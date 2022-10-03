The Global Finance community gathered in person recently to honor outstanding leadership in sustainable finance and the world’s best investment banks.

1. Khalil El Bawab, Managing Director and CEO of Misr Capital (C), with Chief Investment Officer Tarek Shahin (L), collecting Outstanding Sustainable Finance in Emerging Markets for the Middle East

2. Rasha Othman, Executive Vice President (L), and Abdulrazzaq Razooqi, Vice President Investment Banking at Markaz, collecting Best Investment Bank in Kuwait

3. Luke Browne, Director Project Finance, and Simon Rankin, Director Leverage Finance & Syndication, accepting Best Equity Bank in Africa for Absa

4. Alex Pallin, Principal, Responsible for Bradesco Securities UK at Bradesco BBI (L), Richard Scholtz, Global Finance

5. Anselmo Andrade, BBVA collecting Best investment bank in Western Europe

6. Ben Daly, Head of Transition Finance, collected several awards for Standard Chartered in investment banking and sustainable finance including, Outstanding Leadership in Social Bonds for Western Europe.

7. Borja Garcia Fernandez, Head of Structuring and LATAM Lead, Citi Social Finance at Citi

8. Arash Mojabi, UK Lead of Sustainable Finance at ING (L), accepting global award for Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Bonds from Richard Scholtz

9. Kyla Ginetis, Citi collecting Outstanding leadership in Sustainable Infrastructure Finance

10. Marcos Pimentel, Partner and Head of Third Party Distribution at BTG Pactual

11. Nicole Karlisch, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley, accepting the World’s Best M&A Bank

12. Nadeen Oweis, Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability at SICO Bahrain (L) collecting Best Investment Bank in Bahrain and Richard Scholtz

13. Julie le Bon, Relationship Manager, UK Insurance & Pensions Coverage (L) and Simon Eedle, CEO–Senior Country Manager UK, accepting Natixis’ award for outstanding leadership for ESG-related loans in Western Europe

14. Demetrio Salorio, UK & Ireland Chief Country Officer of Societe Generale, accepting the global award for Best Investment Bank for Sustainable Financing

15. Sarah de Klerk, Corporate Financing Solutions (L) and Josie Jansen, Vice President, Leverage and Acquisition Finance, Investment Banking, accepting multiple sustainable finance Africa regional awards for Standard Bank

16. Xiao Lu, Deputy General Manager of ICBC London, collecting Outstanding Sustainable Financing in Emerging Markets for Asia-Pacific