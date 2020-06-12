Developing Asian and African countries lead with fastest GDP growth in the world.

Guyana combines natural beauty with impressive economic growth.

You might have never heard of it, but Nauru—a tiny island in the South Pacific Ocean—was until very recently the fastest growing economy on Earth. The reason? Bird poop. Ever since its independence in 1968, the country's wealth was based on fossilized bird guano, an exceptional fertilizer. Then the guano supply almost entirely dried up, and now Nauru survives by virtue of the support it receives from Australia, which has built on the island a detention center for its asylum seekers. Such sudden injections of foreign funds can boost dramatically—at least on paper—a country’s output, but the truth is that Nauru is currently facing financial ruin.

The story of this island is a cautionary tale about the perils of relying on just one source of income. The people of another quite small nation, Guyana—215,000 square kilometers bordering with Brazil, Suriname, Venezuela and the North Atlantic Ocean—could learn a thing or two from it.

The IMF has anticipated that in 2020 the country's economy—unlike much of the world, which will be in recession—will grow by an astounding 51% from just 4.6% in 2019. How is that possible? Last December, following one of the largest offshore crude discoveries in decades, Guyana officially became an oil-producer. With a production that by 2025 is estimated to reach of 750,000 barrels per day, the windfall could transform the nation from one of the poorest in Latin America into one of the richest per capita.

Experts have already warned of the so-called "resource curse." Too many times in the past, the mismanagement of revenue from oil extraction has been linked slow economic growth, corruption, authoritarianism and a whole array of social maladies—Venezuela, home of the world's largest oil reserves, comes to mind. Not only that, Guyana's near term-growth projections could be a little too optimistic. While the economists at the IMF downgraded their 2019 estimates in response to the coronavirus pandemic, what they could not predict is that—days after releasing their revised numbers—the already historically low oil prices would plunge even further. As a consequence of demand collapsing, producers found themselves unable to sell their stockpiles and forced to pay their buyers to take the barrels they could not store. Prices are already stabilizing and rebounding, but one thing is sure: for many Guyanese citizens the dream of becoming super-rich is for now on hold.

The examples of both Nauru and Guyana tell us that static snapshots of a country’s GDP figures can be misleading, as many once-fast growing economies have seen quick and dramatic downfalls. Ethiopia, Turkmenistan, Rwanda, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Laos: these are some of the nations that have shown the most sustained and robust GDP growth among close to 200 routinely surveyed by the IMF.

Over the past two decades, Ethiopia has made improvements to its infrastructure and encouraged greater private-sector involvement in an attempt to transform its agriculture-based economy into a manufacturing hub. Turkmenistan’s autocratic government has so far relied on its natural gas resources but dwindling commodity prices, lack of diversification and an unfriendly business climate paint the picture of a country now facing an economic crisis. Exports of cotton, natural gas and gold provide significant revenues to Uzbekistan, but its government has done little to modernize the economy. While facing slow growth this year, China is expected to bounce back strongly in 2021—Mongolia, Bangladesh and Laos, in the meantime, have taken a page from its playbook and turned themselves into thriving manufacturing hubs. Rwanda, with its extensive economic development and poverty reduction programs, shows what efficient and democratic political institutions can do to a country once ravaged by civil war and genocide: turn it into an economic miracle.

It is not too hard to see which nations have made plans for long and widespread growth, and which ones draw on finite resources and a business as usual-ways of doing things. It will be interesting to see how they all fare 10 years from now.

The Gross Domestic Product of a country can be defined as the total monetary value of the goods and services produced within its borders in a year. GDP growth is expressed as a percent. The average growth rate has been calculated using the geometric mean to obtain a 10-year equivalent rate.

GDP Growth by Country (%) Country 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Avg Change Guyana 5.437 5.039 5.018 3.898 3.055 3.356 2.134 4.138 4.663 52.768 8.951 Ethiopia 11.4 8.7 9.9 10.3 10.4 8 10.21 7.703 8.967 3.237 8.882 Nauru 10.778 10.367 30.969 27.229 3.418 3.02 -5.496 5.703 0.959 -1.675 8.527 Turkmenistan 14.72 11.051 10.163 10.346 6.453 6.2 6.47 6.153 6.347 1.845 7.975 Rwanda 7.968 8.639 4.718 6.157 8.873 5.982 6.12 8.606 10.063 3.5 7.063 Mongolia 17.291 12.32 11.649 7.885 2.38 1.168 5.337 7.247 5.099 -1 6.938 China 9.5 7.9 7.8 7.3 6.9 6.849 6.947 6.75 6.11 1.181 6.724 Tajikistan 7.4 7.5 7.4 6.7 6 6.9 7.1 7.3 7.5 1 6.48 Bangladesh 6.494 6.26 6.038 6.314 6.842 7.202 7.584 8.014 7.879 2.019 6.465 Lao P.D.R. 7.986 7.805 8.026 7.621 7.27 7.023 6.832 6.308 4.72 0.723 6.431 Côte d'Ivoire -4.857 10.864 9.272 8.794 8.843 7.179 7.36 6.793 6.9 2.7 6.384 Cambodia 7.07 7.313 7.357 7.143 7.036 6.863 6.997 7.533 7.045 -1.587 6.277 Myanmar 5.471 6.486 7.899 8.2 7.473 6.408 5.75 6.405 6.5 1.799 6.239 Tanzania 7.905 5.141 6.782 6.732 6.161 6.867 6.773 6.951 6.269 2.014 6.159 India 6.638 5.456 6.386 7.41 7.996 8.256 7.044 6.12 4.228 1.871 6.14 Vietnam 6.413 5.505 5.554 6.422 6.987 6.69 6.94 7.076 7.017 2.7 6.13 Djibouti 7.293 4.842 5.001 7.062 7.696 6.653 5.403 8.408 7.498 1 6.086 Uzbekistan 7.785 7.376 7.585 7.179 7.448 6.094 4.462 5.4 5.6 1.8 6.073 Ghana 14.198 8.504 7.19 2.897 2.178 3.448 8.143 6.263 6.113 1.497 6.042 Guinea 5.615 5.915 3.934 3.708 3.813 10.828 10.338 6.181 5.645 2.92 5.89 Philippines 3.66 6.684 7.064 6.145 6.067 6.884 6.678 6.244 5.905 0.648 5.598 Bhutan 9.866 6.495 3.582 3.968 6.221 7.408 6.322 3.734 5.335 2.671 5.560 Ireland 0.339 0.227 1.352 8.527 25.121 3.678 8.155 8.307 5.543 -6.781 5.447 Panama 11.314 9.779 6.903 5.067 5.733 4.953 5.599 3.692 3.006 -2.05 5.4 Niger 2.365 10.6 5.556 6.564 4.368 5.689 4.998 7.005 5.829 0.953 5.394 Niger 2.365 10.6 5.566 6.564 4.368 5.689 4.998 7.005 5.829 0.953 5.394 Burkina Faso 6.623 6.453 5.793 4.327 3.921 5.959 6.156 6.821 5.689 1.996 5.374 Democratic Republic of the Congo 6.875 7.087 8.482 9.47 6.916 2.4 3.727 5.816 4.381 -2.239 5.291 Togo 6.398 6.544 6.112 5.921 5.743 5.559 4.357 4.91 5.3 1 5.184 Kenya 6.112 4.563 5.879 5.357 5.718 5.879 4.863 6.32 5.626 1.01 5.133 Mozambique 7.404 7.258 6.964 7.399 6.723 3.824 3.741 3.428 2.224 2.2 5.117 Sengal 1.458 5.117 2.822 6.614 6.367 6.356 7.407 6.363 5.287 2.992 5.078 Malta 1.359 2.794 4.839 8.791 10.858 5.83 6.471 7.314 4.384 -2.814 4.983 Benin 2.964 4.811 7.191 6.358 1.778 3.34 5.672 6.697 6.397 4.519 4.973 Indonesia 6.17 6.03 5.557 5.007 4.876 5.033 5.07 5.17 5.025 0.499 4.844 Dominican Republic 3.761 2.869 3.554 7.213 6.509 6.983 4.722 7.015 5.071 -0.965 4.673 Nepal 3.422 4.781 4.129 5.989 3.323 0.589 8.223 6.658 7.051 2.509 4.667 Maldives 8.567 2.517 7.281 7.33 2.885 6.338 6.804 6.889 5.657 -8.074 4.619 Uganda 6.821 2.24 4.714 4.561 5.67 2.323 5.026 6.331 4.92 3.52 4.613 Turkey 11.113 4.79 8.491 5.167 6.086 3.184 7.471 2.827 0.937 -4.998 4.507 Malaysia 5.293 5.474 4.694 6.007 5.007 4.45 5.742 4.741 4.33 -1.7 4.404 Sri Lanka 8.405 9.145 3.396 4.961 5.008 4.487 3.578 3.306 2.283 -0.536 4.403 Iraq 7.546 13.936 7.628 0.738 2.537 15.199 -2.495 -0.563 3.914 -4.723 4.372 Papua New Guinea 1.108 4.657 3.825 13.544 9.484 4.078 3.538 -0.849 5.026 -0.961 4.345 Sierra Leone 6.312 15.178 20.72 4.555 -20.493 6.354 3.771 3.458 5.124 -2.314 4.267 Eritrea 25.71 1.886 -10.456 30.394 -20.621 7.391 -10.015 13.032 3.836 0.109 4.181 Armenia 4.7 7.134 3.412 3.607 3.254 0.195 7.518 5.238 7.597 -1.479 4.118 Cameroon 4.129 4.543 5.404 5.884 5.651 4.648 3.549 4.062 3.747 -1.215 4.04 Mali 2.656 -0.703 2.201 6.775 6.623 5.946 5.037 5.177 5.1 1.532 4.034 Bolivia 5.204 5.122 6.796 5.461 4.857 4.264 4.195 4.224 2.8 -2.9 4.002 Georgia 7.358 6.369 3.621 4.431 3.023 2.906 4.842 4.843 5.148 -3.999 3.854 Tuvala 7.476 -3.885 4.91 1.178 9.23 5.885 4.6 3.662 6 -0.953 3.81 Kyrgyz Republic 5.956 -0.088 10.915 4.024 3.876 4.336 4.74 3.459 4.468 -4.044 3.764 Afghanistan 6.479 13.968 5.683 2.697 0.988 2.161 2.889 2.664 3.037 -3.007 3.756 Pakistan 3.624 3.837 3.683 4.053 4.058 4.563 5.219 5.528 3.294 -1.547 3.631 Egypt 1.765 2.226 3.302 2.916 4.372 4.347 4.077 5.314 5.558 1.952 3.583 Malawi 4.854 1.886 5.2 5.7 2.95 2.27 4 3.17 4.5 1 3.533 Solomon Islands 13.196 4.555 3.018 2.25 2.542 3.221 3.694 3.863 1.24 -2.07 3.551 Zambia 5.565 7.598 5.057 4.698 2.92 3.757 3.524 4.035 1.52 -3.507 3.517 Kazakhstan 7.4 4.8 6 4.2 1.2 1.1 4.1 4.1 4.4 -2.53 3.487 Guinea-Bissau 8.085 -1.713 3.256 0.965 6.134 5.307 5.789 3.8 4.6 -1.5 3.372 Botswana 6.048 4.456 11.344 4.149 -1.698 4.304 2.904 4.479 2.966 -5.379 3.357 Mauritania 4.173 4.47 4.151 4.275 5.376 1.261 3.497 2.115 5.861 -1.986 3.319 Moldova 5.818 -0.59 9.044 5 -0.338 4.409 4.691 4.002 3.58 -3 3.262 Paraguay 4.249 -0.539 8.417 4.861 3.08 4.313 4.954 3.681 0.2 -1 3.222 Peru 6.452 5.951 5.837 2.394 3.274 4.05 2.475 3.969 2.162 -4.534 3.203 Gabon 7.092 5.251 5.517 4.435 3.879 2.091 0.499 0.846 3.402 -1.196 3.182 Qatar 13.375 4.687 4.41 3.979 3.658 2.131 1.58 1.493 0.066 -4.345 3.103 Madagascar 1.578 3.011 2.3 3.132 3.933 3.933 3.933 4.565 4.758 0.39 3.0 Kiribati 1.595 4.713 4.215 -0.698 10.405 5.13 0.897 2.313 2.297 0.001 3.087 Singapore 6.338 4.462 4.837 3.938 2.989 3.243 4.337 3.438 0.733 3.085 Honduras 3.836 4.129 2.792 3.058 3.84 3.893 4.843 3.697 2.651 -2.35 3.039 Colombia 6.948 3.912 5.134 4.499 2.956 2.087 1.359 2.515 3.322 -2.386 3.035 Romania 2.007 2.007 3.515 3.411 3.872 4.801 7.111 4.437 4.078 -5 3.031 Zimbabwe 14.197 16.658 1.975 2.383 1.791 0.742 4.704 3.497 -8.276 -7.383 3.029 Seychelles 5.379 3.68 6.018 4.531 4.911 4.563 4.376 3.754 3.901 -10.835 3.028 Guatemala 4.445 3.148 3.485 4.444 4.092 2.676 3.003 3.056 3.57 -1.963 2.997 São Tomé and Príncipe 4.398 3.142 4.815 6.55 3.798 4.172 3.871 3.028 1.302 -6 2.908 Costa Rica 4.307 4.797 2.269 3.515 3.632 4.246 3.86 2.66 2.084 -3.292 2.808 Poland 5.017 1.608 1.392 3.318 3.839 3.064 4.938 5.148 4.095 -4.579 2.784 Oman 2.565 9.104 5.103 1.423 4.658 4.897 0.346 1.764 0.469 -2.844 2.749 Saudi Arabia 9.997 5.411 2.699 3.652 4.106 1.671 -0.742 2.434 0.331 -2.283 2.728 Comoros 4.144 3.168 4.466 2.107 1.299 3.457 4.177 3.639 1.866 -1.16 2.716 Kosovo 4.377 2.81 3.442 1.222 4.103 4.063 4.226 3.816 4 -5 2.71 Morocco 5.246 3.01 4.535 2.669 4.55 1.047 4.235 2.99 2.203 -3.744 2.674 Estonia 7.444 3.125 1.346 2.987 1.845 2.632 5.749 4.761 4.334 -7.5 2.672 Mauritius 4.077 3.496 3.36 3.745 3.553 3.838 3.814 3.761 3.482 -6.8 2.632 Israel 4.879 2.37 4.269 3.778 2.312 3.982 3.575 3.441 3.503 -6.288 2.582 Bahrain 1.984 3.728 5.416 4.351 2.863 3.473 3.814 1.955 1.819 -3.59 2.581 Fiji 2.7 1.411 4.734 5.604 4.664 2.51 5.425 3.526 0.5 -5.8 2.527 Lithuania 6.025 3.834 3.558 3.508 2.033 2.556 4.248 3.644 3.914 -8.086 2.523 South Korea 3.686 2.403 3.165 3.202 2.809 2.947 3.16 2.665 2.033 -1.178 2.489 The Gambia -8.13 5.242 2.873 -1.407 4.058 1.943 4.823 6.547 5.975 2.5 2.442 Iceland 1.882 1.296 4.134 2.083 4.749 6.627 4.546 3.814 1.919 -7.206 2.384 Hungary 1.819 -1.472 1.963 4.195 3.846 2.2 4.323 5.094 4.928 -3.1 2.38 Nigeria 4.887 4.279 5.394 6.31 2.653 -1.617 0.806 1.923 2.208 -3.41 2.343 Grenada 0.765 -1.155 2.351 7.342 6.445 3.74 4.439 4.141 3.142 -8.001 2.321 Chile 6.124 5.317 4.048 1.779 2.32 1.714 1.174 3.939 1.124 -4.486 2.305 Liberia 7.7 8.42 8.836 0.695 0.007 -1.63 2.469 1.242 -2.516 -2.501 2.272 Nicaragua 6.317 6.496 4.927 4.785 4.792 4.563 4.631 -3.95 -3.879 -6 2.268 Cabo Verde 3.969 1.082 0.803 0.611 1.007 4.706 3.702 5.078 5.458 -4.04 2.2381 Thailand 0.84 7.243 2.687 0.984 3.134 3.429 4.066 4.151 2.372 -6.662 2.224 Namibia 5.091 5.062 5.615 5.758 4.527 -0.281 -0.062 0.342 -1.395 -2.484 2.217 Taiwan, Province of China 3.674 2.222 2.484 4.719 1.466 2.165 3.311 2.745 2.714 -4.031 2.147 Latvia 6.285 4.134 2.328 1.915 3.261 1.774 3.787 4.285 2.197 -8.608 2.136 Luxembourg 2.539 -0.353 3.654 4.297 4.305 4.575 1.801 3.111 2.298 -4.898 2.133 Timor-Leste 5.807 6.017 2.125 4.451 3.056 3.551 -3.799 -0.78 3.1 -3 2.053 Lesotho 5.716 6.073 3.851 2.824 3.261 3.395 -0.973 0.381 1.196 -5.208 2.052 Chad 0.12 8.807 5.763 6.893 1.77 -5.558 -2.38 2.303 2.96 -0.158 2.051 Eswatini 2.247 5.391 3.862 0.913 2.312 1.268 2.025 2.351 1.037 -0.941 2.047 Uruguay 5.162 3.538 4.638 3.239 0.371 1.69 2.591 1.62 0.222 -3 2.0466 New Zealand 1.904 2.528 2.203 3.17 4.078 4.167 3.774 3.166 2.18 -7.212 1.996 Antigua and Barbuda -1.959 3.372 -0.601 3.797 3.824 5.498 3.145 7.389 5.264 -9.998 1.973 Bulgaria 2.351 0.361 0.319 1.895 3.99 3.812 3.507 3.084 3.372 -4 1.869 Ecuador 7.868 5.642 4.947 3.789 0.099 -1.226 2.368 1.289 0.054 -6.271 1.856 North Macedonia 2.34 -0.456 2.925 3.629 3.856 2.848 1.082 2.72 3.551 -4 1.85 Slovak Republic 2.865 1.896 0.671 2.753 4.822 2.123 3.041 4.034 2.276 -6.2 1.828 Somalia n/a 1.2 1.86 2.354 3.46 2.894 1.385 2.8 2.9 -2.5 1.817 Algeria 2.823 3.391 2.8 3.8 3.7 3.2 1.3 1.4 0.7 -5.157 1.796 Vanuata 1.223 1.755 1.969 2.304 0.163 3.472 4.413 2.8 2.91 -3.269 1.774 Jordan 2.782 2.124 2.351 3.395 2.58 2.069 2.116 1.94 2.021 -3.735 1.764 Kuwait 9.628 6.625 1.151 0.499 0.593 2.926 -4.71 1.246 0.734 -1.107 1.756 Hong Kong SAR 4.815 1.7 3.102 2.762 2.388 2.169 3.791 2.862 -1.188 -4.821 1.758 Albania 2.545 1.418 1.002 1.774 2.219 3.315 3.802 4.071 2.214 -5.006 1.735 El Salvador 3.812 2.814 2.239 1.71 2.395 2.542 2.253 2.43 2.385 -5.44 1.714 Australia 2.842 3.8 2.127 2.582 2.306 2.776 2.461 2.73 1.847 -6.665 1.681 Montenegro 3.2 -2.724 3.549 1.784 3.39 2.949 4.716 5.078 3.609 -8.976 1.658 Angola 3.472 8.542 4.955 4.823 0.944 -2.58 -0.15 -1.2 -1.503 -1.374 1.593 Haiti 5.524 2.885 4.241 2.803 1.211 1.453 1.173 1.484 -1.197 -4 1.558 Serbia 2.036 -0.682 2.893 -1.59 1.776 3.34 2.049 4.392 4.187 -3.016 1.539 Mexico 3.663 3.642 1.354 2.804 3.288 2.911 2.118 2.136 -0.146 -6.63 1.514 United States 1.551 2.249 1.842 2.526 2.908 1.638 2.37 2.927 2.334 -5.907 1.444 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.908 -0.707 2.351 1.15 3.074 3.215 3.114 3.624 2.7 -5 1.443 Czech Republic 1.778 -0.8 -0.484 2.715 5.309 2.451 4.353 2.846 2.566 -6.5 1.423 Republic of Congo 3.393 3.829 3.272 6.843 2.619 -2.829 -1.772 1.59 -0.902 -2.277 1.377 Tonga 1.817 -1.125 -0.627 2.529 3.984 5.103 2.693 0.436 -0.141 -1.245 1.342 Burundi 4.033 4.447 5.944 4.494 -3.868 -0.628 0.544 1.646 1.772 -5.542 1.284 Marshall Islands -0.756 -2.37 3.718 -0.94 1.591 1.307 4.057 3.625 2.411 -0.24 1.24 Canada 3.146 1.762 2.33 2.868 0.69 1.107 2.979 1.834 1.458 2.1264 3.089 Sweden 3.052 -0.631 1.088 2.747 4.421 2.413 2.412 2.225 1.232 -6.788 1.217 Tunisia -1.918 4.089 2.822 2.873 1.166 1.249 1.918 2.664 1.043 -4.276 1.217 St. Kitts and Nevis 1.827 -2.228 5.384 6.286 1.032 2.282 -1.978 2.924 2.909 -8.1 1.088 Samoa 4.173 -4.089 -0.419 0.078 4.272 8.054 1.016 -2.168 3.464 -3.668 1.071 Palau 5.828 2.11 -1.304 5.451 8.202 0.019 -3.4 5.158 0.5 -11.949 1.062 United Kingdom 1.54 1.479 2.14 2.608 2.355 1.918 1.892 1.341 1.409 -6.502 1.018 Denmark 1.336 0.229 0.935 1.616 2.343 3.248 2.037 2.389 2.367 -6.5 1 Russia 5.066 3.7 1.8 0.7 -1.955 0.286 1.795 2.535 1.336 -5.466 0.980 Switzerland 1.833 1.006 1.879 2.482 1.266 1.711 1.864 2.744 0.917 -5.966 0.9736 Azerbaijan -1.573 2.203 5.843 2.798 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.898 Slovenia 0.861 -2.639 -1.029 2.768 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.865 Germany 3.913 0.428 0.431 2.218 1.742 2.23 2.465 1.522 0.565 -6.952 0.856 Norway 0.981 2.703 1.034 1.969 1.967 1.072 2.323 1.29 1.151 -6.269 0.822 South Africa 3.284 2.213 2.485 1.847 1.194 0.399 1.415 0.787 0.153 -5.801 0.798 Austria 2.923 0.68 0.026 0.661 1.015 2.083 2.476 2.42 1.585 -6.997 0.687 St. Lucia 4.327 -0.109 -2.005 1.328 0.102 3.428 3.489 2.639 1.729 -8.496 6.432 St. Vincent and the Grenadines -0.419 1.382 1.833 1.214 1.33 1.897 1 2.163 0.4 -4.547 0.625 Belgium 1.695 0.739 0.459 1.579 2.033 1.511 1.965 1.458 1.365 -6.924 0.588 Netherlands 1.55 -1.031 -0.127 1.424 1.958 2.192 2.911 2.597 1.811 -7.493 0.579 Micronesia 3.189 -1.867 -3.68 -2.306 4.622 0.9 2.682 0.212 1.183 -0.384 0.455 Suriname 5.847 2.697 2.931 0.254 -3.414 5.56 1.762 2.662 2.3 -4.9 0.454 Belarus 5.55 1.708 0.999 1.651 -3.83 -2.526 2.532 3.149 1.222 -5.992 0.446 Belize 1.921 2.416 1.301 3.637 2.849 0.085 1.87 2.08 0.297 -11.997 0.446 France 2.193 0.313 0.576 0.956 1.113 1.095 2.26 1.725 1.31 -7.18 0.436 Cyprus 0.402 -3.448 -6.551 -1.865 3.376 6.746 4.362 4.057 3.23 -6.471 0.384 Brunei Darussalam 3.744 0.913 -2.125 -2.508 -0.405 -2.465 1.327 0.053 3.869 1.297 0.37 Japan -0.115 1.495 2 0.375 1.223 0.522 2.168 0.323 0.654 -5.163 0.348 Finland 2.548 -1.397 -0.902 -0.365 0.544 2.711 3.101 1.63 0.98 -6.031 0.282 Croatia -0.31 -2.238 -0.548 -0.104 2.437 3.484 3.139 2.695 2.919 -9.024 0.245 Spain -0.814 -2.958 -1.437 1.382 3.837 3.028 2.895 2.354 1.977 -8 0.226 Jamaica 1.426 -0.501 0.206 0.576 0.871 1.499 0.687 1.886 0.97 -5.605 0.202 Brazil 3.986 1.928 3.008 0.505 -3.551 -3.285 1.314 1.312 1.133 -5.303 0.105 Macao SAR 21.672 9.237 11.2 -1.201 -21.594 -0.719 9.888 5.442 -4.711 -29.616 -0.04 Portugal -1.696 -4.057 -0.923 0.792 1.792 2.019 3.506 2.637 2.157 -8 -0.177 Dominica -0.224 -1.059 -0.608 4.389 -2.551 2.522 -9.53 0.533 9.205 -4.677 -0.2 Argentina 6.004 -1.026 2.405 -2.513 2.731 -2.08 2.669 -2.482 -2.163 -5.719 -0.217 The Bahamas 0.613 3.087 -2.952 0.737 0.598 0.446 0.067 1.566 1.801 -8.325 -0.236 Aruba 3.505 -1.368 4.165 0.904 -0.448 0.483 2.342 1.2 0.4 -13.7 -0.252 Barbados -0.673 -0.45 -1.411 -0.126 2.446 2.485 0.478 -0.583 -0.098 -7.6 -0.553 Central African Republic 4.195 5.054 -36.392 0.08 4.338 4.75 4.528 3.82 2.97 1.044 -0.5613 Iran 3.062 -7.714 -0.325 3.215 -1.586 12.518 3.732 -5.419 -7.586 -5.985 -0.609 Ukraine 5,466 0.239 -0.027 -6.553 -9.773 2.441 2.525 3.277 3.173 -7.731 -0.67 Lebanon 0.867 2.541 3.811 2.461 .0212 1.53 0.851 -1.926 -6.513 -12.019 -0.819 Italy 0.707 -2.981 -1.841 -0.005 0.778 1.293 1.668 0.798 0.301 -9.134 -0.8412 Trinidad and Tobago -0.192 -0.704 2.229 0.913 1.823 -6.296 -2.312 -0.245 -0.002 -4.54 -1.115 Puerto Rico -0.359 0.029 -0.307 -1.19 -1.049 -1.263 -2.657 -4.906 2.0 -6.0 -1.57 Libya -66.657 124.709 -36.829 -53.017 -13.023 -7.389 64.014 17.879 9.89 -58.662 -1.9085 Sudan -2.825 -17.005 1.963 4.671 1.913 3.468 0.709 -2.294 -2.521 -7.222 -1.914 San Marino -8.522 -7.207 -0.817 -0.657 2.695 2.344 0.435 1.696 1.1 -12.17 -2.11 Greece -9.132 -7.3 -3.242 0.74 -0.438 -0.191 1.505 1.934 1.87 -10.04 -2.429 Equatorial Guinea 6.524 8.313 -4.133 0.415 -9.11 -8.817 -5.667 -5.803 -6.096 -5.492 -2.987 South Sudan n/a -52.429 29.329 2.918 -0.173 -16.737 -5.491 -1.123 11.283 4.893 -3.059 Yemen -12.715 2.393 4.824 -0.189 -27.995 -9.375 -5.072 0.752 2.1 -3 -4.827 Venezuela 4.176 5.626 1.343 -3.894 -6.2221 -17.04 -15.761 -19.621 -35 -15 -10.130 Syria n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook April 2020.