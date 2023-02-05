The annual Global Finance Best Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance awards ceremony took place in London on January 25.

More than 200 elite bankers and corporate executives from around the world gathered at the closing luncheon of BAFT to honor the best in trade and supply chain finance among the regional and category winners previously announced. We also revealed, for the first time, the global winners for 2023. Congratulations to all.

1. BNY Mellon’s Paul Rogers, Director Treasury Services (left) and Banna Akkad, Head of Treasury Services EMEA (middle) accepting the World’s Best Trade Finance Bank for 2023 award from Global Finance’s Transaction Banking Editor, Gilly Wright (right).

2. Bank of America’s Global Trade & Supply Chain Finance Portfolio Management Director Collin Allshouse (left) and Managing Director, Global Transaction Services Keith Wright (right) accepting the World’s Best Supply Chain Finance Bank for 2023.

3. Marie-Laure Gastellu, Global Head of Trade Services (left) and Alexandre Maymat, Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services (right) for Societe Generale collecting the World’s Most Innovative Bank for Trade Finance in 2023 award.

4. Michael Awori, CEO of TDB accepting the 2023 World’s Best Trade Finance Bank in Emerging Markets award from Global Finance’s Gilly Wright, Transaction Banking Editor.

5. Francisco Fernandez de Troconiz, Head of Global Trade and International Banking at BBVA accepting the award for Best Trade Finance Provider in Latin America for 2023.

6. Dr. Maria Mogilnaya, Expansion Director at SupplierPlus collecting The Best Supply Chain Provider in Central and Eastern Europe for 2023.

7. Karim el Baz, Head of Trade Finance at Banque Centrale Populaire collecting the 2023 Best Trade Finance Provider Award for Morocco.

8. Jerzy Kwiecinski, Vice President of the Management Board (left) and Magdalena Czszepanska, Director (right) at Bank Pekao collecting the Best Trade Finance in Poland Award for 2023.

9. Hana Bank’s Sung Ho Choi, General Manager of KEB Hana London office (left) and Sungpill Lee, Deputy General Manager of KEB Hana London office (right).

10. Access Bank’s Tumisang Mohubu, Head of Global Transactional Services accepting the Best Trade Finance Bank in Botswana award.

11. Jaya Vohra, Global Head of Trade and Working Capital Product Management and Trade Client Management at Barclays collecting the award for Best Trade Finance Bank in the United Kingdom.

12. Bank ABC’s Rajeev Adrian, CEO and Managing Director collecting the Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East award for 2023.