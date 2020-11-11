R. Edward Freeman, an American philosopher and Professor of Business Administration at the Darden School at the University of Virginia, discusses his stakeholder theory and his work on business ethics.

Global Finance: You advocate considering the range of people affected by business—employees, customers, shareholders and communities. How is this idea received around the world?

Edward Freeman: Most European countries are more friendly to stakeholder ideas in terms of corporate law. Italy has a long tradition of cooperatives. One of the very first inventors of stakeholder ideas is from Sweden. In Denmark they have a saying: “Live the American Dream: Move to Denmark.” Because they are very stakeholder-oriented, they have one of the most competitive business economies in the world.

The biggest difference in Europe is that business has always been seen as part of civil society, but what they were missing was seeing stakeholders as part of the business model. Asian countries are very stakeholder friendly too. Besides China and Japan, small Asian counties like Thailand have a significant number of “social entrepreneurs” who are trying to do something good for the world and make money. US companies are viewed by the rest of the world as less concerned about CSR [corporate social responsibility]. However, stakeholder theory is not about CSR; it’s a different way of thinking about business and the business model.

In my opinion, capitalism is the greatest system of social cooperation ever invented. I think business is about creating value for all stakeholders. I have not used the word “corporate social responsibility” [in my stakeholder theory], because if businesses focus on creating value for stakeholders, CSR comes naturally. Managing the interconnected relationships between all stakeholders is about harmonizing different interests. Adopting stakeholder theory is about changing a mindset, and that takes time. I’m not sure we need new policies, new legislation or a revision of capitalism. We need government to promote a stakeholder theory of business, and facilitate mindset changes in society.

GF: What are the best ways for companies to measure stakeholders’ interests?

Freeman: Companies have already been measuring customers’ and suppliers’ interests for a long time in different ways. More measurements are needed for communities, employees and shareholders. The assumption that shareholders only care about money is probably not true. The easiest way to measure and optimize stakeholder interest is to collect satisfaction scores from stakeholders and make improvements accordingly. I think we need something called “stake options” (like stock options). A stake option has five terms—it’s how you are doing with shareholders, customers, suppliers, stakeholders and employees—and it would give you a better idea of how you are doing with the outside world.

GF: Do you think business is ready to adopt stakeholder theory?

Freeman: I am an incredible optimist about the progress the world is making in regard to stakeholder theory. We created the vocabulary many years ago, and it is understood today and has helped drive progress. And society is willing to adopt and implement stakeholder theory in business practices. Social entrepreneurs like Whole Foods and Unilever that have tried stakeholder theory have made significant progress and set up good examples for society.

I’m skeptical about talking about vast differences in generations, but what is different today is this next generation demands ethics. Kids are more sophisticated today. You used to have to spend a lot of time legitimizing ethics and you don’t have to do that anymore. The problems are tough, too. But their willingness to talk about ethics and have some of those better conversations is huge.