The surge of early 2022 is gone, but there are still signs of hope for new trade growth.

Although global trade soared in early 2022, Unctad’s Global Trade Update, published in December, predicts that the subsequent slowdown that started in late 2022 will continue to worsen this year due to higher energy prices, inflation, interest rates and repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the plus side, overall trade volumes continued to grow in 2023, “a signal of resilient global demand.” The report also highlighted new trade agreements, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the African Continental Free Trade Area, and improved logistics as positives.

In reaction to the war in Ukraine, Europe is looking to increase industrial and defense independency. “We are seeing rising demand on large contracts for new large industrial sites and for defense contracts of NATO states,” says Marie-Laure Gastellu, head of Trade Services at Societe Generale.

She also points to an increasing need for working capital to finance strained supply chains and redundant supplies for critical goods that are difficult to source, such as chips, electronic components and medications.

In addition, the expected decision on the European Commission’s proposed changes to the Capital Requirements Regulation on banks for trade finance will impact international trade—regarding both the credit-conversion factor (CCF) for guarantees and the effective maturity of trade finance instruments. “This could be significant,” says Gastellu, “as trade instruments will require more capital.” According to the International Chamber of Commerce, an increase in the CCF for technical guarantees from 20% to 50% (the effective maturity recognition for Trade Finance) will increase the cost of Technical Guarantees by 150%—heavily impacting corporate business, especially SMEs.

The legal framework is also evolving, with the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records under review, to be adopted by the UK, France, Germany and close to 100 jurisdictions across the world. “This would definitively boost the move towards more digital trade, with electronic documents having the same legal value as paper documents—notably bills of lading, but also bills of exchange and promissory notes,” suggests Gastellu.

Interoperability and Collaboration

Legal recognition and interoperability of data are key components for achieving the digitalization of international trade. “Interoperability is key because it enables the exchange of data between platforms and end users (importers and exporters) across the entire ecosystem—driving shorter turnaround time and efficiency for all actors,” states Gastellu.

Lack of interoperability is a major impediment to digitalize the trade finance industry. “No actor in the trade industry can afford to connect to multiple platforms, and it is important that we support initiatives that can help us develop interoperability,” Gastellu says, explaining the importance of being involved in the definition of data standards that should be an accelerator to interoperability by enabling systems agnostic of the channel used. “Being platform agnostic leaves the freedom for every actor to invest in the solution that makes the most sense for their business while lowering costs of integration with trade partners and accelerating the setup of straight-through processing trade operations.”

This does not preclude the efforts of collaborative platforms that are helping to develop digitization efforts and blockchain technologies. “Collaborative platforms are essential to innovation, to bringing together various trade participants on the same standard technology and communication channel,” explains Enno-Burghard Weitzel, SVP of Strategy, Digitization and Business Development at trade finance software provider Surecomp. “On that basis, new features and tools can be brought to the market, which in turn lead to new financing opportunities and actually more business being financed/supported.”

With so many digital trade finance platforms competing with one another, there will undoubtedly be more consolidation—as was seen with Contour’s acquisition of we.trade’s rulebook and other associated legal documents following the latter’s insolvency last year. There will also be more connectivity between platforms, banks and everyone else in the trade ecosystem, as connectivity and collaboration are the best way to close the trade finance gap. Looking ahead, standardization of application programming interfaces, data sharing and the linking of digital islands will both enhance the trade financing process and improve small and midsize enterprises’ access to financing.

Methodology: Behind the Rankings

Global Finance editors select the winners for the Trade Finance Awards and the Supply Chain Finance Awards with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. The editors consider entries as well as independent research, taking into account objective and subjective factors. It is not necessary to enter to win, but the additional information supplied in an entry can increase the chance of success. This year’s ratings, which cover more than 100 countries in eight regions, were based on performance during the period from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022.

Global Finance uses a proprietary algorithm with criteria—such as knowledge of customer needs, financial strength and safety, strategic relationships, capital investment and innovation. The algorithm incorporates those ratings into a single numeric score, with 100 equivalent to perfection. When more than one institution earns the same score, we favor local providers to global ones and privately-owned over government-owned.