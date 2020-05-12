  1. Global Data
  2. Economic Data
  3. Countries with Lowest GDP Growth 2020

Countries with Lowest GDP Growth 2020

The global economy is projected to contract by 3% in 2020 with slow-growing economies like Venezuela, Yemen, and Sudan taking the biggest hit.

Author: Luca Ventura
Project Coordinator: Pham Binh
Stores without goods and hospitals without medicines are now common in Venezuela.

"This crisis is like no other," wrote chief economist Gita Gopinath in the foreword to the April 2020 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook: "A pandemic scenario had been raised as a possibility in previous economic policy discussions, but none of us had a meaningful sense of what it would look like on the ground and what it would mean for the economy."

This is what it means: the global economy is projected to contract by 3% in 2020, making this the worst recession since the 1930s and surpassing that of the 2008 global financial crisis. Emerging market and developing economies, the economists at the fund note, are expected to decrease slightly less: excluding China, on average, by -2.2%. Yet with more people living close to the international poverty line, these nations will suffer the greatest consequences in terms of extreme poverty. For them, the challenges of this crisis will be the most severe and will include health shocks, acute tightening in global financial conditions and a collapse in external demand. Based on these estimates, the World Bank has calculated that the pandemic is likely to cause the first increase in global poverty in more than two decades, pushing about 16 million people into poverty in South Asia, 23 million in Sub-Saharan Africa and more elsewhere.

Economies already in tatters will bear the brunt of the crisis. Sudan and Yemen owe their ranking amongst the slowest-growing nations in the world to years of war and sectarian conflict. Nature can also play a role in grinding an economy to a halt: like all Caribbean countries, Puerto Rico was already experiencing a significant slowdown when it was hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and by a series of earthquakes beginning in late December last year. Another factor that can hinder growth is lack of financial preparedness: in San Marino and Greece, the global financial crisis—compounded with fiscal difficulties and problems in the banking sector—contributed to negative GDP rates. In the meantime, oil and gas producers such as Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Libya and Equatorial Guinea, did not have large enough buffers when commodity prices began to decline.

It certainly would be tempting to think that negative and zero growth are maladies more likely to affect the smallest and most fragile global players. However, it is often the opposite: not only many small emerging nations rank among the fastest-growing economies in the world, but among those countries that in recent years have been falling behind one can find most Mediterranean EU members, as well as a surprises such as Finland, Japan and Germany.

While getting the recipe for prosperity down to a science, especially in these difficult times, is incredibly tricky, looking ahead there are still some reasons for optimism. Assuming that the pandemic will fade in the second half of the year and that the economic activity will gradually normalize, the global economy is projected to rebound by 5.8% in 2021. Furthermore, when the world faced a crisis of this magnitude in the 1930s, there was no multilateral economic system and countries had to compete against each other to find resources to prop their growth.  Today, Gopinath says, there is a stronger safety net: "The IMF is determined to help".

GDP Growth by Country (%)
Country 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Avg Change
Venezuela 4.176 5.626 1.343 -3.894 -6.2221 -17.04 -15.761 -19.621 -35 -15 -10.130
Yemen -12.715 2.393 4.824 -0.189 -27.995 -9.375 -5.072 0.752 2.1 -3 -4.827
South Sudan n/a -52.429 29.329 2.918 -0.173 -16.737 -5.491 -1.123 11.283 4.893 -3.059
Equatorial Guinea 6.524 8.313 -4.133 0.415 -9.11 -8.817 -5.667 -5.803 -6.096 -5.492 -2.987
Greece -9.132 -7.3 -3.242 0.74 -0.438 -0.191 1.505 1.934 1.87 -10.04 -2.429
San Marino -8.522 -7.207 -0.817 -0.657 2.695 2.344 0.435 1.696 1.1 -12.17 -2.11
Sudan -2.825 -17.005 1.963 4.671 1.913 3.468 0.709 -2.294 -2.521 -7.222 -1.914
Libya -66.657 124.709 -36.829 -53.017 -13.023 -7.389 64.014 17.879 9.89 -58.662 -1.9085
Puerto Rico -0.359 0.029 -0.307 -1.19 -1.049 -1.263 -2.657 -4.906 2.0 -6.0 -1.57
Trinidad and Tobago -0.192 -0.704 2.229 0.913 1.823 -6.296 -2.312 -0.245 -0.002 -4.54 -1.115
Italy 0.707 -2.981 -1.841 -0.005 0.778 1.293 1.668 0.798 0.301 -9.134 -0.8412
Lebanon 0.867 2.541 3.811 2.461 .0212 1.53 0.851 -1.926 -6.513 -12.019 -0.819
Ukraine 5,466 0.239 -0.027 -6.553 -9.773 2.441 2.525 3.277 3.173 -7.731 -0.67
Iran 3.062 -7.714 -0.325 3.215 -1.586 12.518 3.732 -5.419 -7.586 -5.985 -0.609
Central African Republic 4.195 5.054 -36.392 0.08 4.338 4.75 4.528 3.82 2.97 1.044 -0.5613
Barbados -0.673 -0.45 -1.411 -0.126 2.446 2.485 0.478 -0.583 -0.098 -7.6 -0.553
Aruba 3.505 -1.368 4.165 0.904 -0.448 0.483 2.342 1.2 0.4 -13.7 -0.252
The Bahamas 0.613 3.087 -2.952 0.737 0.598 0.446 0.067 1.566 1.801 -8.325 -0.236
Argentina 6.004 -1.026 2.405 -2.513 2.731 -2.08 2.669 -2.482 -2.163 -5.719 -0.217
Dominica -0.224 -1.059 -0.608 4.389 -2.551 2.522 -9.53 0.533 9.205 -4.677 -0.2
Portugal -1.696 -4.057 -0.923 0.792 1.792 2.019 3.506 2.637 2.157 -8 -0.177
Macao SAR 21.672 9.237 11.2 -1.201 -21.594 -0.719 9.888 5.442 -4.711 -29.616 -0.04
Brazil 3.986 1.928 3.008 0.505 -3.551 -3.285 1.314 1.312 1.133 -5.303 0.105
Jamaica 1.426 -0.501 0.206 0.576 0.871 1.499 0.687 1.886 0.97 -5.605 0.202
Spain -0.814 -2.958 -1.437 1.382 3.837 3.028 2.895 2.354 1.977 -8 0.226
Croatia -0.31 -2.238 -0.548 -0.104 2.437 3.484 3.139 2.695 2.919 -9.024 0.245
Finland 2.548 -1.397 -0.902 -0.365 0.544 2.711 3.101 1.63 0.98 -6.031 0.282
Japan -0.115 1.495 2 0.375 1.223 0.522 2.168 0.323 0.654 -5.163 0.348
Brunei Darussalam 3.744 0.913 -2.125 -2.508 -0.405 -2.465 1.327 0.053 3.869 1.297 0.37
Cyprus 0.402 -3.448 -6.551 -1.865 3.376 6.746 4.362 4.057 3.23 -6.471 0.384
France 2.193 0.313 0.576 0.956 1.113 1.095 2.26 1.725 1.31 -7.18 0.436
Belize 1.921 2.416 1.301 3.637 2.849 0.085 1.87 2.08 0.297 -11.997 0.446
Belarus 5.55 1.708 0.999 1.651 -3.83 -2.526 2.532 3.149 1.222 -5.992 0.446
Suriname 5.847 2.697 2.931 0.254 -3.414 5.56 1.762 2.662 2.3 -4.9 0.454
Micronesia 3.189 -1.867 -3.68 -2.306 4.622 0.9 2.682 0.212 1.183 -0.384 0.455
Netherlands 1.55 -1.031 -0.127 1.424 1.958 2.192 2.911 2.597 1.811 -7.493 0.579
Belgium 1.695 0.739 0.459 1.579 2.033 1.511 1.965 1.458 1.365 -6.924 0.588
St. Vincent and the Grenadines -0.419 1.382 1.833 1.214 1.33 1.897 1 2.163 0.4 -4.547 0.625
St. Lucia 4.327 -0.109 -2.005 1.328 0.102 3.428 3.489 2.639 1.729 -8.496 6.432
Austria 2.923 0.68 0.026 0.661 1.015 2.083 2.476 2.42 1.585 -6.997 0.687
South Africa 3.284 2.213 2.485 1.847 1.194 0.399 1.415 0.787 0.153 -5.801 0.798
Norway 0.981 2.703 1.034 1.969 1.967 1.072 2.323 1.29 1.151 -6.269 0.822
Germany 3.913 0.428 0.431 2.218 1.742 2.23 2.465 1.522 0.565 -6.952 0.856
Slovenia 0.861 -2.639 -1.029 2.768 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.865
Azerbaijan -1.573 2.203 5.843 2.798 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.898
Switzerland 1.833 1.006 1.879 2.482 1.266 1.711 1.864 2.744 0.917 -5.966 0.9736
Russia 5.066 3.7 1.8 0.7 -1.955 0.286 1.795 2.535 1.336 -5.466 0.980
Denmark 1.336 0.229 0.935 1.616 2.343 3.248 2.037 2.389 2.367 -6.5 1
United Kingdom 1.54 1.479 2.14 2.608 2.355 1.918 1.892 1.341 1.409 -6.502 1.018
Palau 5.828 2.11 -1.304 5.451 8.202 0.019 -3.4 5.158 0.5 -11.949 1.062
Samoa 4.173 -4.089 -0.419 0.078 4.272 8.054 1.016 -2.168 3.464 -3.668 1.071
St. Kitts and Nevis 1.827 -2.228 5.384 6.286 1.032 2.282 -1.978 2.924 2.909 -8.1 1.088
Tunisia -1.918 4.089 2.822 2.873 1.166 1.249 1.918 2.664 1.043 -4.276 1.217
Sweden 3.052 -0.631 1.088 2.747 4.421 2.413 2.412 2.225 1.232 -6.788 1.217
Canada 3.146 1.762 2.33 2.868 0.69 1.107 2.979 1.834 1.458 2.1264 3.089
Marshall Islands -0.756 -2.37 3.718 -0.94 1.591 1.307 4.057 3.625 2.411 -0.24 1.24
Burundi 4.033 4.447 5.944 4.494 -3.868 -0.628 0.544 1.646 1.772 -5.542 1.284
Tonga 1.817 -1.125 -0.627 2.529 3.984 5.103 2.693 0.436 -0.141 -1.245 1.342
Republic of Congo 3.393 3.829 3.272 6.843 2.619 -2.829 -1.772 1.59 -0.902 -2.277 1.377
Czech Republic 1.778 -0.8 -0.484 2.715 5.309 2.451 4.353 2.846 2.566 -6.5 1.423
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.908 -0.707 2.351 1.15 3.074 3.215 3.114 3.624 2.7 -5 1.443
United States 1.551 2.249 1.842 2.526 2.908 1.638 2.37 2.927 2.334 -5.907 1.444
Mexico 3.663 3.642 1.354 2.804 3.288 2.911 2.118 2.136 -0.146 -6.63 1.514
Serbia 2.036 -0.682 2.893 -1.59 1.776 3.34 2.049 4.392 4.187 -3.016 1.539
Haiti 5.524 2.885 4.241 2.803 1.211 1.453 1.173 1.484 -1.197 -4 1.558
Angola 4.859 3.472 8.542 4.955 4.823 0.944 -2.58 -0.15 -1.699 0.444 2.361
Angola 3.472 8.542 4.955 4.823 0.944 -2.58 -0.15 -1.2 -1.503 -1.374 1.593
Montenegro 3.2 -2.724 3.549 1.784 3.39 2.949 4.716 5.078 3.609 -8.976 1.658
Australia 2.842 3.8 2.127 2.582 2.306 2.776 2.461 2.73 1.847 -6.665 1.681
El Salvador 3.812 2.814 2.239 1.71 2.395 2.542 2.253 2.43 2.385 -5.44 1.714
Albania 2.545 1.418 1.002 1.774 2.219 3.315 3.802 4.071 2.214 -5.006 1.735
Hong Kong SAR 4.815 1.7 3.102 2.762 2.388 2.169 3.791 2.862 -1.188 -4.821 1.758
Kuwait 9.628 6.625 1.151 0.499 0.593 2.926 -4.71 1.246 0.734 -1.107 1.756
Jordan 2.782 2.124 2.351 3.395 2.58 2.069 2.116 1.94 2.021 -3.735 1.764
Vanuata 1.223 1.755 1.969 2.304 0.163 3.472 4.413 2.8 2.91 -3.269 1.774
Algeria 2.823 3.391 2.8 3.8 3.7 3.2 1.3 1.4 0.7 -5.157 1.796
Somalia n/a 1.2 1.86 2.354 3.46 2.894 1.385 2.8 2.9 -2.5 1.817
Slovak Republic 2.865 1.896 0.671 2.753 4.822 2.123 3.041 4.034 2.276 -6.2 1.828
North Macedonia 2.34 -0.456 2.925 3.629 3.856 2.848 1.082 2.72 3.551 -4 1.85
Ecuador 7.868 5.642 4.947 3.789 0.099 -1.226 2.368 1.289 0.054 -6.271 1.856
Bulgaria 2.351 0.361 0.319 1.895 3.99 3.812 3.507 3.084 3.372 -4 1.869
Antigua and Barbuda -1.959 3.372 -0.601 3.797 3.824 5.498 3.145 7.389 5.264 -9.998 1.973
New Zealand 1.904 2.528 2.203 3.17 4.078 4.167 3.774 3.166 2.18 -7.212 1.996
Uruguay 5.162 3.538 4.638 3.239 0.371 1.69 2.591 1.62 0.222 -3 2.0466
Eswatini 2.247 5.391 3.862 0.913 2.312 1.268 2.025 2.351 1.037 -0.941 2.047
Chad 0.12 8.807 5.763 6.893 1.77 -5.558 -2.38 2.303 2.96 -0.158 2.051
Lesotho 5.716 6.073 3.851 2.824 3.261 3.395 -0.973 0.381 1.196 -5.208 2.052
Timor-Leste 5.807 6.017 2.125 4.451 3.056 3.551 -3.799 -0.78 3.1 -3 2.053
Luxembourg 2.539 -0.353 3.654 4.297 4.305 4.575 1.801 3.111 2.298 -4.898 2.133
Latvia 6.285 4.134 2.328 1.915 3.261 1.774 3.787 4.285 2.197 -8.608 2.136
Taiwan, Province of China 3.674 2.222 2.484 4.719 1.466 2.165 3.311 2.745 2.714 -4.031 2.147
Namibia 5.091 5.062 5.615 5.758 4.527 -0.281 -0.062 0.342 -1.395 -2.484 2.217
Thailand 0.84 7.243 2.687 0.984 3.134 3.429 4.066 4.151 2.372 -6.662 2.224
Cabo Verde 3.969 1.082 0.803 0.611 1.007 4.706 3.702 5.078 5.458 -4.04 2.2381
Nicaragua 6.317 6.496 4.927 4.785 4.792 4.563 4.631 -3.95 -3.879 -6 2.268
Liberia 7.7 8.42 8.836 0.695 0.007 -1.63 2.469 1.242 -2.516 -2.501 2.272
Chile 6.124 5.317 4.048 1.779 2.32 1.714 1.174 3.939 1.124 -4.486 2.305
Grenada 0.765 -1.155 2.351 7.342 6.445 3.74 4.439 4.141 3.142 -8.001 2.321
Nigeria 4.887 4.279 5.394 6.31 2.653 -1.617 0.806 1.923 2.208 -3.41 2.343
Hungary 1.819 -1.472 1.963 4.195 3.846 2.2 4.323 5.094 4.928 -3.1 2.38
Iceland 1.882 1.296 4.134 2.083 4.749 6.627 4.546 3.814 1.919 -7.206 2.384
The Gambia -8.13 5.242 2.873 -1.407 4.058 1.943 4.823 6.547 5.975 2.5 2.442
South Korea 3.686 2.403 3.165 3.202 2.809 2.947 3.16 2.665 2.033 -1.178 2.489
Lithuania 6.025 3.834 3.558 3.508 2.033 2.556 4.248 3.644 3.914 -8.086 2.523
Fiji 2.7 1.411 4.734 5.604 4.664 2.51 5.425 3.526 0.5 -5.8 2.527
Bahrain 1.984 3.728 5.416 4.351 2.863 3.473 3.814 1.955 1.819 -3.59 2.581
Israel 4.879 2.37 4.269 3.778 2.312 3.982 3.575 3.441 3.503 -6.288 2.582
Mauritius 4.077 3.496 3.36 3.745 3.553 3.838 3.814 3.761 3.482 -6.8 2.632
Estonia 7.444 3.125 1.346 2.987 1.845 2.632 5.749 4.761 4.334 -7.5 2.672
Morocco 5.246 3.01 4.535 2.669 4.55 1.047 4.235 2.99 2.203 -3.744 2.674
Kosovo 4.377 2.81 3.442 1.222 4.103 4.063 4.226 3.816 4 -5 2.71
Comoros 4.144 3.168 4.466 2.107 1.299 3.457 4.177 3.639 1.866 -1.16 2.716
Saudi Arabia 9.997 5.411 2.699 3.652 4.106 1.671 -0.742 2.434 0.331 -2.283 2.728
Oman 2.565 9.104 5.103 1.423 4.658 4.897 0.346 1.764 0.469 -2.844 2.749
Poland 5.017 1.608 1.392 3.318 3.839 3.064 4.938 5.148 4.095 -4.579 2.784
Costa Rica 4.307 4.797 2.269 3.515 3.632 4.246 3.86 2.66 2.084 -3.292 2.808
São Tomé and Príncipe 4.398 3.142 4.815 6.55 3.798 4.172 3.871 3.028 1.302 -6 2.908
Guatemala 4.445 3.148 3.485 4.444 4.092 2.676 3.003 3.056 3.57 -1.963 2.997
Seychelles 5.379 3.68 6.018 4.531 4.911 4.563 4.376 3.754 3.901 -10.835 3.028
Zimbabwe 14.197 16.658 1.975 2.383 1.791 0.742 4.704 3.497 -8.276 -7.383 3.029
Romania 2.007 2.007 3.515 3.411 3.872 4.801 7.111 4.437 4.078 -5 3.031
Colombia 6.948 3.912 5.134 4.499 2.956 2.087 1.359 2.515 3.322 -2.386 3.035
Honduras 3.836 4.129 2.792 3.058 3.84 3.893 4.843 3.697 2.651 -2.35 3.039
Singapore 6.338 4.462 4.837 3.938 2.989 3.243 4.337 3.438 0.733 3.085
Kiribati 1.595 4.713 4.215 -0.698 10.405 5.13 0.897 2.313 2.297 0.001 3.087
Madagascar 1.578 3.011 2.3 3.132 3.933 3.933 3.933 4.565 4.758 0.39 3.0
Qatar 13.375 4.687 4.41 3.979 3.658 2.131 1.58 1.493 0.066 -4.345 3.103
Gabon 7.092 5.251 5.517 4.435 3.879 2.091 0.499 0.846 3.402 -1.196 3.182
Peru 6.452 5.951 5.837 2.394 3.274 4.05 2.475 3.969 2.162 -4.534 3.203
Paraguay 4.249 -0.539 8.417 4.861 3.08 4.313 4.954 3.681 0.2 -1 3.222
Moldova 5.818 -0.59 9.044 5 -0.338 4.409 4.691 4.002 3.58 -3 3.262
Mauritania 4.173 4.47 4.151 4.275 5.376 1.261 3.497 2.115 5.861 -1.986 3.319
Botswana 6.048 4.456 11.344 4.149 -1.698 4.304 2.904 4.479 2.966 -5.379 3.357
Guinea-Bissau 8.085 -1.713 3.256 0.965 6.134 5.307 5.789 3.8 4.6 -1.5 3.372
Kazakhstan 7.4 4.8 6 4.2 1.2 1.1 4.1 4.1 4.4 -2.53 3.487
Zambia 5.565 7.598 5.057 4.698 2.92 3.757 3.524 4.035 1.52 -3.507 3.517
Solomon Islands 13.196 4.555 3.018 2.25 2.542 3.221 3.694 3.863 1.24 -2.07 3.551
Malawi 4.854 1.886 5.2 5.7 2.95 2.27 4 3.17 4.5 1 3.533
Egypt 1.765 2.226 3.302 2.916 4.372 4.347 4.077 5.314 5.558 1.952 3.583
Pakistan 3.624 3.837 3.683 4.053 4.058 4.563 5.219 5.528 3.294 -1.547 3.631
Afghanistan 6.479 13.968 5.683 2.697 0.988 2.161 2.889 2.664 3.037 -3.007 3.756
Kyrgyz Republic 5.956 -0.088 10.915 4.024 3.876 4.336 4.74 3.459 4.468 -4.044 3.764
Tuvala 7.476 -3.885 4.91 1.178 9.23 5.885 4.6 3.662 6 -0.953 3.81
Georgia 7.358 6.369 3.621 4.431 3.023 2.906 4.842 4.843 5.148 -3.999 3.854
Bolivia 5.204 5.122 6.796 5.461 4.857 4.264 4.195 4.224 2.8 -2.9 4.002
Mali 2.656 -0.703 2.201 6.775 6.623 5.946 5.037 5.177 5.1 1.532 4.034
Cameroon 4.129 4.543 5.404 5.884 5.651 4.648 3.549 4.062 3.747 -1.215 4.04
Armenia 4.7 7.134 3.412 3.607 3.254 0.195 7.518 5.238 7.597 -1.479 4.118
Eritrea 25.71 1.886 -10.456 30.394 -20.621 7.391 -10.015 13.032 3.836 0.109 4.181
Sierra Leone 6.312 15.178 20.72 4.555 -20.493 6.354 3.771 3.458 5.124 -2.314 4.267
Papua New Guinea 1.108 4.657 3.825 13.544 9.484 4.078 3.538 -0.849 5.026 -0.961 4.345
Iraq 7.546 13.936 7.628 0.738 2.537 15.199 -2.495 -0.563 3.914 -4.723 4.372
Sri Lanka 8.405 9.145 3.396 4.961 5.008 4.487 3.578 3.306 2.283 -0.536 4.403
Malaysia 5.293 5.474 4.694 6.007 5.007 4.45 5.742 4.741 4.33 -1.7 4.404
Turkey 11.113 4.79 8.491 5.167 6.086 3.184 7.471 2.827 0.937 -4.998 4.507
Uganda 6.821 2.24 4.714 4.561 5.67 2.323 5.026 6.331 4.92 3.52 4.613
Maldives 8.567 2.517 7.281 7.33 2.885 6.338 6.804 6.889 5.657 -8.074 4.619
Nepal 3.422 4.781 4.129 5.989 3.323 0.589 8.223 6.658 7.051 2.509 4.667
Dominican Republic 3.761 2.869 3.554 7.213 6.509 6.983 4.722 7.015 5.071 -0.965 4.673
Indonesia 6.17 6.03 5.557 5.007 4.876 5.033 5.07 5.17 5.025 0.499 4.844
Benin 2.964 4.811 7.191 6.358 1.778 3.34 5.672 6.697 6.397 4.519 4.973
Malta 1.359 2.794 4.839 8.791 10.858 5.83 6.471 7.314 4.384 -2.814 4.983
Sengal 1.458 5.117 2.822 6.614 6.367 6.356 7.407 6.363 5.287 2.992 5.078
Mozambique 7.404 7.258 6.964 7.399 6.723 3.824 3.741 3.428 2.224 2.2 5.117
Kenya 6.112 4.563 5.879 5.357 5.718 5.879 4.863 6.32 5.626 1.01 5.133
Togo 6.398 6.544 6.112 5.921 5.743 5.559 4.357 4.91 5.3 1 5.184
Democratic Republic of the Congo 6.875 7.087 8.482 9.47 6.916 2.4 3.727 5.816 4.381 -2.239 5.291
Burkina Faso 6.623 6.453 5.793 4.327 3.921 5.959 6.156 6.821 5.689 1.996 5.374
Niger 2.365 10.6 5.566 6.564 4.368 5.689 4.998 7.005 5.829 0.953 5.394
Niger 2.365 10.6 5.556 6.564 4.368 5.689 4.998 7.005 5.829 0.953 5.394
Panama 11.314 9.779 6.903 5.067 5.733 4.953 5.599 3.692 3.006 -2.05 5.4
Ireland 0.339 0.227 1.352 8.527 25.121 3.678 8.155 8.307 5.543 -6.781 5.447
Bhutan 9.866 6.495 3.582 3.968 6.221 7.408 6.322 3.734 5.335 2.671 5.560
Philippines 3.66 6.684 7.064 6.145 6.067 6.884 6.678 6.244 5.905 0.648 5.598
Guinea 5.615 5.915 3.934 3.708 3.813 10.828 10.338 6.181 5.645 2.92 5.89
Ghana 14.198 8.504 7.19 2.897 2.178 3.448 8.143 6.263 6.113 1.497 6.042
Uzbekistan 7.785 7.376 7.585 7.179 7.448 6.094 4.462 5.4 5.6 1.8 6.073
Djibouti 7.293 4.842 5.001 7.062 7.696 6.653 5.403 8.408 7.498 1 6.086
Vietnam 6.413 5.505 5.554 6.422 6.987 6.69 6.94 7.076 7.017 2.7 6.13
India 6.638 5.456 6.386 7.41 7.996 8.256 7.044 6.12 4.228 1.871 6.14
Tanzania 7.905 5.141 6.782 6.732 6.161 6.867 6.773 6.951 6.269 2.014 6.159
Myanmar 5.471 6.486 7.899 8.2 7.473 6.408 5.75 6.405 6.5 1.799 6.239
Cambodia 7.07 7.313 7.357 7.143 7.036 6.863 6.997 7.533 7.045 -1.587 6.277
Côte d'Ivoire -4.857 10.864 9.272 8.794 8.843 7.179 7.36 6.793 6.9 2.7 6.384
Lao P.D.R. 7.986 7.805 8.026 7.621 7.27 7.023 6.832 6.308 4.72 0.723 6.431
Bangladesh 6.494 6.26 6.038 6.314 6.842 7.202 7.584 8.014 7.879 2.019 6.465
Tajikistan 7.4 7.5 7.4 6.7 6 6.9 7.1 7.3 7.5 1 6.48
China 9.5 7.9 7.8 7.3 6.9 6.849 6.947 6.75 6.11 1.181 6.724
Mongolia 17.291 12.32 11.649 7.885 2.38 1.168 5.337 7.247 5.099 -1 6.938
Rwanda 7.968 8.639 4.718 6.157 8.873 5.982 6.12 8.606 10.063 3.5 7.063
Turkmenistan 14.72 11.051 10.163 10.346 6.453 6.2 6.47 6.153 6.347 1.845 7.975
Nauru/b> 10.778 10.367 30.969 27.229 3.418 3.02 -5.496 5.703 0.959 -1.675 8.527
Ethiopia 11.4 8.7 9.9 10.3 10.4 8 10.21 7.703 8.967 3.237 8.882
Guyana 5.437 5.039 5.018 3.898 3.055 3.356 2.134 4.138 4.663 52.768 8.951
Syria n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook April 2020.