Bitcoin technology finds another practical use.

South African Centbee users have a new buy button in the Centbee app menu: They can purchase prepaid electricity, airtime and data from mobile networks. With Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision (SV) already in their wallets, it’s an easy operation. Centbee is a BitcoinSV wallet provider that makes it easy for global consumers to buy, keep, spend and send BitcoinSV to their friends using their mobile phones. Lorien Gamaroff, co-founder says, “Centbee app operates to make Bitcoin useful, convenient and accessible so that anyone with a mobile phone can use it like cash, which was always Bitcoin’s vision.” The BitcoinSV blockchain reuses the original protocol introduced in the Bitcoin whitepaper in 2009 by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, and supports the function for Bitcoin as peer-to-peer electronic cash.

Angus Brown, Co-Founder of Centbee, commented, “Experts strongly believe that regulatory compliance is an essential element to building the BitcoinSV ecosystem.”