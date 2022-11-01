Global Finance editor Andrea Fiano's letter to you, the reader.

VOL. 36 NO. 10

At the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, DC last month, global finance leaders grappled intensely with an economic outlook clouded by uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and the effects of the many recent interest-rate hikes. Yet this magazine was there with an event celebrating the best central bank governors and the safest banks in the world.

Any contradiction was only superficial, however. Yes, the global economy faces real and significant turmoil. Yet still there are well-run central banks and wise governors. This year’s leaders maneuvered well under adverse conditions or made courageous decisions.

Our World’s Safest Banks rankings likewise reinforce the links between banks and governments, and especially the impact of sovereign ratings. Some new names have risen to the list, especially in individual countries. Excellence matters in every economic climate.

Andrea Fiano | Editor

