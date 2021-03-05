Respondents to the survey believe that robots are necessary for activities such as approvals, budgets and forecasts, reporting, compliance and risk management.

The pandemic has changed our relationship with money and the way we make financial decisions. This is borne out by a worldwide study conducted by Oracle, which revealed that the confidence of companies and individuals in artificial intelligence and robots in the management and execution of financial activities is growing.

The study of more than 9,000 people in 14 countries reveals that as many as 67% of respondents trust robots more than people to manage the financial aspects of their work life. Almost 60% said they would trust a robot with finances more than themselves, while 77% trust robots more than their corporate finance team.

Respondents to the survey believe that robots are necessary for activities such as approvals, budgets and forecasts, reporting, compliance and risk management. But a human touch is still needed for things like communicating with clients, negotiating discounts and approving transactions.