No question, the sustainable finance juggernaut stalled in 2022. New GSS+ (green, social, sustainability, sustainability-linked and transition) bond volumes slumped 24% compared with 2021—the first year-over-year (YoY) downturn in a decade, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI). Green bonds, usually the most reliable in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) group, dropped 16%, the organization reports.

The good news, though, is that ESG-labeled bonds didn’t lose ground vis-à-vis other debt instruments—global bond market share held steady at about 5%. That’s because rising interest rates hammered bond issuers generally, not just issuers of thematic bonds.

Still, the declines in GSS+ issues weren’t trivial. Social bonds plunged 41%, sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) fell 32%, and sustainability bonds (a combination of green and social) dropped 21% compared with the previous year, reports the CBI. The decline in SLBs is particularly concerning, given they are designed to support transitioning industries like steel and petrochemicals and were among the hottest debt categories in 2021.

What Happened?

“We had expected the global sustainable debt market to reach or even slightly exceed the all-time record set in 2021,” Gregor Vulturius, adviser for climate and sustainable finance at Sweden’s SEB Bank, tells Global Finance. But then the market seemed to go sideways last year. There was a tapering in new issuances of sustainable bonds and loans due in part to an “anti-ESG wave” in the US, Vulturius suggests. But it also may have been tied to the higher cost of capital and fewer sustainable transitions in the high-yield and real estate bond sectors.

But 2023 may be a different story. “There will be an uptick in SLBs this year versus 2022, which was affected by a general issuance slump in typical SLB sectors—i.e., cyclical industrial sectors,” says Stephan Kippe, head of ESG research at Commerzbank.

Some product tuning may still be needed, however, suggests Kippe. “As long as average SLB KPIs [key performance indicators] and step-ups fail to reach more-meaningful levels, ESG-oriented investors are likely to remain on the sidelines, limiting SLB market growth.” Earlier this year, Kippe ripped SLBs for their “persistently weak targets and tiny penalties.”

Vulturius opines that there is still a strong global need for SLBs. “However, the performance-linked market is going through a phase of increasing scrutiny which in the short term means the market is falling. Eventually, as all market actors agree on credible benchmarks, the market will rebound.” This could take another year, though, he cautions.

And what about green bonds, still the dominant labeled-bond category—accounting for more than half of all volume? “We expect continued growth in green bonds, driven by an ongoing shift in investor demand towards highly sustainable assets with broad regulatory acceptance,” Kippe says. The lack of suitable investment projects could be a limiting factor, however. By comparison, “Social-bond issuance is likely to remain below its pandemic-driven 2020-2021 peak levels,” he adds.

As for broader trends: Vulturius suggests that, given the strong and persistent need for new instruments to raise capital for transition activities—such as chemical manufacturers looking for funds to upgrade processes and machinery—one might see funds earmarked for transition activities being raised on the equity capital markets.

Kippe, for his part, believes that “2023 will be dominated by urgently needed realism and practicality concerns,” with lots of discussions about standardization and streamlining of regulatory frameworks: ESG-rating regulations, the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and its Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, etc.

“Another possible avenue is bilateral agreements between donor and host countries for carbon offsets” under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, adds Vulturius. This could “channel hard currency investments into renewable energy from the Global North to the Global South.”