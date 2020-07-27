The five-year bond will enhance Henkel’s commitment to 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.

German consumer goods company Henkel recently completed a $70 million plastic waste reduction bond—the first of its kind—with Japanese insurance companies Dai-ichi Life and Dai-ichi Frontier Life. HSBC served as green structuring adviser and lead manager. The five-year bond will enhance Henkel’s commitment to 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.

“Sustainability is not only firmly embedded in our strategic framework for the future but also increasingly relevant for investors and the financial markets,” said Henkel CFO Marco Swoboda in a press release. “We are proud to be the first corporate issuer of a plastic waste reduction bond, once more demonstrating our ability to conclude innovative sustainable investment instruments at attractive terms.”

According to a February report by UBS, plastics account for 12% of the world’s solid waste thanks to excessive packaging and low levels of recycling. Henkel’s efforts to finance a shift away from single-use plastics in its beauty, laundry and home care goods will encourage others to seek similar solutions.