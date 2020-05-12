The global economy is projected to contract by 3% in 2020 with slow-growing economies like Venezuela, Yemen, and Sudan taking the biggest hit.

Stores without goods and hospitals without medicines are now common in Venezuela.

"This crisis is like no other," wrote chief economist Gita Gopinath in the foreword to the April 2020 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook: "A pandemic scenario had been raised as a possibility in previous economic policy discussions, but none of us had a meaningful sense of what it would look like on the ground and what it would mean for the economy."

This is what it means: the global economy is projected to contract by 3% in 2020, making this the worst recession since the 1930s and surpassing that of the 2008 global financial crisis. Emerging market and developing economies, the economists at the fund note, are expected to decrease slightly less: excluding China, on average, by -2.2%. Yet with more people living close to the international poverty line, these nations will suffer the greatest consequences in terms of extreme poverty. For them, the challenges of this crisis will be the most severe and will include health shocks, acute tightening in global financial conditions and a collapse in external demand. Based on these estimates, the World Bank has calculated that the pandemic is likely to cause the first increase in global poverty in more than two decades, pushing about 16 million people into poverty in South Asia, 23 million in Sub-Saharan Africa and more elsewhere.

Economies already in tatters will bear the brunt of the crisis. Sudan and Yemen owe their ranking amongst the slowest-growing nations in the world to years of war and sectarian conflict. Nature can also play a role in grinding an economy to a halt: like all Caribbean countries, Puerto Rico was already experiencing a significant slowdown when it was hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and by a series of earthquakes beginning in late December last year. Another factor that can hinder growth is lack of financial preparedness: in San Marino and Greece, the global financial crisis—compounded with fiscal difficulties and problems in the banking sector—contributed to negative GDP rates. In the meantime, oil and gas producers such as Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Libya and Equatorial Guinea, did not have large enough buffers when commodity prices began to decline.

It certainly would be tempting to think that negative and zero growth are maladies more likely to affect the smallest and most fragile global players. However, it is often the opposite: not only many small emerging nations rank among the fastest-growing economies in the world, but among those countries that in recent years have been falling behind one can find most Mediterranean EU members, as well as a surprises such as Finland, Japan and Germany.

While getting the recipe for prosperity down to a science, especially in these difficult times, is incredibly tricky, looking ahead there are still some reasons for optimism. Assuming that the pandemic will fade in the second half of the year and that the economic activity will gradually normalize, the global economy is projected to rebound by 5.8% in 2021. Furthermore, when the world faced a crisis of this magnitude in the 1930s, there was no multilateral economic system and countries had to compete against each other to find resources to prop their growth. Today, Gopinath says, there is a stronger safety net: "The IMF is determined to help".

GDP Growth by Country (%) Country 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Avg Change Venezuela 4.176 5.626 1.343 -3.894 -6.2221 -17.04 -15.761 -19.621 -35 -15 -10.130 Yemen -12.715 2.393 4.824 -0.189 -27.995 -9.375 -5.072 0.752 2.1 -3 -4.827 South Sudan n/a -52.429 29.329 2.918 -0.173 -16.737 -5.491 -1.123 11.283 4.893 -3.059 Equatorial Guinea 6.524 8.313 -4.133 0.415 -9.11 -8.817 -5.667 -5.803 -6.096 -5.492 -2.987 Greece -9.132 -7.3 -3.242 0.74 -0.438 -0.191 1.505 1.934 1.87 -10.04 -2.429 San Marino -8.522 -7.207 -0.817 -0.657 2.695 2.344 0.435 1.696 1.1 -12.17 -2.11 Sudan -2.825 -17.005 1.963 4.671 1.913 3.468 0.709 -2.294 -2.521 -7.222 -1.914 Libya -66.657 124.709 -36.829 -53.017 -13.023 -7.389 64.014 17.879 9.89 -58.662 -1.9085 Puerto Rico -0.359 0.029 -0.307 -1.19 -1.049 -1.263 -2.657 -4.906 2.0 -6.0 -1.57 Trinidad and Tobago -0.192 -0.704 2.229 0.913 1.823 -6.296 -2.312 -0.245 -0.002 -4.54 -1.115 Italy 0.707 -2.981 -1.841 -0.005 0.778 1.293 1.668 0.798 0.301 -9.134 -0.8412 Lebanon 0.867 2.541 3.811 2.461 .0212 1.53 0.851 -1.926 -6.513 -12.019 -0.819 Ukraine 5,466 0.239 -0.027 -6.553 -9.773 2.441 2.525 3.277 3.173 -7.731 -0.67 Iran 3.062 -7.714 -0.325 3.215 -1.586 12.518 3.732 -5.419 -7.586 -5.985 -0.609 Central African Republic 4.195 5.054 -36.392 0.08 4.338 4.75 4.528 3.82 2.97 1.044 -0.5613 Barbados -0.673 -0.45 -1.411 -0.126 2.446 2.485 0.478 -0.583 -0.098 -7.6 -0.553 Aruba 3.505 -1.368 4.165 0.904 -0.448 0.483 2.342 1.2 0.4 -13.7 -0.252 The Bahamas 0.613 3.087 -2.952 0.737 0.598 0.446 0.067 1.566 1.801 -8.325 -0.236 Argentina 6.004 -1.026 2.405 -2.513 2.731 -2.08 2.669 -2.482 -2.163 -5.719 -0.217 Dominica -0.224 -1.059 -0.608 4.389 -2.551 2.522 -9.53 0.533 9.205 -4.677 -0.2 Portugal -1.696 -4.057 -0.923 0.792 1.792 2.019 3.506 2.637 2.157 -8 -0.177 Macao SAR 21.672 9.237 11.2 -1.201 -21.594 -0.719 9.888 5.442 -4.711 -29.616 -0.04 Brazil 3.986 1.928 3.008 0.505 -3.551 -3.285 1.314 1.312 1.133 -5.303 0.105 Jamaica 1.426 -0.501 0.206 0.576 0.871 1.499 0.687 1.886 0.97 -5.605 0.202 Spain -0.814 -2.958 -1.437 1.382 3.837 3.028 2.895 2.354 1.977 -8 0.226 Croatia -0.31 -2.238 -0.548 -0.104 2.437 3.484 3.139 2.695 2.919 -9.024 0.245 Finland 2.548 -1.397 -0.902 -0.365 0.544 2.711 3.101 1.63 0.98 -6.031 0.282 Japan -0.115 1.495 2 0.375 1.223 0.522 2.168 0.323 0.654 -5.163 0.348 Brunei Darussalam 3.744 0.913 -2.125 -2.508 -0.405 -2.465 1.327 0.053 3.869 1.297 0.37 Cyprus 0.402 -3.448 -6.551 -1.865 3.376 6.746 4.362 4.057 3.23 -6.471 0.384 France 2.193 0.313 0.576 0.956 1.113 1.095 2.26 1.725 1.31 -7.18 0.436 Belize 1.921 2.416 1.301 3.637 2.849 0.085 1.87 2.08 0.297 -11.997 0.446 Belarus 5.55 1.708 0.999 1.651 -3.83 -2.526 2.532 3.149 1.222 -5.992 0.446 Suriname 5.847 2.697 2.931 0.254 -3.414 5.56 1.762 2.662 2.3 -4.9 0.454 Micronesia 3.189 -1.867 -3.68 -2.306 4.622 0.9 2.682 0.212 1.183 -0.384 0.455 Netherlands 1.55 -1.031 -0.127 1.424 1.958 2.192 2.911 2.597 1.811 -7.493 0.579 Belgium 1.695 0.739 0.459 1.579 2.033 1.511 1.965 1.458 1.365 -6.924 0.588 St. Vincent and the Grenadines -0.419 1.382 1.833 1.214 1.33 1.897 1 2.163 0.4 -4.547 0.625 St. Lucia 4.327 -0.109 -2.005 1.328 0.102 3.428 3.489 2.639 1.729 -8.496 6.432 Austria 2.923 0.68 0.026 0.661 1.015 2.083 2.476 2.42 1.585 -6.997 0.687 South Africa 3.284 2.213 2.485 1.847 1.194 0.399 1.415 0.787 0.153 -5.801 0.798 Norway 0.981 2.703 1.034 1.969 1.967 1.072 2.323 1.29 1.151 -6.269 0.822 Germany 3.913 0.428 0.431 2.218 1.742 2.23 2.465 1.522 0.565 -6.952 0.856 Slovenia 0.861 -2.639 -1.029 2.768 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.865 Azerbaijan -1.573 2.203 5.843 2.798 2.21 3.122 4.833 4.118 2.443 -8.039 0.898 Switzerland 1.833 1.006 1.879 2.482 1.266 1.711 1.864 2.744 0.917 -5.966 0.9736 Russia 5.066 3.7 1.8 0.7 -1.955 0.286 1.795 2.535 1.336 -5.466 0.980 Denmark 1.336 0.229 0.935 1.616 2.343 3.248 2.037 2.389 2.367 -6.5 1 United Kingdom 1.54 1.479 2.14 2.608 2.355 1.918 1.892 1.341 1.409 -6.502 1.018 Palau 5.828 2.11 -1.304 5.451 8.202 0.019 -3.4 5.158 0.5 -11.949 1.062 Samoa 4.173 -4.089 -0.419 0.078 4.272 8.054 1.016 -2.168 3.464 -3.668 1.071 St. Kitts and Nevis 1.827 -2.228 5.384 6.286 1.032 2.282 -1.978 2.924 2.909 -8.1 1.088 Tunisia -1.918 4.089 2.822 2.873 1.166 1.249 1.918 2.664 1.043 -4.276 1.217 Sweden 3.052 -0.631 1.088 2.747 4.421 2.413 2.412 2.225 1.232 -6.788 1.217 Canada 3.146 1.762 2.33 2.868 0.69 1.107 2.979 1.834 1.458 2.1264 3.089 Marshall Islands -0.756 -2.37 3.718 -0.94 1.591 1.307 4.057 3.625 2.411 -0.24 1.24 Burundi 4.033 4.447 5.944 4.494 -3.868 -0.628 0.544 1.646 1.772 -5.542 1.284 Tonga 1.817 -1.125 -0.627 2.529 3.984 5.103 2.693 0.436 -0.141 -1.245 1.342 Republic of Congo 3.393 3.829 3.272 6.843 2.619 -2.829 -1.772 1.59 -0.902 -2.277 1.377 Czech Republic 1.778 -0.8 -0.484 2.715 5.309 2.451 4.353 2.846 2.566 -6.5 1.423 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.908 -0.707 2.351 1.15 3.074 3.215 3.114 3.624 2.7 -5 1.443 United States 1.551 2.249 1.842 2.526 2.908 1.638 2.37 2.927 2.334 -5.907 1.444 Mexico 3.663 3.642 1.354 2.804 Angola 4.859 3.472 8.542 4.955 4.823 0.944 -2.58 -0.15 -1.699 0.444 2.361 Hungary 1.819 -1.472 1.963 4.195 3.846 2.2 4.323 5.094 4.928 -3.1 2.38 Iceland 1.882 1.296 4.134 2.083 4.749 6.627 4.546 3.814 1.919 -7.206 2.384 The Gambia -8.13 5.242 2.873 -1.407 4.058 1.943 4.823 6.547 5.975 2.5 2.442 South Korea 3.686 2.403 3.165 Somalia n/a 1.2 1.86 2.354 3.46 2.894 1.385 2.8 2.9 -2.5 1.817 Slovak Republic 2.865 1.896 0.671 2.753 4.822 2.123 3.041 4.034 2.276 -6.2 1.828 North Macedonia 2.34 -0.456 2.925 3.629 3.856 2.848 1.082 2.72 3.551 -4 1.85 Ecuador 7.868 5.642 4.947 3.789 0.099 -1.226 2.368 1.289 0.054 -6.271 1.856 Bulgaria 2.351 0.361 0.319 1.895 3.99 3.812 3.507 3.084 3.372 -4 1.869 Antigua and Barbuda -1.959 3.372 -0.601 3.797 3.824 5.498 3.145 7.389 5.264 -9.998 1.973 New Zealand 1.904 2.528 2.203 3.17 4.078 4.167 3.774 3.166 2.18 -7.212 1.996 Uruguay 5.162 3.538 4.638 3.239 0.371 1.69 2.591 1.62 0.222 -3 2.0466 Eswatini 2.247 5.391 3.862 0.913 2.312 1.268 2.025 2.351 1.037 -0.941 2.047 Chad 0.12 8.807 5.763 6.893 1.77 -5.558 -2.38 2.303 2.96 -0.158 2.051 Lesotho 5.716 6.073 3.851 2.824 3.261 3.395 -0.973 0.381 1.196 -5.208 2.052 Timor-Leste 5.807 6.017 2.125 4.451 3.056 3.551 -3.799 -0.78 3.1 -3 2.053 Luxembourg 2.539 -0.353 3.654 4.297 4.305 4.575 1.801 3.111 2.298 -4.898 2.133 Latvia 6.285 4.134 2.328 1.915 3.261 1.774 3.787 4.285 2.197 -8.608 2.136 Taiwan, Province of China 3.674 2.222 2.484 4.719 1.466 2.165 3.311 2.745 2.714 -4.031 2.147 Namibia 5.091 5.062 5.615 5.758 4.527 -0.281 -0.062 0.342 -1.395 -2.484 2.217 Thailand 0.84 7.243 2.687 0.984 3.134 3.429 4.066 4.151 2.372 -6.662 2.224 Cabo Verde 3.969 1.082 0.803 0.611 1.007 4.706 3.702 5.078 5.458 -4.04 2.2381 Nicaragua 6.317 6.496 4.927 4.785 4.792 4.563 4.631 -3.95 -3.879 -6 2.268 Liberia 7.7 8.42 8.836 0.695 0.007 -1.63 2.469 1.242 -2.516 -2.501 2.272 Chile 6.124 5.317 4.048 1.779 2.32 1.714 1.174 3.939 1.124 -4.486 2.305 Grenada 0.765 -1.155 2.351 7.342 6.445 3.74 4.439 4.141 3.142 -8.001 2.321 Nigeria 4.887 4.279 5.394 6.31 2.653 -1.617 0.806 1.923 2.208 -3.41 2.343 Hungary 1.819 -1.472 1.963 4.195 3.846 2.2 4.323 5.094 4.928 -3.1 2.38 Iceland 1.882 1.296 4.134 2.083 4.749 6.627 4.546 3.814 1.919 -7.206 2.384 The Gambia -8.13 5.242 2.873 -1.407 4.058 1.943 4.823 6.547 5.975 2.5 2.442 South Korea 3.686 2.403 3.165 3.202 2.809 2.947 3.16 2.665 2.033 -1.178 2.489 Lithuania 6.025 3.834 3.558 3.508 2.033 2.556 4.248 3.644 3.914 -8.086 2.523 Fiji 2.7 1.411 4.734 5.604 4.664 2.51 5.425 3.526 0.5 -5.8 2.527 Bahrain 1.984 3.728 5.416 4.351 2.863 3.473 3.814 1.955 1.819 -3.59 2.581 Israel 4.879 2.37 4.269 3.778 2.312 3.982 3.575 3.441 3.503 -6.288 2.582 Mauritius 4.077 3.496 3.36 3.745 3.553 3.838 3.814 3.761 3.482 -6.8 2.632 Estonia 7.444 3.125 1.346 2.987 1.845 2.632 5.749 4.761 4.334 -7.5 2.672 Morocco 5.246 3.01 4.535 2.669 4.55 1.047 4.235 2.99 2.203 -3.744 2.674 Kosovo 4.377 2.81 3.442 1.222 4.103 4.063 4.226 3.816 4 -5 2.71 Comoros 4.144 3.168 4.466 2.107 1.299 3.457 4.177 3.639 1.866 -1.16 2.716 Saudi Arabia 9.997 5.411 2.699 3.652 4.106 1.671 -0.742 2.434 0.331 -2.283 2.728 Oman 2.565 9.104 5.103 1.423 4.658 4.897 0.346 1.764 0.469 -2.844 2.749 Poland 5.017 1.608 1.392 3.318 3.839 3.064 4.938 5.148 4.095 -4.579 2.784 Costa Rica 4.307 4.797 2.269 3.515 3.632 4.246 3.86 2.66 2.084 -3.292 2.808 São Tomé and Príncipe 4.398 3.142 4.815 6.55 3.798 4.172 3.871 3.028 1.302 -6 2.908 Guatemala 4.445 3.148 3.485 4.444 4.092 2.676 3.003 3.056 3.57 -1.963 2.997 Seychelles 5.379 3.68 6.018 4.531 4.911 4.563 4.376 3.754 3.901 -10.835 3.028 Zimbabwe 14.197 16.658 1.975 2.383 1.791 0.742 4.704 3.497 -8.276 -7.383 3.029 Romania 2.007 2.007 3.515 3.411 3.872 4.801 7.111 4.437 4.078 -5 3.031 Colombia 6.948 3.912 5.134 4.499 2.956 2.087 1.359 2.515 3.322 -2.386 3.035 Honduras 3.836 4.129 2.792 3.058 3.84 3.893 4.843 3.697 2.651 -2.35 3.039 Singapore 6.338 4.462 4.837 3.938 2.989 3.243 4.337 3.438 0.733 3.085 Kiribati 1.595 4.713 4.215 -0.698 10.405 5.13 0.897 2.313 2.297 0.001 3.087 Madagascar 1.578 3.011 2.3 3.132 3.933 3.933 3.933 4.565 4.758 0.39 3.0 Qatar 13.375 4.687 4.41 3.979 3.658 2.131 1.58 1.493 0.066 -4.345 3.103 Gabon 7.092 5.251 5.517 4.435 3.879 2.091 0.499 0.846 3.402 -1.196 3.182 Peru 6.452 5.951 5.837 2.394 3.274 4.05 2.475 3.969 2.162 -4.534 3.203 Paraguay 4.249 -0.539 8.417 4.861 3.08 4.313 4.954 3.681 0.2 -1 3.222 Moldova 5.818 -0.59 9.044 5 -0.338 4.409 4.691 4.002 3.58 -3 3.262 Mauritania 4.173 4.47 4.151 4.275 5.376 1.261 3.497 2.115 5.861 -1.986 3.319 Botswana 6.048 4.456 11.344 4.149 -1.698 4.304 2.904 4.479 2.966 -5.379 3.357 Guinea-Bissau 8.085 -1.713 3.256 0.965 6.134 5.307 5.789 3.8 4.6 -1.5 3.372 Kazakhstan 7.4 4.8 6 4.2 1.2 1.1 4.1 4.1 4.4 -2.53 3.487 Zambia 5.565 7.598 5.057 4.698 2.92 3.757 3.524 4.035 1.52 -3.507 3.517 Solomon Islands 13.196 4.555 3.018 2.25 2.542 3.221 3.694 3.863 1.24 -2.07 3.551 Malawi 4.854 1.886 5.2 5.7 2.95 2.27 4 3.17 4.5 1 3.533 Egypt 1.765 2.226 3.302 2.916 4.372 4.347 4.077 5.314 5.558 1.952 3.583 Pakistan 3.624 3.837 3.683 4.053 4.058 4.563 5.219 5.528 3.294 -1.547 3.631 Afghanistan 6.479 13.968 5.683 2.697 0.988 2.161 2.889 2.664 3.037 -3.007 3.756 Kyrgyz Republic 5.956 -0.088 10.915 4.024 3.876 4.336 4.74 3.459 4.468 -4.044 3.764 Tuvala 7.476 -3.885 4.91 1.178 9.23 5.885 4.6 3.662 6 -0.953 3.81 Georgia 7.358 6.369 3.621 4.431 3.023 2.906 4.842 4.843 5.148 -3.999 3.854 Bolivia 5.204 5.122 6.796 5.461 4.857 4.264 4.195 4.224 2.8 -2.9 4.002 Mali 2.656 -0.703 2.201 6.775 6.623 5.946 5.037 5.177 5.1 1.532 4.034 Cameroon 4.129 4.543 5.404 5.884 5.651 4.648 3.549 4.062 3.747 -1.215 4.04 Armenia 4.7 7.134 3.412 3.607 3.254 0.195 7.518 5.238 7.597 -1.479 4.118 Eritrea 25.71 1.886 -10.456 30.394 -20.621 7.391 -10.015 13.032 3.836 0.109 4.181 Sierra Leone 6.312 15.178 20.72 4.555 -20.493 6.354 3.771 3.458 5.124 -2.314 4.267 Papua New Guinea 1.108 4.657 3.825 13.544 9.484 4.078 3.538 -0.849 5.026 -0.961 4.345 Iraq 7.546 13.936 7.628 0.738 2.537 15.199 -2.495 -0.563 3.914 -4.723 4.372 Sri Lanka 8.405 9.145 3.396 4.961 5.008 4.487 3.578 3.306 2.283 -0.536 4.403 Malaysia 5.293 5.474 4.694 6.007 5.007 4.45 5.742 4.741 4.33 -1.7 4.404 Turkey 11.113 4.79 8.491 5.167 6.086 3.184 7.471 2.827 0.937 -4.998 4.507 Uganda 6.821 2.24 4.714 4.561 5.67 2.323 5.026 6.331 4.92 3.52 4.613 Maldives 8.567 2.517 7.281 7.33 2.885 6.338 6.804 6.889 5.657 -8.074 4.619 Nepal 3.422 4.781 4.129 5.989 3.323 0.589 8.223 6.658 7.051 2.509 4.667 Dominican Republic 3.761 2.869 3.554 7.213 6.509 6.983 4.722 7.015 5.071 -0.965 4.673 Indonesia 6.17 6.03 5.557 5.007 4.876 5.033 5.07 5.17 5.025 0.499 4.844 Benin 2.964 4.811 7.191 6.358 1.778 3.34 5.672 6.697 6.397 4.519 4.973 Malta 1.359 2.794 4.839 8.791 10.858 5.83 6.471 7.314 4.384 -2.814 4.983 Sengal 1.458 5.117 2.822 6.614 6.367 6.356 7.407 6.363 5.287 2.992 5.078 Mozambique 7.404 7.258 6.964 7.399 6.723 3.824 3.741 3.428 2.224 2.2 5.117 Kenya 6.112 4.563 5.879 5.357 5.718 5.879 4.863 6.32 5.626 1.01 5.133 Togo 6.398 6.544 6.112 5.921 5.743 5.559 4.357 4.91 5.3 1 5.184 Democratic Republic of the Congo 6.875 7.087 8.482 9.47 6.916 2.4 3.727 5.816 4.381 -2.239 5.291 Burkina Faso 6.623 6.453 5.793 4.327 3.921 5.959 6.156 6.821 5.689 1.996 5.374 Niger 2.365 10.6 5.566 6.564 4.368 5.689 4.998 7.005 5.829 0.953 5.394 5.829 0.953 5.394 Panama 11.314 9.779 6.903 5.067 5.733 4.953 5.599 3.692 3.006 -2.05 5.4 Ireland 0.339 0.227 1.352 8.527 25.121 3.678 8.155 8.307 5.543 -6.781 5.447 Bhutan 9.866 6.495 3.582 3.968 6.221 7.408 6.322 3.734 5.335 2.671 5.560 Philippines 3.66 6.684 7.064 6.145 6.067 6.884 6.678 6.244 5.905 0.648 5.598 Guinea 5.615 5.915 3.934 3.708 3.813 10.828 10.338 6.181 5.645 2.92 5.89 Ghana 14.198 8.504 7.19 2.897 2.178 3.448 8.143 6.263 6.113 1.497 6.042 Uzbekistan 7.785 7.376 7.585 7.179 7.448 6.094 4.462 5.4 5.6 1.8 6.073 Djibouti 7.293 4.842 5.001 7.062 7.696 6.653 5.403 8.408 7.498 1 6.086 Vietnam 6.413 5.505 5.554 6.422 6.987 6.69 6.94 7.076 7.017 2.7 6.13 India 6.638 5.456 6.386 7.41 7.996 8.256 7.044 6.12 4.228 1.871 6.14 Tanzania 7.905 5.141 6.782 6.732 6.161 6.867 6.773 6.951 6.269 2.014 6.159 Myanmar 5.471 6.486 7.899 8.2 7.473 6.408 5.75 6.405 6.5 1.799 6.239 Cambodia 7.07 7.313 7.357 7.143 7.036 6.863 6.997 7.533 7.045 -1.587 6.277 Côte d'Ivoire -4.857 10.864 9.272 8.794 8.843 7.179 7.36 6.793 6.9 2.7 6.384 Lao P.D.R. 7.986 7.805 8.026 7.621 7.27 7.023 6.832 6.308 4.72 0.723 6.431 Bangladesh 6.494 6.26 6.038 6.314 6.842 7.202 7.584 8.014 7.879 2.019 6.465 Tajikistan 7.4 7.5 7.4 6.7 6 6.9 7.1 7.3 7.5 1 6.48 China 9.5 7.9 7.8 7.3 6.9 6.849 6.947 6.75 6.11 1.181 6.724 Mongolia 17.291 12.32 11.649 7.885 2.38 1.168 5.337 7.247 5.099 -1 6.938 Rwanda 7.968 8.639 4.718 6.157 8.873 5.982 6.12 8.606 10.063 3.5 7.063 Turkmenistan 14.72 11.051 10.163 10.346 6.453 6.2 6.47 6.153 6.347 1.845 7.975 Nauru/b> 10.778 10.367 30.969 27.229 3.418 3.02 -5.496 5.703 0.959 -1.675 8.527 Ethiopia 11.4 8.7 9.9 10.3 10.4 8 10.21 7.703 8.967 3.237 8.882 Guyana 5.437 5.039 5.018 3.898 3.055 3.356 2.134 4.138 4.663 52.768 8.951 Syria n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook April 2020.