Global payments service provider SumUp just obtained an e-money license from the Central Bank of Ireland. SumUp will now offer payments and issue e-money wallets for its initiatives in 26 countries across Europe. With existing licenses in Lithuania and the UK, SumUp hopes to transform its Irish office into a key regulated hub. Services on offer include the introduction of payment links and billing options, a new e-commerce suite and gift-card partnerships with Google, Facebook and Instagram. They are designed to support customers with safer payments.

Gareth Walsh, Ireland CEO at SumUp, said in the press release: “Our core products allow our users to take remote and contactless card payments during lockdown situations.”

The European Banking Authority established a central register with information regarding payment and electronic-money institutions authorized or registered within the European Union and the European Economic Area.