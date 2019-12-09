Here is the list of countries that owe the most to foreign creditors in 2019. The United States leads, followed by the Euro area and the United Kingdom.

With great external debt comes great responsibility. Countries resort to foreign borrowing to maintain financial liquidity and stimulate growth. For rich nations facing a downturn, taking a loan at low interest rates can be more desirable the raising taxes. For emerging nations, this kind of financing is even more essential to cover for domestic resource gaps and pay for programs that can help reduce poverty and foster longer-term growth. There is, however, a well-known problem with debts: borrowing money is easier than paying it back.

"Debt is like any other trap," the 19th century American author Josh Billings has said: "Easy enough to get into, but hard enough to get out of." How hard? To the extent that there is no such thing as zero external debt, and both the most and the least-developed countries in the world alike (and all those in between) today struggle more than ever under the burden of what they owe. According to estimates of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the Washington-based global association of the financial industry, overall international borrowing rose to more than $246 trillion in the first trimester of 2019, nearly 320% of worldwide GDP. Simply put, the world borrows over three times more than it produces.

External debt—also called "foreign" or "sovereign debt"—is the total capital that is owed to creditors outside of a country's border. The debtors can be governments, corporations and private citizens; the creditors include governments, commercial banks and international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. High levels of external debt pose greater risks than internal debt because repayments in foreign currency are more exposed to exchange rate shocks.

What can possibly go wrong? The first thing that occurs when you borrow too much and too often is that loans and interests repayments undermine the very purpose for which such loans were taken in the first place: boosting economic productivity. Many economists see the accumulated debt as a tax on the future output of a nation: investments on education, health, infrastructure and the like are discouraged when an ever-growing portion of revenues goes to pay back creditors. A country that lives persistently beyond its means will eventually become unable to make good on its fiscal promises, defaulting on its debt. When that happens, it will find even harder to borrow more money and dig itself out of the crisis. Just ask the Greeks, the Argentinians or the Venezuelans.

Not all default crises, however, are created equal. Poor fiscal responsibility is not the only culprit. Debtors often inherit the faults of their fathers, as when loans incurred by governments and regimes no longer in power fall to a subsequent administration. Many countries are also still suffering from the economic impact of colonialism and the misappropriation of their funds and resources, which pose an overhang constraint on growth and development. Many others, often small and already impoverished, will be forced to contract even more debts to pay for the loss of trade, tourism and the destruction caused by climate change, a problem primarily created by greenhouse gas emissions from richer nations. The economic ripples will be felt across entire regions and beyond.

The ballooning external debt in the world's largest economies poses yet a different, and perhaps more immediate and greater in scale, danger. The most indebted nations are, in fact, the richest ones. Accounting for close to half of global liabilities, the top three borrowers in the world are the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. While their debt, given these governments' stability and proven capability to pay back those who lent them money, is generally considered risk-free, there are growing concerns about the sustainability of such high level of borrowing, in particular when any shifts in market conditions or a rise in interest rates could make repayments harder to service. The larger is the exposure to cross-border capital flows, the smaller is the ability of a country to withstand external shocks: the contagion effect, if any of these giants would finally show to have feet of clay, would be devastating.

Gross External Debt Position

Rank Country ($ Mil.) 1 United States 20,263,768 2 Euro area 16,723,186 3 United Kingdom 8,491,386 4 France 6,470,490 5 Germany 5,800,945 6 Luxembourg 4,252,684 7 Japan 4,243,568 8 Netherlands 4,238,429 9 Ireland 2,699,739 10 Italy 2,471,611 11 Spain 2,390,372 12 Canada 2,090,761 13 China 1,971,657 14 Switzerland 1,839,892 15 Hong Kong SAR; China 1,633,428 16 Singapore 1,537,397 17 Australia 1,484,182 18 Belgium 1,294,425 19 Sweden 895,862 20 Brazil 697,228 21 Austria 693,685 22 Norway 648,639 23 Finland 628,904 24 India 543,000 25 Denmark 517,447 26 Greece 481,430 27 Portugal 474,952 28 Russia Federation 468,849 29 South Korea 462,062 30 Mexico 457,956 31 Turkey 446,860 32 Indonesia 391,828 33 Poland 352,333 34 Argentina 283,567 35 Mauritius 237,099 36 Cyprus 236,834 37 Malaysia 221,436 38 Czech Republic 194,146 39 New Zealand 190,581 40 Chile 186,697 41 South Africa 180,568 42 Thailand 163,403 43 Saudi Arabia 162,744 44 Hungary 160,462 45 Kazakhstan 158,309 46 Colombia 133,246 47 Ukraine 115,511 48 Slovak Republic 112,797 49 Romania 112,228 50 Egypt 108,699 51 Malta 104,861 52 Israel 98,231 53 Philippines 81,259 54 Peru 66,387 55 Sri Lanka 55,469 56 Morocco 50,770 57 Croatia 50,714 58 Slovenia 49,723 59 Ecuador 49,335 60 Uruguay 41,651 61 Belarus 40,071 62 Latvia 40,003 63 Bulgaria 39,528 64 Lithuania 38,816 65 Tunisia 34,640 66 Jordan 32,237 67 Costa Rica 29,195 68 Estonia 25,087 69 Iceland 19,349 70 Georgia 18,184 71 El Salvador 17,114 72 Armenia 11,473 73 North Macedonia 9,473 74 Kyrgyz Republic 8,290 75 Moldova 7,234 76 Seychelles 5,092 77 West Bank and Gaza 1,682

Source: World Bank's Quarterly External Debt Statistics SDDS, 10/17/19 update.