In conjunction with Sibos 2019 in London, England, Global Finance hosted some of the world's top bankers at an event honoring the winners of our Transaction Banking Awards. Congratulations to all the honorees!
As thousands of banking, fintech, and corporate executives and entrepreneurs gathered in London for the 2019 Sibos conference, dozens of banks attended Global Finance magazine's transaction banking award ceremony in the iconic Gherkin Building.
Nadya Talhouni picked up multiple country awards on behalf of Arab Bank.
Jacqueline Sambhu of Standard Bank picked up Best Subcustodian in Africa.
Nadja Schliebener and Jacek Jankowski accepted BNY Mellon's award for World's Best Depositary Receipts Bank.
Margaret Harwood-Jones accepted Standard Chartered Bank's World's Best Sub-Custodian Bank Award.
Eunsung Lee of KEB Hana Bank accepted the award for Best Subcustody in South Korea.
Susanne Prager of Raiffeisen Bank International, picks up the award for Best Bank for Cash Management in the CEE.
Oliver Harrison, Mark Smith, and Elizabeth John accepted Citi's World's Best Transaction Bank award.
