47.2%
Mobile: 116.4% (2020) (fixed-telephone subscribers and mobile-cellular subscribers)
94.8% (2020)
N/A
5.4 metric tons per capita (2018)