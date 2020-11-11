Global Finance’s annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks has been a recognized and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than a quarter-century.

This year, being unable to honor the world’s safest banks in person at a public gathering, as we have done in years past, Global Finance instead marked the occasion virtually.

“For most of 2020, the world has been lashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a steep drop in economic activity and, in some cases, serious social unrest. Any of these developments could have significantly impacted banks’ creditworthiness,” comments Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “Surprisingly however, the relative position of the world’s largest banks on Global Finance’s World’s Safest Banks 2020 lists has been mostly stable. One can only speculate on when, or if, the changes will come. In the meantime, the rankings will be used by companies, investors and individuals to gauge the relative safety of the banks with which they choose to do business.”