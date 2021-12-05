The PRI, founded in 2006, supports a network of more than 4,300 signatories that represent more than $121 trillion of assets under management.

The UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), which promotes the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as crucial investment inputs, appointed David Atkin as CEO, effective December 10. The move follows the departure of Fiona Reynolds, who led the organization for nine years before stepping down in June.

The PRI, founded in 2006, supports a network of more than 4,300 signatories that represent more than $121 trillion of assets under management. It has seen a significant rise in signatories over the past few years as ESG becomes a dominant theme in institutional investing.

Pensions-industry veteran Atkin previously served as CEO of Australian asset owners Cbus, Emergency & State Super and Just Superfund. Most recently, he was deputy CEO of investment manager AMP Capital. Atkin is no stranger to the PRI, serving on its board between 2009 and 2015.

“After an extensive global search, PRI is very pleased to appoint David Atkin as CEO,” said PRI Chair Martin Skancke. “David is a passionate and authentic leader with a deep understanding of mission-driven organizations, and a highly experienced and effective manager. He is ideally suited to lead PRI at a time of continued growth in its presence and membership worldwide, which has been expertly led by Fiona Reynolds for the past nine years. As David takes on the CEO role, we are also tremendously thankful to Fiona for her contributions.”

“I am very excited to be given this opportunity to lead the PRI in its next phase of meeting the needs of its broad and diverse signatory base,” added Atkin. “Responsible investment entered the mainstream, and today, for the first time, the majority of investors around the world recognize the importance of incorporating ESG factors into their investment and ownership activities.”