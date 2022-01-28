Global Finance names this year’s best trade finance providers in the world.

Global trade has been rocked by seismic changes to supply chains and subdued economic outputs over the course of the Covid pandemic; but increased innovation and digitalization of trade finance has ensured that businesses can still operate and provide a more sustainable future with greater transparency, which bodes well for a new trade finance ecosystem.

Trade finance is playing an increasingly crucial role in supporting companies’ efforts in meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and opportunities, be it from paperless processes or green financing; and these are being enabled by the digital efforts of both banks and technology companies.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) the global trade finance gap hit an all-time high of $1.7 trillion due to Covid—with small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), hardest hit, accounting for 40% of rejected trade finance requests. ADB highlights the role of digitalization in streamlining onboarding processes for SMEs and opening new sources of liquidity. Digital innovation can make the entire trade ecosystem more efficient, more inclusive and less costly. The pandemic has brought additional urgency to the need to solve the hurdles hindering fragile supply chains and the financing of trade.

For banks, digitalization offers a reduction in operating costs and more accurate records of transactions, which can be used to provide trade insights. It also provides more reliable and instant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, which can cut compliance costs.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret scanned documents and check them against a set of predefined rules and regulations allows banks to focus on the anomalies highlighted by AI, rather than spend their time on labor-intensive reading of documents manually and other repetitive tasks that take up much of their time. Benefits are not limited to banks. All parties across trade transactions benefit from reduced costs, greater fraud mitigation and the optimization of working capital.

The use of optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning and neural language processing significantly lowers errors in trade-related documentation, while the consolidation of digital trade documentation into a single electronic file brings further efficiencies to the multiple parties in various jurisdictions, including trading partners, financial institutions, credit insurers, shipping companies, customs and other services providers.

The digital ledger of transactions created on a blockchain, provides trade participants with all the necessary trade information in one digital document. Blockchain also creates the means to perform sustainability screening and verification, which could help scale up the delivery of green trade finance and sustainability-linked trade finance deals such as the one announced between HSBC and clothing company Epic Group, which ties pricing to ESG targets, including greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater use intensity.

While the world was forced to close borders and become more insular, interoperability between players and platforms has offered a way forward for all participants in trade finance, where cooperation promises a more inclusive and less fragmented approach to trade.

Last year, the World Bank said that to fully reap the benefits of new technologies, the entire trade ecosystem—banks, regulators, border agencies, trade bodies and corporates—must work together to apply digital innovation and drive efficiencies. This collaborative approach will help drive the future of trade finance and help meet substantiality objectives.

Methodology: Behind the Rankings

Global Finance editors select the winners for both the Trade Finance Awards and the Supply Chain Finance Awards with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. The editors also consider entries submitted by financial services providers, as well as independent research, taking into account a set of objective and subjective factors. This year’s ratings, which cover 102 countries and eight regions, were based on performance during the period from the fourth quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021.

It is not necessary to enter in order to win, but experience shows that the additional information supplied in an entry can increase the chance of success. In many cases, entrants are able to present details and insights that may not be readily available to the editors of Global Finance.

The winners are those banks and providers that best serve the specialized needs of corporations as they engage in cross-border trade. The winners are not always the biggest institutions, but rather the best: those with qualities that companies should consider most carefully when choosing a provider. Global Finance uses a proprietary algorithm with criteria—such as knowledge of local conditions and customer needs, financial strength and safety, strategic relationships and governance, competitive pricing, capital investment and innovation in products and services—weighted for relative importance. Each entity is rated on each separate criterion. The algorithm incorporates those ratings into a single numeric score, with 100 equivalent to perfection. In cases where more than one institution earns the same score, we favor local providers over global institutions and privately-owned over government-owned institutions.