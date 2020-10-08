  1. The Magazine
  2. October 2020
  3. Biggest Software IPO Ever Doubles In Debut

Data-warehousing cloud platform Snowflake jumped 112% in its spectacular first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Author: Gordon Platt

Is the technology share party over for investors? Either the market is getting frothy, or investment bankers are having a hard time pricing IPOs of fast-growing companies that are making big losses.

Data-warehousing cloud platform Snowflake jumped 112% in its spectacular first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16. At $3.4 billion, it was the largest IPO of the year to date, and the biggest software IPO ever—more than double that of Dell-backed VMware, which raised just under $1 billion in 2007, according to Renaissance Capital.

“First-day pops are fine, but only a select few get those allocations,” says William K. Smith, CEO of Renaissance. Snowflake was the twelfth IPO this year to return 100% on its first day, he says. Only three are now trading above their first-day close. Priced at $120 a share (up from an original range of $75 to $85), Snowflake opened at $245 and quickly rose above $300 before settling just under $254 on its debut day, giving it a market cap of $70 billion. Bookrunners were Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and seven others.