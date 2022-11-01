The annual Global Finance Transaction Banking Awards honor the banks delivering the best in corporate financial services.

Global Finance hosted its annual Transaction Banking Awards ceremony in October, alongside the annual Sibos conference, held this year in Amsterdam. Hot topics for 2023, including payments, security and tokenization, showed the continuing impact of the Covid-driven digital acceleration.

The Global Finance event provided an opportunity to celebrate in person the achievements of those winning our 2022 awards for Best Transaction Banking, Best Sub-custodians and Best Treasury & Cash Management Providers. More than 80 heads of relevant banking divisions—Transaction Banking, Global Securities Services, Cash Management, Custody and more—were in attendance, along with other senior executives from 49 organisations worldwide. Congratulations to all the winners!

1. Holly Benz, Treasury Product Manager EMEA from Bank of America, accepting multiple awards for Treasury and Cash Management and Innovation.

2. Bank Pekao’s Jerzy Kwiecinski, Board Member and Deputy CEO, collecting the award for Best Treasury & Cash Management Bank in Poland.

3. Victor Morillo, Director General Negocios Institucionales y Remesas, Banreservas, accepting recognition for the Best Treasury & Cash Management in the Dominican Republic.

4. BBVA’s Alexis Francis Thompson, Head of Global Securities Services, collecting the Best Bank for Cash Management regional award.

5. Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer for CIBC Mellon, accepting the World’s Best Sub-custodian Bank award.

6. Lim Soon Chong, DBS Group Head of Global Transaction Services, picking up Best Treasury & Cash Management Bank awards for India, Singapore and Vietnam.

7. Kashif Darr, MD and Head of Securities Services for First Abu Dhabi Bank, accepting the Best Sub-custodian Bank in the Middle East award.

8. Eurobank’s Head of Transaction Banking Solutions, Athanassios Daflos, collecting the Best Treasury & Cash Management award for Greece and Cyprus.

9 Matthieu Vacarie, MD, Head of Innovation and Digital Strategy, Societe Generale Global Transaction and Payment Services, accepting Best Bank for Financial Institutions.

10. Crosby Mkhwanazi, Standard Bank Group Head Transactional Products and Services, accepting Best Bank for Liquidity Management in Africa.

11. Neils van Daatselaar, CEO and Co-founder of TreasurUp, collecting an award for Outstanding Innovation in Treasury.

12. Julia Romhanyi, Global Head of Securities Services at UniCredit, accepting multiple country awards for Best Sub-custodian Bank.

13. Citi Global Head, Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions Stephen Randall collecting the award for Best Bank for Liquidity Management.

14. Wim Grosemans, Global Head of Product Management, Payments and Receivables for BNP Paribas, accepting a global win—World’s Best Transaction Bank.

15. Melvyn Low, Head of Global Transaction Banking for OCBC, collecting the Best Treasury & Cash Management Bank in Indonesia and Malaysia.