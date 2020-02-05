Advice, customized solutions and security differentiate the winners in Global Finance’s 20th annual competition.

Trust has always been the basis of the trade finance industry. Finance officials at exporting companies trust their own bank more than they do the remote foreign buyers of their products and services. The letter of credit provides a bridge and offers the safest form of payment in international trade. It has survived the ongoing digital transformation of the industry and has reemerged in electronic form. Automation and the widespread use of templates have vastly improved efficiency and accuracy in processing the backup trade documents.

Meanwhile, the turmoil surrounding the US-China trade war has had a major impact on large Asian companies in particular. They are coping with a host of challenges, ranging from operational disruptions to currency volatility and new scrutiny in critical functions like trade finance, according to a 2019 study by Greenwich Associates. Many of these companies are passing up the rock-bottom prices offered by aggressive new entrants in the market and are willing to pay a premium to gain access to big banks’ international networks and expertise, the Connecticut-based firm says.

While noting that companies shopping for a provider still consider pricing and risk appetite, these top criteria are a baseline, with differentiation driven by service capacity. “The new tariffs are forcing companies around the world to reroute supply chains,” the firm says in a release. “Banks with broad networks can play an instrumental role in both finding the right locations and partners, and helping companies finance and execute these changes.”

Meanwhile, the leading trade finance banks are on the verge of transforming their industry from a paper-based system to a more efficient and transparent digitized model with faster and more reliable service. Distributed ledger technology (DLT) is close to making blockchain pilot programs into working versions that will be widely used.

Global Finance editors, with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, selected the best trade finance banks in 97 countries and eight regions. In addition, we selected the best bank for trade finance globally, as well as the best banks in various service categories, such as document management and export finance.

The regional and global winners of Global Finance’s 20th annual World’s Best Trade Finance Providers were revealed at an awards luncheon on January 15th in Frankfurt during the BAFT Global Annual Meeting. The winners are the banks that exporters and importers should choose to handle their international trade needs—leaders in developing and taking advantage of new capabilities while also monitoring global trends to deliver clients key insights on both trade and finance.

New global awards were added this year in four categories: Best Trade Finance Provider—Non-Bank, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Trade Finance, Best Trade Finance Software Provider and Best DLT Platform for Trade Finance.

WORLD’S BEST TRADE FINANCE PROVIDERS 2020

GLOBAL WINNERS Category Bank Best Trade Finance Provider — Bank BNP Paribas Best Trade Finance Provider — Non-Bank Tradeteq Most Innovative Bank for Trade Finance Shinhan Best Bank for Commodity Finance Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Best Trade Document Management BNY Mellon Best Bank for Export Finance Commerzbank Best Bank for Structured Trade Finance ANZ Best Bank for Trade Finance in Emerging Markets Société Générale Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Trade Finance Asseco Best Trade Finance Software Provider Finastra Best DLT Platform for Trade Finance Bangkok Bank

REGIONAL WINNERS North America Citi Latin America Santander Caribbean Scotiabank Western Europe Intesa Sanpaolo Central & Eastern Europe UniCredit Asia-Pacific Standard Chartered Middle East Standard Chartered Africa Société Générale

COUNTRY WINNERS Algeria Société Générale Algerie Angola BAI Argentina Banco Santander Rio Armenia Converse Bank Australia ANZ Austria Raiffeisen Bank International Azerbaijan Pasha Bank Bahrain Bank ABC Bangladesh Standard Chartered Belgium KBC Bank Bosnia & Herzegovina UniCredit Bank Botswana RMB Botswana Brazil Itaú BBA Bulgaria United Bulgarian Bank Cambodia Acleda Bank Cameroon Société Générale Cameroun Canada Royal Bank of Canada Chile Banco Santander Chile China Bank of China Colombia BBVA Colombia Côte d'Ivorie Société Générale Côte d'Ivorie Croatia Zagrebacka banka Cyprus National Bank of Greece Czech Republic CSOB Denmark Citi Dominican Republic Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana Egypt National Bank of Egypt El Salvador Banco Cuscatlán Estonia Swedbank Estonia Finland SEB France Société Générale Georgia TBC Bank Germany Commerzbank Ghana Zenith Bank Greece National Bank of Greece Guatemala Banco Agromercantil Honduras Banco Ficensa Hong Kong DBS Hong Kong Hungary K&H Bank India State Bank of India Indonesia Bank Central Asia Iraq Trade Bank of Iraq Israel Bank Leumi Italy Intesa Sanpaolo Japan MUFG Jordan Arab Bank Kazakhstan Eurasian Bank Kenya NCBA Bank Kenya Kuwait National Bank of Kuwait Latvia OP Corporate Bank Lebanon BLOM Bank Lithuania OP Corporate Bank Luxembourg BGL BNP Paribas Malaysia Maybank Malta Bank of Valletta Mauritius Standard Bank Mexico BBVA Mexico Mongolia XacBank Morocco Société Générale Mozambique Millennium bim Nambia First National Bank Namibia Netherlands ING New Zealand ANZ Nigeria Access Bank Norway DNB Oman HSBC Oman Pakistan Meezan Bank Palestine Bank of Palestine Panama Bladex Peru BBVA Peru Philippines Bank of the Philippine Islands Poland Bank Millennium Portugal Novo Banco Qatar Doha Bank Romania BRD Groupe Société Générale Russia VTB Bank Saudi Arabia SABB Senegal Ecobank Senegal Serbia Banco Intesa Beograd Singapore DBS Slovakia CSOB Slovakia South Africa Standard Bank South Korea Hana Bank (formerly KEB Hana) Spain Santander Sweden Handelsbanken Switzerland UBS Taiwan Taipei Fubon Bank Thailand Bangkok Bank Tunisia Société Générale Tuisie (UIB) Turkey Garanti Bank Ukraine Raiffeisen Bank Aval United Arab Emirates First Abu Dhabi Bank United Kingdom NatWest United States Citi Uruguay Banco Itaú Uruguay Uzbekistan Hamkorbank Vietnam VietinBank

U.S. REGIONAL WINNERS New England Webster Bank Mid-Atlantic M&T Bank Great Lakes KeyCorp Plains Commerce Bank Southeast SunTrust Bank Southwest Comerica Rocky Mountain Zions Bancorp Far West U.S. Bancorp

Methodology

Global Finance editors select the winners for both the Trade Finance Awards and the Supply Chain Finance Awards with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. The editors also use entries submitted by financial services providers, as well as independent research, to evaluate a series of objective and subjective factors. This year’s ratings, which covered 97 countries and eight regions, were based on performance during the period from the fourth quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2019.

It is not necessary to enter in order to win, but experience shows that the additional information supplied in an entry can increase the chance of success. In many cases, entrants are able to present details and insights that may not be readily available to the editors of Global Finance.

The winners are those banks and providers that best serve the specialized needs of corporations as they engage in cross-border trade. The winners are not always the biggest institutions, but rather the best—those with qualities that companies should look for when choosing a provider.

Global Finance uses a proprietary algorithm with criteria—such as knowledge of local conditions and customer needs, financial strength and safety, strategic relationships and governance, competitive pricing, capital investment and innovation in products and services—weighted for relative importance. Each entity is rated on each separate criterion. The algorithm incorporates those ratings into a single numeric score, with 100 equivalent to perfection. In cases where more than one institution earns the same score, we favor local providers over global institutions, and privately owned banks over government-owned ones.