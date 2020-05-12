Global Finance’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks honor winners in more than 150 countries and seven global regions, as well as eight regions in the US.

The coming year is certain to be challenging for banks worldwide. Economic setbacks stemming from the Covid-19 crisis could prompt them to take a closer look at credit quality and tighten lending standards to contain nonperforming loans in hard-hit sectors. Meanwhile, low and negative interest rates and yield-curve inversions, a product in part of central banks’ efforts to contain the economic fallout, are challenging bank profitability. And societal concerns about such issues as climate change and banks’ commitment to socially responsible policies have come to the fore.

Even before the novel coronavirus fastened its grip, Deloitte’s 2020 banking industry outlook predicted that banks would be forced to set new social priorities and sacrifice short-term gains for long-term sustainability. “The low-growth scenario, in particular, could result in a drastic reduction in banking capacity, with fewer banks than we have today able to recover their cost of equity,” according to the December 2019 report.

The health crisis only worsens an already problematic situation. “Borrowers’ cash flow will come under increasing pressure over the second half of 2020 as the global spread of the coronavirus materially slows economic activity,” says Olivier Panis, head of Financial Institutions at Moody’s Investors Service in Paris. “Increased credit spreads, distorted capital markets and lower capital liquidity in some banking systems could prompt borrowers to increase their drawdowns of available bank credit facilities, which in turn will put pressure on liquidity ratios.”

The good news is that despite their exposures, the biggest global investment banks have good levels of high-quality liquid assets available to cover borrowers’ needs as they accelerate their drawdown rates, Panis adds.

But banks face other problems. In March, Fitch Ratings downgraded its outlook for US banks from stable to negative, predicting that the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates to near zero “will adversely affect spread revenue for a number of quarters, while fee income will be hampered from low levels of client activity.” Many central banks around the world have followed the Fed with rate cuts of their own.

Despite the squeeze on their profits, commercial banks in many countries cut fees and eased repayment requirements, often at the urging of their central banks, to help manage the crisis.

No one is spared when a crisis of this magnitude unfolds, but those that display solid fundamentals stand a better chance of making it through this difficult period in a healthy and competitive state. The winners of Global Finance’s Best Bank Awards are financial institutions that best display these qualities.

Methodology

Global Finance editors, with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, selects the winners for the Best Bank Awards using entries provided by banks and other providers, as well as independent research based on a set of objective and subjective factors. It is not necessary to enter in order to win, but experience shows that the additional information supplied in an entry can increase the chance of success. In many cases, entrants are able to provide details and insights that may not be readily available to the editors.

Judgments were based on performance over the period from January 1 to December 31, 2019. We applied an algorithm to shorten the list of contenders and arrived at a numerical score, with 100 equivalent to perfection. The proprietary algorithm incorporates criteria—including knowledge of local conditions and customer needs, financial strength and safety, strategic relationships and governance, competitive pricing, capital investment and innovation in products and services—weighted for relative importance.

Once we have narrowed the field, our final criteria include scope of global coverage, size of staff, customer service, risk management, range of products and services, execution skills and smart use of technology. In the case of a tie, our bias leans toward a local provider rather than a global institution. We also tend to favor privately owned banks over government-owned institutions. The winners are those banks that best serve the specialized needs of corporations as they engage in global business. The winners are not always the biggest, but rather the best: those with qualities that companies should look for when choosing a provider.

WORLD'S BEST BANKS 2020

Regional Winners North America Bank of America Latin America Santander Western Europe CaixaBank Central & Eastern Europe Raiffeisen Bank International Asia-Pacific DBS Middle East Arab Bank Africa Standard Bank

North America Winners Bermuda Butterfield Bank Canada Royal Bank of Canada United States Bank of America

Latin America Winners Argentina Banco Marco Bahamas Scotiabank Bahamas Barbados RBC Royal Bank Belize Belize Bank Bolivia Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz Brazil Banco Bradesco Cayman Islands Cayman National Bank Colombia Banco de Chile Costa Rica Banco de Bogotá Dominican Republic BAC Credomatic Ecuador Banreservas El Salvador Produbanco Guatemala Banco Cuscatlán Honduras Banco Industrial Jamaica Banco Atlántida Mexico National Commercial Bank Nicaragua BBVA Bancomer Panama Banco LAFISE Bancentro Paraguay Banco General Peru Banco Itaú Paraguay Puerto Rico Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Trinidad & Tobago Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Turks & Caicos Scotiabank Turks & Caicos Uruguay Banco Santander Uruguay US Virgin Islands FirstBank Virgin Islands Venezuela Mercantil Banco Universal

Western Europe Winners Andorra Credit Andorra Austria BAWAG Group Belgium BNP Paribas Cyprus Hellenic Bank Denmark Nordea Finland Nordea France Credit Mutuel Germany DZ Bank Greece Eurobank Ergasias Iceland Landsbankinn Ireland Allied Irish Bank Italy Unicredit Liechenstein LLB Luxembourg BCEE Malta HSBC Monaco CFM Indosuez Wealth Netherlands ING Norway DNB Portugal Banco Santander Totta Spain CaixaBank Sweden SEB Switzerland Credit Suisse UK Barclays

Central & Eastern Europe Winners Albania Banka Kombetare Tregtare Armenia Ardshinbank Belarus Belarusbank Bosnia & Hercegovina UniCredit Bulgaria UniCredit Bulbank Croatia Raiffeisenbank Czech Republic CSOB Estonia SEB Pank Georgia TBC Pank Hungary OTP Bank Kosovo TEB Bank Latvia SEB banka Latvia Lithuania Sialiu Bankas Moldova Moldova Agroindbank Montenegro CKB North Macedonia Ohridska Banka Poland PKO Polski Romania Banca Transilvania Russia Alfa-Bank Serbia Banca Intesa Beograd Slovakia Slovenska Sporitelna Slovenia SKB Banka Turkey Akbank Ukraine Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Asia-Pacific Winners Afghanistan Ghazanfar Bank Australia Commonwealth Bank Azerbaijan International Bank of Azerbaijan Bangladesh Prime Bank Brunei Darussalam Baiduri Bank Cambodia ABA Bank China ICBC Hong Kong The Bank of East Asia India State Bank of India Indonesia Bank Mandiri Japan SMBC Kazakhstan ForteBank Kyrgyzstan Optima Bank Macau ICBC Macau Malaysia Maybank Mongolia Khan Bank Myanmar CB Bank Nepal Rastriya Banijya New Zealand Westpac New Zealand Pakistan Habib Bank Philippines BDO Unibank Singapore DBS South Korea Hana Bank Sri Lanka Commercial Bank of Ceylon Taiwan E.Sun Thailand Bangkok Bank Uzbekistan Asia Alliance Bank Vietnam MSB

Middle East Winners Bahrain Ahli United Bank Egypt Commercial International Bank Iraq Trade Bank of Iraq Israel Bank Hapoalim Jordan Arab Bank Kuwait National Bank of Kuwait Lebanon BLOM Bank Oman Bank Muscat Palestine Bank of Palestine Qatar Qatar National Bank Saudi Arabia SABB United Arab Emirates First Abu Dhabi Bank Yemen Arab Bank Yemen

Africa Winners Algeria Societe Generale Algerie Angola Banco de Fomento Angola Benin Banque Atlantique Botswana Absa Bank Botswana Burkina Faso United Bank for Africa Cameroon Societe Generale Cameroun Côte d’Ivoire Banque Atlantique DR Congo Trust Merchant Bank Djibouti CAC International Bank Equatorial Guinea National Bank of Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Gambia Ecobank Gambia Ghana Fidelity Bank Ghana Guinea Societe Generale de Banques en Guinée Kenya KCB Bank Kenya Madagascar BNI Madagascar Malawi National Bank of Malawi Mali Ecobank Mali Mauritius SBM Bank Morocco Attijariwafa Bank Mozambique Millennium bim Namibia First National Bank of Namibia Nigeria Zenith Bank Rwanda I&M Bank Rwanda Senegal Societe Generale Senegal Sierra Leone Union Trust Bank South Africa Standard Bank Sudan Omdurman National Bank Tanzania CRDB Bank Togo Ecobank Togo Tunisia Amen Bank Uganda Stanbic Bank Uganda Zambia Zambia National Commercial Bank Zimbabwe CBZ Bank