In late June, Global Finance hosted its second annual awards ceremony recognizing the winners of our Best Investment Banks and Sustainable Finance Awards.

From all over the world, leaders from the financial institutions breaking new ground in sustainable finance and investment banking in 2023 gathered at London’s Glaziers Hall. Built in 1808, it was an apt spot for honoring green banking: The venue’s commitment to sustainable management has earned it a Gold Award from Green Tourism. Congratulations to all our winners.

1. Amit Puri, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered accepting the Global Award for Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Finance for 2023.

2. Bank of America’s Alexandra Basirov, Head of EMEA Sustainable Finance Solutions Group, Global Corporate & Investment Banking Group collecting the World’s Best Investment Bank Award for 2023.

3. CaixaBank’s Global Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory, CIB&IB, Pablo Perez-Montero accepting the Global Award for Outstanding Leadership in ESG-Related Loans for 2023.

4. Caroline Haas, Head of Climate and ESG Capital Markets at NatWest (left) and Gustavo Brianza, Managing Director, ESG Advisory, Debt Advisory at NatWest (right) accepting the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in the United Kingdom for 2023 from Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance (middle).

5. Gordon McKenna, Managing Director Energy, Infrastructure and Transition for CIBC accepting the Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Infrastructure Finance Award for 2023.

6. Simon Rankin, Head of Syndicate at Absa receiving the World’s Best Investment Bank in Frontier Markets Award for 2023.

7. Alex Pallin, Principal, responsible for Bradesco Securities UK collecting the World’s Best Investment Bank in Emerging Markets Award for 2023.

8. Standard Bank’s Head of Investment Banking International Yewande Sadiku accepting the regional awards for Best Debt Bank and Best M&A Bank in Africa for 2023.

9. Yousef Al Mutawa, Head of Corporate Banking at KFH Capital collecting the Best Investment Bank Award in Kuwait for 2023.

10. Societe Generale’s team collecting a number of global and regional Sustainable Finance Awards for 2023.

11. Scotiabank’s team receiving the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Canada Award for 2023 from Global Finance’s Joseph Giarraputo.

12. Kamco Invest’s Abdullah Mohammad AlSharekh, Managing Director of Markets & Investment Banking accepting the Best Debt Bank in the Middle East Award for 2023.

13. DBS’ Stewart Boyd, Country CEO accepting four regional awards for Outstanding Leadership in Green Bonds, Sustainable Financing in Emerging Markets, Transition/Sustainability Linked Bonds and Transition/Sustainability Liked Loans in Asia Pacific for 2023.

14. Muratcan Baskurt, Vice President Sustainable Finance for Akbank, collecting the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Turkey Award for 2023.

15. Rudi Belli, Head of Sustainability for Spuerkeess collecting the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance Award in Luxembourg for 2023.