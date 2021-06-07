A global pandemic re-shuffles Global Finance's ranking of the world's safest countries.

With the world turned upside-down and inside-out by a global pandemic that began in 2020, determining the relative safety of each country is now more important than ever. Global Finance's safest countries in the world rankings features updated data and sources, a new time frame, and incorporates each country’s experience and risk from Covid-19.

So which countries have proven to be safe and which have not?

Like our previous rankings, the safety score for countries takes into account three fundamental factors. These factors are war and peace, personal security, and natural disaster risk including the unique risk factors stemming from Covid-19. Each of these factors was based on 2020 reports that were done in 2021. In order to make sure the data is relevant to current experiences, the Covid-19 scores were derived from data as of May 30, 2021. Compared to the fundamental factors, our Covid-19 scores weight deaths per capita from the disease twice as heavily as the other factors and takes vaccinations per capita as a countervailing or positive factor into account, weighing it equally as the other fundamentals. In essence, a country's overall score is made up of one-half fundamental factors, one-third Covid-19 deaths per capita, and one-sixth Covid vaccination per capita.

Deaths per capita is a direct measure of how well or poorly a given country responded to the spread of Covid-19 which in turn is based on the country's healthcare infrastructure, government capabilities, political leadership and culture in face of a major, unexpected crisis. Vaccinations per capita on the other hand reflects a country’s financial power and future performance via preventative measures stemming further outbreaks.

Since the ranking is driven by data, Global Finance did not include countries that were missing data in any of the categories. These include countries like Bhutan, Belarus, and Sudan that do not have scores from the safety and tourism report while other countries like Kosovo and Somalia are missing data from the World Risk Report.

The top ranking countries are diverse geographically and are spread amongst Europe and Asia. Of the top 20, nine of them are located in Europe and four of those are Northern European (Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway). The remaining 11 out of 20 are primarily countries in the Middle East or Southeast/East Asia. Missing from the top 20 are many of the other European countries that performed well in past rankings. Countries such as Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, and Belgium suffered greatly in the rankings because their governments handled the Covid-19 crisis poorly.

The global pandemic upended many of the usual rankings and dynamics between developed and developing countries. Many highly developed European countries that usually perform very well and often land in the top 20 suffered high Covid-19 deaths per capita which brought down their rankings. Portugal (29), Spain (41), Slovenia (47), and Belgium (66) all had some of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world and previously ranked in the top 20 safest countries. Hungary (90), Italy (84), and the UK (38) also suffered from high Covid-19 deaths per capita which pushed them to much lower rankings. The trend continues for the United States (71) and Argentina (98) which both scored well in other categories but were unable to prevent widespread outbreaks and deaths.

The pandemic created a situation in which many developing countries in Africa and Southeast Asia punched above their weight. Laos (32), Vietnam (49), and Cambodia (80) as well as African countries such as Uganda (81) and Rwanda (37) all were able to effectively manage Covid-19 and limit deaths per capita which dramatically improved their safety rankings compared to previous years. However, while these countries effectively managed and prevented Covid-19 outbreaks, they often have much higher risks in terms of military conflict, crime, and general danger to the population.

In essence, Covid-19 challenged the conventional wisdom about the safety of any given country. Countries in North America, Europe, and perhaps some in the Middle East and Asia would dominate the top spots mainly because of their wealth and developed status. Developed countries would also be much better equipped to handle something as dangerous and complex as a pandemic than their less developed peers. Yet what we have seen is that many of the world's major economic powers (United States, France, U.K) or regional powerhouses (Brazil, Russia, India, China) became epicenters of the pandemic in their areas of the world.

While Covid-19 reshuffled our world's safest countries ranking, it did not boost the worst-performing countries and their relative rankings. Countries with serious civil conflict that have high risks from natural disaster such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Yemen, and El Salvador all reported relatively low death tolls from Covid-19, yet performed poorly in terms of safety overall. Yemen's brutal civil war and El Salvador's high murder rate (highest in Latin America) offset any improvement in safety ranking because they avoided the worst case scenario surrounding Covid-19.

These rankings and scores should be taken with a grain of salt compared to previous editions. While the fundamental factors rely on concise reports produced by NGOs and international organizations, the Covid-19 death tolls and the vaccination rates are largely based on self-reporting by governments. Countries like China, Tanzania, and Venezuela may not be producing credible figures. Another point of difficulty is that some governments may not be capable of gathering all the necessary data. In developing countries without standardized and modern government reporting structures, deaths can go unreported, making it impossible to measure death tolls accurately. This is probably what is occurring in India as many families have reported undercounting of Covid-19 deaths by the country's authorities.

To sum up, Covid-19 has upended many of the pre-pandemic assumptions regarding which countries are safest and why. While the core factors that ordinarily make up our safety rankings are largely unchanged, Covid-19 presented a new challenge for governments across the world. And as the world's vaccination numbers steadily rise, we are left with a sobering question: How would the world cope with a future pandemic?

Rank Country Global Finance Safety Index Score 1 Iceland 3.9724 2 United Arab Emirates 4.2043 3 Qatar 4.5609 4 Singapore 4.6184 5 Finland 4.9782 6 Mongolia 5.6092 7 Norway 5.9003 8 Denmark 6.2422 9 Canada 6.3129 10 New Zealand 6.4352 11 Australia 6.7699 12 Bahrain 6.8054 13 Cyprus 7.2315 14 Switzerland 7.3316 15 Austria 7.3454 16 Estonia 7.4615 17 South Korea 7.5089 18 Kuwait 7.6480 19 Saudi Arabia 7.6917 20 Germany 7.7059 21 Ireland 7.8351 22 Japan 7.9247 23 Israel 8.0181 24 Morocco 8.0539 25 Oman 8.0631 26 China 8.0636 27 Malaysia 8.0923 28 Mauritius 8.1622 29 Portugal 8.2539 30 Kazakhstan 8.2994 31 Sweden 8.4163 32 Laos 8.4237 33 Netherlands 8.7304 34 Serbia 8.8283 35 Lithuania 8.8327 36 Botswana 8.9897 37 Rwanda 9.0024 38 United Kingdom 9.0055 39 Latvia 9.0456 40 Tajikistan 9.2339 41 Spain 9.2561 42 Ghana 9.2945 43 Nepal 9.2971 44 Sri Lanka 9.3609 45 Zambia 9.3652 46 Azerbaijan 9.4562 47 Slovenia 9.554 48 Malawi 9.5802 49 Vietnam 9.6150 50 Tanzania 9.6671 51 Romania 9.6706 52 Jordan 9.6991 53 Liberia 9.7067 54 Senegal 9.7235 55 Equatorial Guinea 9.7488 56 Lesotho 9.7576 57 France 9.7914 58 Greece 9.8026 59 Sierra Leone 9.8059 60 Indonesia 9.8128 61 Algeria 9.8847 62 Namibia 9.9067 63 Albania 9.9300 64 Mauritania 9.9736 65 Egypt 9.9841 66 Belgium 9.9869 67 The Gambia 10.0195 68 Chile 10.0716 69 Poland 10.1538 70 Thailand 10.1649 71 USA 10.1875 72 Uruguay 10.2331 73 Kyrgyz Republic 10.2730 74 Croatia 10.3129 75 Angola 10.5200 76 Benin 10.5253 77 Dominican Republic 10.5449 78 Guinea 10.5547 79 Zimbabwe 10.6430 80 Cambodia 10.6824 81 Uganda 10.6838 82 Mozambique 10.7103 83 Ethiopia 10.7221 84 Italy 10.7901 85 Slovakia 10.8384 86 Czech Republic 10.8644 87 Cote d'Ivoire 10.9747 88 Georgia 11.0289 89 Bolivia 11.2715 90 Hungary 11.2723 91 India 11.2968 92 Burkina Faso 11.3025 93 Tunisia 11.3096 94 Burundi 11.4464 95 Paraguay 11.4676 96 Kenya 11.4996 97 Costa Rica 11.5232 98 Argentina 11.5349 99 Nicaragua 11.5449 100 Panama 11.6456 101 Guinea-Bissau 11.6872 102 Armenia 11.7685 103 Haiti 11.8219 104 Russia 11.8306 105 Bangladesh 11.8453 106 Iran 11.8461 107 Turkey 11.8725 108 Ecuador 11.9027 109 Trinidad and Tobago 11.9682 110 Jamaica 12.3555 111 Cameroon 12.3830 112 Chad 12.4076 113 Moldova 12.5802 114 Bulgaria 12.7019 115 Mali 12.7392 116 Pakistan 12.7415 117 Democratic Republic of the Congo 12.7944 118 Lebanon 12.8760 119 Ukraine 12.8897 120 South Africa 13.0681 121 Montenegro 13.0748 122 Venezuela 13.3481 123 Honduras 13.5859 124 El Salvador 13.6809 125 North Macedonia 13.7346 126 Yemen 13.7672 127 Peru 13.7978 128 Mexico 14.0531 129 Brazil 14.1011 130 Bosnia and Herzegovina 14.1361 131 Nigeria 14.2778 132 Guatemala 14.5842 133 Colombia 14.8461 134 Philippines 14.8899

