More than 120 executives from digital banks and the digital arms of traditional banks were on hand in Dubai on September 20 to celebrate our annual awards for the World’s Best Digital Banks. Gathering at the Ritz-Carlton to network and congratulate each other, winners from the first round of country awards accepted their prizes, and all awaited the first public announcement of this year’s global winners.

1. Citi’s team collecting multiple awards in the corporate and consumer categories including the top World’s Best Digital Bank Award for 2022.

2. Bank of Georgia’s Nini Arshakuni accepting the World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank award.

3. Raju Buddhiraju (left) and Hussein M Ali Al-Abdulla (right) from Commercial Bank of Qatar collecting the World’s Best in Consumer Social Media Marketing and Services from Global Finance’s Chris Giarraputo.

4. Arab Bank’s Rami Joudah (left) and Feras Darwish (right) accepting the World’s Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site award

5. Saudi National Bank’s Omar Yassine collecting World’s Best Corporate Mobile Banking App and World’s Best Consumer Mobile Banking Adaptive Site awards

6. Ramesh Sankar (left) and Arun Kumar (right) from DBS accepting the World’s Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site and the World’s Best SME Banking awards from Global Finance’s Chris Giarraputo (middle).

7. Natia Vacharadze, TBC Bank collecting the World’s Best Corporate Online Portal/User Experience (UX) Design Award for 2022

8. Halil Ozcan, Burgan Bank accepting the award for Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site in Western Europe.

9. Ameriabank’s Artak Hanesyan collecting the Most Innovative Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe award.

10. Lucille de Kock from First National Bank accepting the Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa and the Best Consumer Mobile Banking App in Africa for 2022 awards

11. Mashreq Bank’s Fernando Morillo and Ibrahim Al Mheiri, Global Finance’s Chris Giarraputo and Joel Van Dusen from Mashreq Bank (left to right) receiving the Best Islamic Digital Bank in the UAE award

12. First Abu Dhabi Bank’s team accepting the Most Innovative Consumer Digital Bank in the UAE, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in the UAE and the Best Consumer User Experience (UX) Design in the UAE awards for 2022.